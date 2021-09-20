Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Amazon Builds Guide

Diablo 2 Resurrected is the remaster of the classic action RPG Diablo 2, which brings a visual and mechanical upgrade to the game. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the best Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon Builds.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Amazon Builds

Amazon is one of the best entry-level classes you can play with, during the beginning of the campaign. She provides players the ability to commit in ranged combat, rather than going face to face in melee combat.

You have the option to play Amazon with Bow & Arrows or Javelin & Spear weapons. She also has the ability to cast spells that heal, improve movement, and repair her weapons.

By now, you’ve probably figured out that an Amazon’s strength is primarily her ranged attacks which can be enhanced by utilizing effects like poison, lightning, etc.

Below are the best builds that you can use on your Amazon Class, according to the new meta in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Early Game Amazon Build

This Amazon Build is for players still finding their footing in the game. With this build, you can go through the campaign as fast as possible. With the help of this early-game build, you will be able to march through the enemies with ease.

This build will help you till you reach a high, at which point you can re-evaluate your playstyle and go with something new.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 31

Dexterity: 37

Vitality: 80

Energy: 15

Skills

Fire Arrow (+1) – Adds fire element to your arrows.

Exploding Arrow (+1) – Your arrows explode on impact.

Critical Strike (+1) – Your attacks inflict double damage.

Penetrate (+1) – The attack rating for each of your attacks is increased.

Magic Arrow (+1) – Increases bolt damage.

Multiple Shot (+1) – Shoots multiple arrows at once.

Gear

Helmet: Gemmed Skull

Bow: Hunter Bow

Armor: Leather Armor (Stealth)

Belt: Death’s Guard

Boots: Boots of Remedy

Gloves: Skull Clutches Leather Gloves

Rings: Iron Ring of Warding/Steel Ring of Chance

Amulet: Rainbow Amulet of Fortune

Max DPS Amazon Build

The Max DPS Amazon build is perfect for players with a long-range DPS playstyle. This class focuses on ranged combat with bow and arrows, and the ability to shoot multiple arrows using Active Skills.

Combined with Amazon’s Passive and Magic skills such as Penetrate, Avoid, and Pierce, you inflict a great amount of damage to enemies without even trying.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 113

Dexterity: 584

Vitality: 69

Energy: 54

Skills

Guided Arrows (+20) – Locks on to a single target.

Multiple Shot (+20) – Allows you to shoot multiple arrows.

Penetrate (+18) – Your attack rating is increased for each attack.

Critical Strike (+20) – Inflicts double damage to your enemies.

Pierce (+20) – Your shots pass throw enemies.

Avoid (+20) – Gives you a chance to dodge incoming projectiles while standing still.

Gear

Weapon: Call to Arms

Shield: Lidless Wall Grim Shield

Helmet: M’avina’s True Sight

Bow: Grand Matron Bow

Armor: Archon Plate

Belt: Nosferatu’s Coil Vampirefang

Boots: War Traveler

Gloves: Laying of Hands

Rings: Raven Frost/Skull Hold

Amulet: The Cat’s Eye

Lightning Javelin Build

Adds a lightning effect to your Javelin that increases the damage of your Javelin by a lot.

You can get through any boss fight easily with the help of this build. The power of Lightning and Amazon’s passive abilities make her one of the best Boss Fighter in this game. Smaller enemies have no chance to stand against Amazon with the help of our Lightning Javelin build.

Attribute Distribution

Max out Dexterity and invest the remaining points in Vitality and Strength.

Skills

Jab (+20) – Performs a series of fast Javelin or Spear attacks.

Power Strike (+20) – Adds a lightning element to your attacks.

Charged Strike (+20) – Adds a lightning element to your attacks.

Lightning Bolt (+20) – Converts your Javelin into a bolt of lightning.

Critical Strike (+20) – Inflicts double damage to your enemies.

Dodge (+5) – Gives you a chance to dodge melee attacks while standing still.

Evade (+5) – Gives you a chance to dodge incoming projectiles while running.

Avoid (+5) – Gives you a chance to dodge incoming projectiles while standing still.

Gear

Helmet: Griffon’s Eye

Weapon: Thunderstroke Javelin

Armor: Arkaine’s Valor

Belt: Thundergod’s Vigor

Boots: Gore Rider

Gloves: The Hand of Broc

Ring: Wisp Projector

Amulet: Highlord’s Wrath

These are the best entry-level builds that you can use with Amazon. Level up the attributes as you progress through the campaign to make your Amazon Class more powerful.