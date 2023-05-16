Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Praxis Kits are collectibles that can be acquired in the game. You receive x1 Praxis from a Praxis Kit which can be used in order to upgrade already available Augmentations or purchase new ones.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Praxis Kits can be acquired from clinics, inside hidden, and from Main Missions as well as Side Missions.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Praxis Kits Locations Guide

There are plenty of ways using which you can earn Praxis Kits. For instance, you can play Deus Ex: Go for Android and iOS based devices in order to receive upto x5 Praxis Kits.

Other than that, completing Story Missions, Weekly Puzzles, Mastermind Status, etc. can also net you additional Praxis Kits.

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Praxis Kits Locations Guide details the locations of all Praxis Kits in the game.

Main Missions

Golem City – The Rucker Extraction

Praxis Kit #1

After heading inside Rucker’s room, you need to finish the conversation and head inside the side room. Once inside, you will need to hack the safe and receive a Praxis Kit and other rewards.

Prague, Third Visit – Hunting Down the Final Clues

Praxis Kit #2

Once you are inside Radich’s office, you need to head inside a secret room located on the southern end of the room. After you are inside, hack a terminal in order to open up a safe and loot the items inside which includes a Praxis Kit.

London – Stopping Marchenko

Praxis Kit #3

After your battle with Marchenko, he will eventually fall. All that you need to do is to search him and find another Praxis Kit.

Side Missions

Samizdat

Praxis Kit #1

Once you are inside CEO’s office, you need to proceed through the ventwork behind the TV and gain access to a secret room. Once you are inside the secret room, open up the safe in order to receive a Praxis Kit, a Triangle Code, and a Dossier.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Praxis Kits Locations Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!