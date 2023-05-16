Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Codes Locations Guide – How to Scan

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Codes is a different type of collectible in the game. Unlike other collectibles that you simply pick up, you need a smartphone and an app in order to scan these Triangle Codes.

Once you have successfully scanned a Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Code, you will receive a number of rewards including high resolution wallpapers, concept art, and soundtracks from the game. Sadly, there are no in-game rewards at the moment, but here is to hoping that Square Enix will add them soon.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Codes Locations Guide

Apart from this, there are no Achievements/Trophies tied to finding and scanning these collectibles. These are just for some loyal fans who want to explore everything in the game.

How to Scan a Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Code?

As mentioned earlier, you basically need Deus Ex Universe App from either Google Play or iTunes in order to scan a Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Code. Do note that there is Microsoft Windows version of the app as of now.

Once you have downloaded the app, you basically need to scan the code after which you will receive your reward. However, do note that a lot of people have reported the app to be really buggy as it does not register codes at time.

Therefore, it is a good idea to wait a couple of days before starting to scan your Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Code. Alternatively, you can simply continue trying until you have successfully done so.

Dubai

Triangle Code #1

You will come across a grate with hidden Triangle Code at the very start of the mission on Dubai Rooftop Floor 1.

Triangle Code #2

Once inside the Atrium, you need to check the bin located near the right-hand-side of the chopper.

Poor Side of Prague

Triangle Code #3

Inside Jensen’s bedroom, check the floor to find the Triangle Code.

Triangle Code #4

Inside Jensen’s kitchen, you need to check the refrigerator.

Triangle Code #5

You need to enter the apartment with two dead artists and search the area behind the canvas. The apartment is above the fake police checkpoint.

Triangle Code #6

You need to head inside Milena’s apartment and look under the refrigerator.

Triangle Code #7

Head inside Koller’s underground clinic and search the safe inside a hidden room accessible via paintings.

Triangle Code #8

Once you are inside Allison’s Church of Machine God, check the ground floor storage room shelves.

Triangle Code #9

You need to head inside Allison’s room and look under a cardbox inside the attic.

Prague: Modern State

Triangle Code #10

In TF29, you need to head inside the infirmary and check the locked safe.

Triangle Code #11

During your second visit to Prague, enter the NSN and head inside the underground area with x3 lasers – the code is there to scan.

Triangle Code #12

You need to head inside Jim Miller’s apartment and then into the secret room. Once there, search under the computer to scan.

Triangle Code #13

Inside Otar’s office, head inside the vent behind the security hub desk to find the code.

Triangle Code #14

You need to head over to the Palisade Subway Station and inside the maintenance room. Once there, search the shelf for the code.

Triangle Code #15

Head over to the lower side of Information Center and find an open box at the top of the shelf to find the code inside.

Triangle Code #16

You need to head over to the very top of the Vitruvian Café and inside an open space to find and scan the code.

Triangle Code #17

Once you are inside the Picus Corporate Vault, head inside the Vault Maintenance Shaft and find the code to scan inside.

Triangle Code #18

Once you are inside CEO’s office, you need to proceed through the ventwork behind the TV and gain access to a secret room. Once you are inside the secret room, open up the safe in order to receive a Praxis Kit, a Triangle Code, and a Dossier.

Prague: Old State

Triangle Code #19

You need to head inside Chikane’s secret room, search the weapons cache inside the basement.

Triangle Code #20

Once you are inside Nomad’s secret room, check the cardbox hidden under the desk.

Triangle Code #21

You need to head inside Asimov Station security room and search the open cardbox atop the shelves.

Triangle Code #22

You need to head inside Derelict L.I.M.B. Clinic and find it on a cardbox.

Triangle Code #23

You need to head inside Nada’s apartment and search the shelves in order to scan the code.

Triangle Code #24

Inside Dvali Theater, you need to check the cable roll directly above the theater – look on the catwalks.

Triangle Code #25

Once you are inside Radich’s office, you need to search the hidden safe to find the code.

Golem

Triangle Code #26

You need to head over to the 5TH floor of the Social Hub and then inside a locked housing. Once inside, look behind a throwable box.

Triangle Code #27

You need to head inside the personal room of Rucker’s office and search a locked safe in there.

Swiss Alps

Triangle Code #28

Once you are inside Marchenko’s personal office, check a small shelf under a throwable box to find the code.

Triangle Code #29

Once you are at the center of the ice tunnel, check the trolley lying there to find and scan the code.

Triangle Code #30

After you reach Hangar 2, head inside the tent with x2 box guards to find the code on a trolley.

London

Triangle Code #31

You need to head inside CSO’s office and find the code on an electrical box.

Triangle Code #32

You need to head over to the area where Jim is and find the code in one of the lockers there.

Triangle Code #33

You need to head over to the 5TH floor and inside C#110 to find the code on a drawer in there.

Triangle Code #34

You need to head over to the 2ND floor of the Exhibition Hall and check the Security Hub inside the security room to find the code.

Triangle Code #35

You need to head inside the V.I.P. room and find the code on a service trolley.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Triangle Code Locations Guide.