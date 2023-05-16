Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes and Hacking Passwords

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes are required by Adam in order to gain access to locked doors, security panels, electronic locks, and terminals.

Hacking in Mankind Divided is obviously one major aspect of the game and tends to get tougher as you progress through the game. Since hacking requires patience and always involves the risk of things getting messy, it is safe to rely on using codes to gain access to these areas.

Instead of hacking, you can simply enter these Mankind Divided Key Codes to access the otherwise inaccessible areas and continue your progress.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes Guide

The only catch of using Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes and not hacking is not earning any XP and potential hacking bonuses.

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes Guide lists all the codes and passwords that you can use in the game to access otherwise inaccessible areas.

Dubai – Black Market Buy

Dubai Rooftop Floor 2, Storage Room – 4801

Dubai Penthouse Floor 1B, Atrium Entrance – 0682

Prague

Prague TF29 Floor 1, IT Support Area – 5545

LIMB Clinic – 4464

Door near Helipad – 4465

Palisade Account – 1363

Palisade Sewer, Level 4 Safe – 4863

Allison Complex Floor 4, Locked Door – 0011

33 Hlavni Apartments, Mini-Storage – 4227

33 Hlavni Apartments, Mini-Storage – 2913

33 Hlavni Apartments, Apartment #201 – 6864

DaiTaga, Cellar Door – 5622

Southern Prague, Dvali Base – 0311

Government Registration Office, Locked Door behind the Building – 6788

Computer Password – SAMITHEDOG

Konycky and Hracky, Safe – 2489

Palisade Property Bank, Evan Prybil Security – 0310

Palisade Property Bank, Account – 1363

Palisade Property Bank, VIP Vault – Row 06, Room B – 5545

Palisade Station, Storage Unit Code – 2565

Third Floor, Locked Door – 0666

Poor Apartments, Jensen’s Apartments, Apartment #22 – 0310

Svobody Beer Hub, Cellar Door – 1015

Tech Noir, Storage – 2469

Time Machine, Mini-Storage in Alley – 1984

Toy Factory Restricted Zone, Safe in Mini-Storage – 2489

Tubehouse Electronics Store, Door – 0310

TF29 Building

Shooting Range, Safe – 2023

IT Support, Terminal – 5545

Macready’s Office, Laptop – Sharp007

Chang’s Office, Laptop – Aphasia5689

Black’s Office, Laptop – Origami1970

Golem City – The Rucker Extraction

Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Police Barracks – 2232

Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Medical Lockup – 6123

Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Locked Area – 2046

ARC Restricted Area, Room 350420 – Vm451

ARC Restricted Area, Mini-Storage – 2544

Dr. Martine’s House, Safe – 9990

Exterior Area, Terminal on Bridge – 3354

London – Securing the Convention Centre

London Apex Centre Floor 7, CSO Office – 5395

London Apex Centre Floor 2, VIP Room – 2202

