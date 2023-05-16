Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes and Hacking Passwords

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes are required by Adam in order to gain access to locked doors, security panels, electronic locks, and terminals.
Hacking in Mankind Divided is obviously one major aspect of the game and tends to get tougher as you progress through the game. Since hacking requires patience and always involves the risk of things getting messy, it is safe to rely on using codes to gain access to these areas.
Instead of hacking, you can simply enter these Mankind Divided Key Codes to access the otherwise inaccessible areas and continue your progress.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes Guide
The only catch of using Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes and not hacking is not earning any XP and potential hacking bonuses.
Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Key Codes Guide lists all the codes and passwords that you can use in the game to access otherwise inaccessible areas.
Dubai – Black Market Buy
- Dubai Rooftop Floor 2, Storage Room – 4801
- Dubai Penthouse Floor 1B, Atrium Entrance – 0682
Prague
- Prague TF29 Floor 1, IT Support Area – 5545
- LIMB Clinic – 4464
- Door near Helipad – 4465
- Palisade Account – 1363
- Palisade Sewer, Level 4 Safe – 4863
- Allison Complex Floor 4, Locked Door – 0011
- 33 Hlavni Apartments, Mini-Storage – 4227
- 33 Hlavni Apartments, Mini-Storage – 2913
- 33 Hlavni Apartments, Apartment #201 – 6864
- DaiTaga, Cellar Door – 5622
- Southern Prague, Dvali Base – 0311
- Government Registration Office, Locked Door behind the Building – 6788
- Computer Password – SAMITHEDOG
- Konycky and Hracky, Safe – 2489
- Palisade Property Bank, Evan Prybil Security – 0310
- Palisade Property Bank, Account – 1363
- Palisade Property Bank, VIP Vault – Row 06, Room B – 5545
- Palisade Station, Storage Unit Code – 2565
- Third Floor, Locked Door – 0666
- Poor Apartments, Jensen’s Apartments, Apartment #22 – 0310
- Svobody Beer Hub, Cellar Door – 1015
- Tech Noir, Storage – 2469
- Time Machine, Mini-Storage in Alley – 1984
- Toy Factory Restricted Zone, Safe in Mini-Storage – 2489
- Tubehouse Electronics Store, Door – 0310
TF29 Building
- Shooting Range, Safe – 2023
- IT Support, Terminal – 5545
- Macready’s Office, Laptop – Sharp007
- Chang’s Office, Laptop – Aphasia5689
- Black’s Office, Laptop – Origami1970
Golem City – The Rucker Extraction
- Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Police Barracks – 2232
- Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Medical Lockup – 6123
- Golem Social Hub Floor 3, Locked Area – 2046
- ARC Restricted Area, Room 350420 – Vm451
- ARC Restricted Area, Mini-Storage – 2544
- Dr. Martine’s House, Safe – 9990
- Exterior Area, Terminal on Bridge – 3354
London – Securing the Convention Centre
- London Apex Centre Floor 7, CSO Office – 5395
- London Apex Centre Floor 2, VIP Room – 2202
