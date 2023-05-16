Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach Software Locations Guide to help you find all the Breach Software in the game.

In Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Breach Software essentially look like hacking software and are used in the game’s bonus mode called Breach Mode.

If you, however, have no intention of playing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach Mode, you can also sell the Breach Software for some extra cash.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach Software Locations Guide

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach Software Locations Guide details everything you need to know about finding the software in the game.

The Time Machine – Prague

Breach Software #1

Once you are inside Koller’s basement, check his laptop placed near the bedside to find the first one.

Breach Software #2

You need to head inside the bookstore and find another one on top of a bookshelf directly below the balcony.

Task Force 29 – Prague

Breach Software #3

You need to head inside the office of Dr. Fletcher in the Forensics Lab and find the software inside Level 3 locked safe.

Capek Fountain Sewers

Breach Software #4

You need to head inside sewers below the Zelen Apartments and search Richard’s private room on the second floor to find the software.

Capek Fountain District

Breach Software #5

Once you are inside the Church of the Machinegod, head over to the 3rd floor and inside Apartment #93. Once you are in the server room, head inside a small space near the machines to find the software on the other side.

Breach Software #6

You need to head inside Allison’s main chamber on the top floor and find the software located near the computer.

Monument District – Prague

Breach Software #7

You need to head over to the abandoned Visitor Centre located near the Monument Station and hack your way in Level 1 locked room to find the software in there.

Palisade District Sewers – Prague

Breach Software #8

You need to head inside Otar’s personal office on the second floor of the casino to find the software.

Palisade Bank – Prague

Breach Software #9

Once you are in the CEO’s room, gain access to the secret area and find the software in there. It can be retrieved during on the main missions.

A.R.C. HQ – Golem City

Breach Software #10

You need to head inside Rucker’s private office and find the software inside the small room in there.

Breach Software #11

You need to head over to the first area of the A.R.C. HQ and find the software inside a small server area.

Breach Software #12

You need to head over to the second area of the A.R.C. HQ and find the software inside a security room located on the right-hand-side of the area leading to stairs.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach Software Locations Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!