Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Guide: Best Augmentations and Equipment For Stealth Playthrough

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Tips Guide with recommended Stealth Augmentations to help you complete the game without getting spotted or triggering an alarm for Smooth Operator and Ghost status.

Although the game does not force you to go with it, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth is considered by many players to be the appropriate way of playing the game.

Apart from that, choosing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth has a variety of in-game bonuses, Achievements/Trophies, and XP boost.

Moreover, after you are done with your stealth playthrough, you can always revisit places and rampage through those places without worrying about alarms, etc.

For more help on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, read out our Best Augmentations Guide, Praxis Kits Locations Guide, and Hacking Guide.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Tips

Our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Tips Guide details everything you need to know about stealth in the game and how to properly go with this approach.

Don’t Get Seen!

The first thing that you need to do is to remain unseen. Actions like walking, jumping, running, etc. tend to make noise which can catch enemies’ attention. It is better to crouch and move slow in order to make as less noise as possible and avoid detection.

You can obviously perform takedowns on enemies, but doing so will decrease your rewards. In addition to this, try to take cover frequently and take notes of enemy routes, try to sneak past them, and avoid confrontations.

Last but not the least, if you see a yellow reticle filling up on screen, back away immediately and wait for it to drain. This reticle essentially signifies that you are about to spotted so make sure to back away as soon as possible.

Do note that there are augmentations in the game which completely cancel out noise made by your movements so make sure to take advantage of them.

Find New Paths

In Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, you can completely avoid confrontations by finding alternate paths to your desired objective. If you happen to come across an area with dozens of enemies, it is better to stay back and find an alternate route.

Do make sure to pay attention to numerous ventworks spread across the game world which allow you to completely avoid encounters in an area. One important thing that you need to note here is that you cannot be spotted while moving through ducts, no matter the noise.

However, you need to make sure that you are not heard firing a weapon, entering, or exiting a ventwork. Once again, there are a number of augmentations in the game that can help you out.

Perform Non-Lethal Takedowns

This thing should only be done whenever you come across an isolated target in an area. The game gives you a wide range of tools for carrying out non-lethal takedowns which include Tranquilizer Rifle, Tesla, Stun Weapons, etc.

The reason why I suggest this is because you will not only rack up plenty of XP from non-lethal takedowns, but will also have to worry about less enemies trying to sneak up on you and triggering an alarm. However, as mentioned in the title, you need to make sure that you isolate a target before going for a non-lethal takedown.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that non-lethal takedowns do not take out anything from your maximum stealth bonuses.

When it comes to isolating a target, there are plenty of ways using which you can do so. You can not only make noise by firing a silenced weapon, but also by running, jumping, throwing objects, etc. Do, however, make sure that you isolate targets one by one. If not possible, there are weapons and augmentations in the game which allow you to silently takedown a target from long range – so make sure to invest in them.

Last but not the least, do note that whenever a patrol spots an unconscious body, an alarm is triggered which is why you need to make sure that you hide unconscious bodies well or you will mess up your stealth bonus.

Take Care of Alarms

Alarms are essentially triggered by actions which include killing an enemy slowly, injuring an enemy, firing or causing an explosion, being seen, etc. You can obviously disarm alarms from security terminals, but this is not the ideal way of approaching stealth.

You basically need to keep all the things that trigger alarms – mentioned earlier – in mind and make sure to avoid them at all costs. Apart from that, you need to make sure never to leave unconscious bodies out in the open because if a patrol comes across them, they will trigger the alarm.

Lastly, you need to learn the difference between Ghost and Smooth Operator. Do note that even if you lose Ghost, you have a chance of earning Smooth Operator. You need to make sure that you have enough energy for a couple of non-lethal takedowns.

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Recommended Augmentations

As I have mentioned earlier in the guide, there are plenty of augmentations that can make your life easier when going with stealth-based approach. There are some Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Augmentations which are must-have for stealth playthrough, but there are some which are highly recommended as well.

Must-Have Stealth Augmentations

Cybernetic Arm Prosthesis – Optimized Musculature and Punch Through Wall

Cybernetic Leg Prosthesis – Klipspringer Jump Mod

Glass-Shield Cloaking

Hacking Capture Level 3

Remote Hacking

Sarif Series 8 Energy Converter – Peak Recharge Rate

Highly Recommended Stealth Augmentations

Hacking Stealth

Icarus Landing System

Implanted Rebreather

Quicksilver Reflex Booster

Smart Vision

Tesla

Wayfinder Radar System

The must-have list basically allow you move freely in the world without worrying about making noise and negating fall damage. In addition to this, you will also be able to go invisible at will, hack into computers, find alternate routes effectively, and avoid as many confrontations as possible.

As for the recommended list, these tend to vary from player to player, but we find them to be better suited for us. Make sure to check out our Best Augmentations Guide attached above for more information on how to best utilize these augmentations for different scenarios you will find yourself in.

This is all we have on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Stealth Tips Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!