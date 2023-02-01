Dead Space Remake Prototype Stasis Module Location Guide

You have several weapons at your disposal in the new Dead Space remake, all of which have their own weapon upgrades to unlock against the Necromorph infestation aboard the USG Ishimura.

The Prototype Stasis Module is one of such weapon upgrades. However, its location has been changed in the remake. You now have to complete a side mission which are also new to the remake.

If you are returning from the original game, the following guide will tell you how to get the Prototype Stasis Module in the Dead Space remake.

How to unlock the Prototype Stasis Module upgrade in Dead Space Remake

You need to complete the Premeditated Malpractice side mission to get the Prototype Stasis Module weapon upgrade.

When you reach Chapter 6, you will have to defeat the Hunter, a powerful Necromorph variant that was created by Dr. Challus Mercer as part of a horrific experiment.

Take a tissue sample of the Hunter from Cyrogenics Central Chamber on the Medical Deck to start the side mission and follow through the objectives until you unlock the lab where the Prototype Stasis Module is located in the Dead Space remake.

How the Prototype Stasis Module works

The prototype will not show in your inventory but automatically upgrade the stasis module. Your attacks electrocute and immobilize the enemy. Enemies will suffer damage over the period as they get electrified.

You can change the fight’s outcome by blocking enemies’ movements. Giving you enough time to flank the enemies and inflict massive damage on the group of enemies using your AOE attacks.