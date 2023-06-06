Understanding Dead Island 2 Resilience Slayer Trait

In Dead Island 2, the Resilience Slayer trait is one of the seven traits in the game. While each Dead Island 2 Slayer is immune to the virus that prevents them from becoming one of the undead, it is still not enough to stop the horde of zombies from killing you.

To give you an extra boost in dealing with the undead, each character has seven traits that have their benefits. However, the last Trait, “Resilience,” is a bit off-putting when fully understanding its use. Many players confuse it with being associated with the Toughness trait, which is far from reality.

To help you understand more about the Resilience attribute, we have prepared this Dead Island 2 Resilience Slayer Trait guide.

What is Dead Island 2 Resilience slayer trait

Resilience is one of seven traits for each Slayer in Dead Island 2. The Resilience trait is used for protecting you from the likes of shock, caustic damage, a related status effect, and lastly, fire. The higher the Resilience of your Slayer, the more immune they are to each of these damages.

Although similar to the Toughness trait, they are still two distinct traits to possess as a Slayer. Resilience can either be high or low depending upon which Slayer you are playing as. For example, Carla possesses the highest Resilience of any Slayer in Dead Island 2.

This gives her an advantage over the hordes of zombies that cross paths with her. She can last longer and take more damage from the zombies than the rest of the Slayers.

While Carla has the highest Resilience, there is one Slayer that you must keep an eye on when it comes to one-on-one combat against the zombies. That Slayer is Jacob, who has the lowest Resilience in Dead Island 2.

Although he possesses Peak Health, dropping him onto the ground is not enough, especially when put up against Elemental Damage. However, considering how there are hardly any points in the game where you deal status effect damage, especially during the early stages of your main story.

This makes the Resilience trait the least to worry about since Dead Island 2 focuses on higher stamina and peak health that will help you survive longer against the walking dead.