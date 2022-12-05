How To Complete Veteran Sharpshooter Penances In Darktide

Warhammer 40k Darktide has a fancy challenge/achievement system by the name of Penances that awards different items and cosmetics for completing these penances. This guide goes over the penances of the Veteran Sharpshooter class in Darktide and the rewards associated with the completion of each challenge.

If you are interested in gaining some knowledge about the procedure, steps, approach, and feats required to complete these Sharpshooter Penances then this guide contains pretty much all of this fancy stuff.

Darktide Sharpshooter penances

There are a total of ten penances for the Veteran Sharpshooter class in Warhammer 40000: Darktide. Some of them are basic, but that’s not the case for all. So a pre-hand knowledge about the requirements of all the penances will surely provide you an edge while playing them.

The ten penances for the sharpshooter class are discussed briefly along with their rewards.

Marked for Death

The requirement for the Marked for Death penance is to hit the weak spots of four enemies with the weapon’s secondary action without missing a shot during a single use of Volley Fire.

This statement is a bit confusing. You need to hit a single weak spot of a single enemy four times like Reaper or Beast of Nurgle with Volley Fire aiming down sight without missing any shot and it will do the job.

Once completed, you will get Pistolero’s Duty Uniform (lower body) as a reward.

Long Bomb

The requirement for this penance is to kill three enemies with the frag grenade without it bouncing.

Actually what you need to do, is stand 40 to 45 meters away from the enemy, aim, and throw the grenade such that the arc of the grenade lands above their head. In this way, the grenade will not bounce.

Once completed, you will get Pistolero’s Duty Uniform (upper body) as a reward.

One in the Chamber

The requirement for this penance is to kill five enemies with the last round in your clip during a single mission on Malice or a higher threat level.

For the required condition, you can use any gun like Revolver, Bolter, or Plasma gun but make sure that it has enough damaging power to kill the enemy in a single shot.

Once completed, you will get Dead Eye’s Duty Uniform (lower body) as a reward.

On Overwatch

The requirement for this penance is to complete the mission on Malice threat or higher without taking any melee damage.

This penance requires good friends and also good team coordination. You can avoid the melee combat from the front but it needs a very good awareness and the friend’s assistance from accidentally getting backstabbed. We recommend you use an axe as it gives you high mobility and the ability to dodge.

Another important thing to consider here is the requirement “Complete the Mission” which means if you get disconnected while playing and rejoins, it will not be counted and you have to start it again without any disruptions.

Once completed, you will get Dead Eye’s Duty Uniform (upper body) as a reward.

Deadeye

The requirement for the Deadeye penance is to kill five highlighted enemies during a single use of Volley Fire with weak spot hits on Heresy threat or higher whilst using a weapon’s secondary action.

Choose the Counter fire (having 25% weak spot damage) and Make Every Shot Count (having 15% weak spot damage) from Sharpshooter feats. The Volley Fire will have a 50% additional range damage. Adopting these options will assist you during this penance.

Once completed, you will get Killshot’s Duty Uniform (lower body) as a reward.

Make Every Shot Count

The requirement for the Make Every Shot Count penance is to complete a mission on Heresy threat or higher with no Ammo remaining and, 100% accuracy.

In this penance, you have to spend your ammo wisely. Hold on to all of your ammo until you come across an atrocity and then spend the ammo on the atrocity and empty your entire clip into it.

Once completed, you will get Killshot’s Duty Uniform (upper body) as a reward.

I Love the Militarum

The requirement for this penance is to reach trust level 5 as a Sharpshooter.

Once completed, you will get 1 Trinket and an upper body cosmetic as a reward.

Through the Mud

The requirement for this penance is to complete 25 missions as a Sharpshooter.

Once completed, you will get 1 Trinket as a reward.

Vantage Point

The requirement for this penance is to complete at least one mission of each type as a Sharpshooter.

Once completed, you will get a character frame as a reward.

On Target

This is the final challenge and ultimate penance for the Veteran Sharpshooter in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. In order to complete this penance, you must complete the following penances and this one will be finished automatically.

I Love the Militarum

Vantage Point

Through the Mud

Long Bomb

Marked for Death

Once completed, you will get a 1 Trinket and a head slot cosmetic as a reward.