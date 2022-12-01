How To Complete Make Every Shot Count Penance In Darktide

Penances are the form of trophies given to the players in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide as a reward for completing different class missions.

The challenges associated with finishing the penances will test your skills and planning. Among those penance missions, some are really hard to complete like Overwatch which demands zero damage from all the enemies in the mission.

Make Every Shot Count penance difficulty lies in between medium and difficult. Here is how you can get the penance in Darktide.

How to get the Make Every Shot Count Penance

Below are the steps you need to follow to complete the said penance.

Play Darktide as the Veteran Sharpshooter class from the beginning of the game.

Begin any mission available in the Veteran Sharpshooter class.

Choose the difficulty of the mission to Hershey Threat or more. Hershey’s difficulty is designated as the second hardest difficulty in Darktide.

With any gun chosen in the mission, there should not be any ammo left at the end of the mission.

All the shots fired from the weapon must hit the enemy or the target in the mission. This means there should be 100% accuracy in the mission with not a single exception of a missed shot.

Once you are done, you can equip your new cosmetic from the cosmetics tab. This will be a Killshot’s Duty Uniform for the Upper body only.

Make Every Shot Count Penance tips