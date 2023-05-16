Dark Souls 3 Soul of Cinder Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Soul of Cinder is the last boss battle that you will encounter in the game. In order to successfully complete the boss fight, you need to circle around the boss with your Greatshield up and look for an opportunity.

After you have successfully managed to block his 2-3 hit combo, dish out some quick damage with 2-3 hits of your own and then back away.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our PC Tweaks Guide, Weapons Locations Guide, Boss Guide and Covenants Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Soul of Cinder Boss Battle Guide

Once you have landed a couple of hits in quick succession, you will stun the boss and will have the opportunity of dishing out some insane amount of damage.

In addition to some physical damage-dealing attacks, the boss also deals some magic damage-dealing attacks. As soon as you see the boss coming up with magic damage-dealing attacks, head in and land a couple of attacks.

During the second phase of the boss battle, it is of paramount importance that you learn to dodge away from the 5-hit combo at the Soul of Cinder’s disposal as it cannot be blocked or parried!

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Aside from this, the Soul of Cinder will also throw spears at your character from a distance. These spears deal a whole lot of damage, but leave the boss vulnerable to your attacks which is your cue to head in to deal some more damage and complete the boss fight.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Soul of Cinder boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!