Dark Souls 3 Weapons Locations Guide – Weapons Arts Skill, Stats, Best Weapons

Dark Souls 3 is one of the hardest games to beat, the enemies you face are unlike what a typical gamer would usually face. The choices of weapons and their use is even more important than other games which is why we have compiled a complete Dark Souls 3 weapons guide to take you through all the weapon types one by one.

Dark Souls 3 Weapons Locations Guide

In the guide below you will find the weapons divided according to the weapon types alongside a description of each type. Under each weapon type we have listed down the usable weapons with their Weapons Arts Skill, Weapon Stats and the Location listed under them.

Daggers

Preferably used beside another weapon, Daggers are short ranged but fast weapons that get the most juice for one after another strikes. There’s increased critical damage you can attain by attacking from behind.

Dagger

This small lightweight dagger does not have the reach but can deal damage with consecutive hits; it is also useful in parrying and in attacks from behind

Weapons Arts Skill: Quickstep; Effectiveness increases when locked on target; get on the side or behind the enemy.

Location: You can get this for 300 Souls from Firelink Shrine.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : 5(/)

Weight: 1.5

Durability: 50

Bandit’s Knife

Used for slicing and drawing blood, this one is a short sword with a single edge.

Weapons Arts Skill: Quickstep; Effectiveness increases when locked on target; get on the side or behind the enemy.

Location: You can get it at the starting point of Thief or for 1500 Souls from Greirat.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : 5(/)

Weight: 1.5

Durability: 50

Mail Breaker

Effective with thrusting attacks, this small sword has a massive critical attack.

Weapons Arts Skill: Make a carefully aimed large forward thrust through the shield.

Location: You can get it at the starting point of Sorcerer.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : 12(/)

Weight: 1.5

Durability: 50

Brigand Twindaggers

A pair of daggers commonly used by brigands that allow left handed moves as part of multiple attacks they make in different directions.

Weapons Arts Skill: Quickstep; Effectiveness increases when locked on target; get on the side or behind the enemy.

Location: Look for a ledge after you have crossed the Road of Sacrifices bonfire. You will have to jump down for it.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost: 5

Weight: 2.5

Durability: 50

Talismans and Chimes

Used mostly by clerics and heralds, these holy items are not really offensive but are used for magic. They can be used in left or right hand.

Talisman

Used for God’s miracles, you can use a Talisman or Chime for miracles after attuning the miracle at a bonfire.

Weapons Arts Skill: When casting miracles, this can increase the poise.

Location: This is the starting weapon of Herald but can also be bought for 500 Souls from Firelink Shrine.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike/Thrust

FP Cost : 8(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 50

Saint’s Talisman

Also used for casting God’s miracles, this one has lesser steadfastness in Skill but gets effective with faith.

Weapons Arts Skill: When casting miracles, this can increase the poise.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 8(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 65

Sunlight Talisman

Weapons Arts Skill: When casting miracles, this can increase the poise.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 9(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 65

Saint-tree Bellvine

Weapons Arts Skill: This Talisman can very slowly recover HP for a given time.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Sacred Chime

FP Cost : 13(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 45

Cleric’s Sacred Chime

Weapons Arts Skill: This Talisman can very slowly recover HP for a given time.

Location: This is the starting weapon on Cleric.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 13(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 50

Priest’s Chime

Weapons Arts Skill: This Talisman can very slowly recover HP for a given time.

Location: After you have sent Greirat to find items you can buy this weapon from him.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 13(/)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 45

Straight Swords

These bring you a commendable mix of range, speed and damage; you can use them with a single hand or both, and also with a shield.

Shortsword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: This can be bought for 600 Souls from Firelink Shrine.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 2

Durability: 65

Long Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: This is the starting weapon of Knight but can also be purchased for 1000 Souls from Greirat.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 3

Durability: 70

Broadsword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 3

Durability: 80

Astora Straight Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 3

Durability: 80

Broken Straight Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: You can find this after you have beaten Iudex Gundyr.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 1

Durability: 30

Irithyll Straight Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: At the starting point of the Road of Sacrifices, there is an Outrider Knight, you can get this weapon by killing him.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 4

Durability: 80

Barbed Straight Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: You can get this when you have killed the Longfinger Kirk phantom.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 3.0

Durability: 65

Dark Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: The Darkwraith enemies drop this.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/13)

Weight: 4.5

Durability: 80

Curved Swords

These swords look better, and if the enemy is low on armor they are effective in slicing attacks. However, well armored enemies won’t be that much in trouble.

Sellsword Twinblades

Weapons Arts Skill: Start with a spinning attack that slices into the enemy and couple it with a spinning slash that is vertical and strong.

Location: This is the starting weapon of the Mercenary.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 4(-/12)

Weight: 5.5

Durability: 55

Scimitar

Weapons Arts Skill: Start with a spinning attack that slices into the enemy and couple it with a spinning slash that is vertical and strong.

Location: You can get this weapon for 600 Souls from Firelink Shrine.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 4(-/12)

Weight: 2.5

Durability: 60

Falchion

Weapons Arts Skill: Start with a large spinning motion slice, and convert the spinning into a strong attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 6(-/12)

Weight: 4

Durability: 70

Pontiff Knight Curved Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: Start with a large spinning motion that will bring frost to the blade and then make a strong attack with the frost blade.

Location: You can buy this from Greirat after his first loot.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 8(-/14)

Weight: 3.5

Durability: 90

Thrusting Swords

These are better among long ranged blades and allow for fast lunges and ripostes. Also you can use them for attacks to pierce the armor.

Rapier

Weapons Arts Skill: Execute a normal attack in stance and backstep, and then go ahead with a surprise attack or consecutive lunges.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : -(15/15)

Weight: 2

Durability: 60

Estoc

Weapons Arts Skill: Make a carefully aimed large forward thrust through the shield.

Location: This is the first weapon of Assassin.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 14(-/-)

Weight: 3.5

Durability: 60

Crystal Sage’s Rapier

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: You can get this by trading the Soul of the Crystal Sage.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : -(15/15)

Weight: 2.5

Durability: 40

Katanas

These weapons allow quick and high damage through dexterity; your enemies will lose a lot of blood sometimes too, but Katanas are not very durable.

Uchigatana

Weapons Arts Skill: Make rapid thrust for a normal attack slash when you have a holding stance; or you can use strong attack to attend to a parry.

Location: Outside the Firelink Shrine there is a ragged master Swordsman, defeat him to get this.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/5)

Weight: 5.5

Durability: 35

Greatswords

Greatswords are not speedy but they make up for that with the damage they can deal. Not only that, they also come with a wide range that you can use to hit back.

Bastard Sword

Weapons Arts Skill: With increased poise, thrust forward using weight on a low stance and couple it with an upward slash strong attack.

Location: You can purchase this from Grierat for 3000 Souls.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 12(-/15)

Weight: 8

Durability: 75

Claymore

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 9

Durability: 75

Hollowslayer Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: In stance, break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: You can get this by transposing the Soul of the Rotted Greatwood.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(17/20)

Weight: 8.5

Durability: 70

Executioner’s Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: With increased poise, thrust forward using weight on a low stance and couple it with a spinning slash strong attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 12(-/17)

Weight: 9.0

Durability: 85

Wolf Knight’s Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: Leap forward with a spinning low slash or strong attack when you are in stance and make a vertical somersault slash.

Location: You can get this using the Soul of the Blood of the Wolf for Soul Transposition.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(19/23)

Weight: 11.5

Durability: 95

Storm Ruler

Weapons Arts Skill: Get in stance and the sword will imbue with storm; use more against giants.

Location: You can get this by killing Seigward of Catarina.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash/Thrust

FP Cost : -(20/20)

Weight: 8

Durability: 10

Curved Greatswords

These work good at spinning and splashing just like curved swords but offer greater damage. However, the speed is slowed down.

Exile Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: Break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: Outside the path to Farron there is a guard, kill it and you will get the sword.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 12(-/13)

Weight: 17

Durability: 120

Ultra Greatswords

These are not only bigger but more powerful than greatswords too. Also regarded as the most different.

Zweihander

Weapons Arts Skill: With increased poise, thrust forward using weight on a low stance and couple it with an upward slash strong attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 10(-/15)

Weight: 10

Durability: 80

Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: With increased poise, thrust forward using weight on a low stance and couple it with an upward slash strong attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 10(-/20)

Weight: 20.0

Durability: 100

Farron Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: Properly time an attack deflection and return with a dagger based critical hit.

Location: You can get this by Soul Transposition with Soul of the Blood of the Wolf.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : -(-/-)

Weight: 12.5

Durability: 90

Astora Greatsword

Weapons Arts Skill: Charge at enemies using strong attack while you hold the sword at your waist.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/20)

Weight: 8.0

Durability: 75

Axes

These are usually slower and also short ranged as compared to the swords, but they make up for them with reliable slashes offering high damage.

Deep Battle Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: A spirited warcry will allow special attacks consecutively as well as a temporary boost in attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 4

Durability: 80

Battle Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: Spirited warcry gives boost to attack.

Location: This is the first weapon of Warrior.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 4

Durability: 80

Hand Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: Spirited warcry gives boost to attack.

Location: This is the first weapon of Warrior.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(/)

Weight: 2.5

Durability: 60

Brigand Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: Spirited warcry gives boost to attack.

Location: There is a cliff on Road to Sacrifices, the axe is under it.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 3

Durability: 75

Thrall Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: Effectiveness increases when locked on target; get on the side or behind the enemy.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 5(-/-)

Weight: 1.5

Durability: 55

Butcher Knife

Weapons Arts Skill: Sharpen the blade and get HP restored with each successful hit.

Location: Near Road to Sacrifices there is a very angry NPC, kill it and get the axe.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 18(-/-)

Weight: 7

Durability: 75

Great Axes

They deal even more damage than Axes but are slow in swings and recovery that results in chances being given to the enemy to attack you in the opening.

Greataxe

Weapons Arts Skill: Spirited warcry gives boost to attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(/)

Weight: 16

Durability: 135

Great Machete

Weapons Arts Skill: If you scrape the blade and sharpen it, you will get a cleaner cut.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats: N/A

Demon’s Greataxe

Weapons Arts Skill: Flare the flame within and hit the enemies and earth below them.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats: N/A

Spears

Spears give you immense reach so much that among non-ranged weapons they are the best.

Spear

Weapons Arts Skill: Stepping forward, make a single focused lunge through shields.

Location: This is the starting weapon of Herald.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 16(-/-)

Weight: 4.5

Durability: 65

Arstor’s Spear

Weapons Arts Skill: Make a carefully aimed forward thrust through enemy shields.

Location: Use the Souls of the Rotted Greatwood for Soul Transposition to get this.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 16(-/-)

Weight: 6.5

Durability: 90

Four-Pronged Plow

Weapons Arts Skill: Keep good footing and charge with the spear at waist length.

Location: Undead Settlement enemies drop this.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/9)

Weight: 6.5

Durability: 105

Partizan

Weapons Arts Skill: Using a large spinning motion sweep at the enemies and end with an overhanded strong attack smash.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 11(-/11)

Weight: 6.5

Durability: 65

Saint Bident

Weapons Arts Skill:

Location: There is a large blue door with a giant in the Cathedral of the Deep, this spear is behind the door.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/9)

Weight: 8.5

Durability: 70

Halberds

Halbreds are basically a hybrid of a spear and an axe in terms of reach and damage and versatility respectively. You can swing and stab both. However, they do leave you vulnerable to attack if not used properly.

Halbred

Weapons Arts Skill: Charge at enemies using strong attack while you hold the sword at your waist.

Location: You can buy it from Shrine Handmaid for 1500 Souls.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 15(-/13)

Weight: 8

Durability: 75

Lucerne

Weapons Arts Skill: Take a spinning motion and sweep at the enemy and couple it with a strong overhanded attack smash with the help of the momentum you build.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 8(-/14)

Weight: 7.5

Durability: 75

Glaive

Weapons Arts Skill: Take a spinning motion and sweep at the enemy and couple it with a strong overhanded attack smash with the help of the momentum you build.

Location: After Greirat has gone on the first loot you will be able to buy it from him.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 8(-/14)

Weight: 11

Durability: 95

Crescent Axe

Weapons Arts Skill: Spirited warcry gives boost to attack.

Location: You can buy it for 4000 Souls from Shrine Handmaid but after you give her Paladin Ashes.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 6

Durability: 75

Red Hilted Halberd

Weapons Arts Skill: Boost poise with unfaltering stance; activation will reduce damage.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard/Thrust

FP Cost : 11(-/-)

Weight: 8

Durability: 80

Winged Knight Halberd

Weapons Arts Skill: Use a large spinning motion and sweep at the enemies and couple it with strong attack until entire stamina is used.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 10(-/18)

Weight: 14

Durability: 145

Pikes

Pikes have a better reach than most weapons but the downside is that you can only use them for thrusting and nothing else. They are more effective against single enemies.

Pike

Weapons Arts Skill: Charge at enemies using strong attack while you hold the sword at your waist.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/9)

Weight: 7.5

Durability: 80

Lothric Knight Long Spear

Weapons Arts Skill: Charge at enemies using strong attack while you hold the sword at your waist.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 13(-/9)

Weight: 8

Durability: 80

Hammers

While hammers are not too great at reach, they are still effective against armored enemies if you are up close. These weapons are faster and that is one area they are better than axes at.

Club

Weapons Arts Skill: A spirited warcry will allow special strong attacks consecutively as well as a temporary boost in attack.

Location: This is the first weapon of Deprived.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 2.5

Durability: 90

Reinforced Club

Weapons Arts Skill: A spirited warcry will allow special strong attacks consecutively as well as a temporary boost in attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats: N/A

Mace

Weapons Arts Skill: Boost poise with unfaltering stance; activation will reduce damage.

Location: This is the first weapon of Cleric.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 9(-/-)

Weight: 5

Durability: 80

Heysel Pick

Weapons Arts Skill: Steady Chant; sorceries’ strength gets boosted for a small period of time.

Location: You can get this after you have killer Yellowfinger Heysel.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 9(-/-)

Weight: 4.5

Durability: 70

Drang Hammers

Weapons Arts Skill: In Stance break the guard with a low normal attack and follow up with a forward thrust coupled with an upwards hit.

Location: There are two giants inside the Cathedral of the Deep, one of them guards this.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 7(-/15)

Weight: 9.0

Durability: 80

Great Hammers

These are a better version of hammers like greatswords are to swords. They have the capacity of dealing great damage against armored enemies as well. However, a low speed is one of the downsides of this which means you might become vulnerable to attack.

Large Club

Weapons Arts Skill: A spirited warcry will allow special strong attacks consecutively as well as a temporary boost in attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats: N/A

Vordt’s Great Hammer

Weapons Arts Skill: Boost poise by crossing arms in front of the body; damage gets reduced.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 12(-/-)

Weight: 17

Durability: 170

Great Club

Weapons Arts Skill: A spirited warcry will allow special strong attacks consecutively as well as a temporary boost in attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 20(-/-)

Weight: 12.0

Durability: 280

Pickaxe

Weapons Arts Skill: Galvanize; boost stamina temporarily by will power.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : 11(-/-)

Weight: 8

Durability: 105

Great Mace

Weapons Arts Skill: Boost poise by anchoring weapon in the earth; activation reduces damage.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 12(-/-)

Weight: 18.0

Durability: 150

Gargoyle Flame Hammer

Weapons Arts Skill: Kindled Flurry; The tip of the hammer will send fire volleys consecutively after you anchor weapon in earth and use strong attack.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats: N/A

Bows

Suitable for those who like stealth play, bows allow you to make quick attacks from a distance. However, there is no melee option with them which means the enemy could get an upper hand if they are close enough.

Short Bow

Weapons Arts Skill: Quick arrow nocking and bow draws allow consecutive hits.

Location: This is the first weapon of Thief.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: –

FP Cost : -(4/4)

Weight: 2

Durability: 40

Composite Bow

Weapons Arts Skill: Quick arrow nocking and bow draws allow consecutive hits.

Location: You can get this for 3500 Souls from Firelink Handmaid after she gets the Dream Ashes from you.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : -(4/4)

Weight: 3.5

Durability: 65

Longbow

Weapons Arts Skill: Pierce shields with the arrow pulled further back to get a more powerful hit.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Thrust

FP Cost : -(9/9)

Weight: 4

Durability: 50

Crossbows

While these are similar to the ordinary bows, they do not ask for as high stats to wield meaning characters that are not Dexterity oriented are better suited.

Light Crossbow

Weapons Arts Skill: Use a shoulder tackle to thrust enemies away and make some space between you to attack.

Location: You can buy this for 1000 Souls from Greirat.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Standard

FP Cost : 7(-/-)

Weight: 3

Durability: 45

Reapers

Reapers bring a number of advantages over other weapons, especially because they get you a number of things together like a greater level of damage, a good range as well as the ability of sweeping attacks using both hands.

Great Scythe

Weapons Arts Skill: Neck Swipe; aim for the neck scruff successfully to make a heavy damage dealing head shot.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 13(-/-)

Weight: 7

Durability: 60

Corvian Great Scythe

Weapons Arts Skill: Neck Swipe; aim for the neck scruff successfully to make a heavy damage dealing head shot.

Location: Drops off of Corvian enemies at chance.

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 13(-/-)

Weight: 9

Durability: 55

Whips

While they are a little low on damage, Whips make up for them with their level of unpredictability. Other than that, they can flick the enemy shields around which means you can get a number of chances to attack in the open.

Whip

Weapons Arts Skill: Impact; Slow down stamina recovery for a period of time by making a stinging blow when you hit from the left to evade shields.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Slash

FP Cost : 14(-/-)

Weight: 2

Durability: 50

Fist Weapons

Fist weapons allow quick damage as they are fast, preferably by using them on both hands. However on the downside you don’t get any defensive skill which means you are always vulnerable to hits.

Caestus

Weapons Arts Skill: Perseverance; Boost poise by crossing arms in front of the body; damage gets reduced.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 7(-/-)

Weight: 0.5

Durability: 60

Dark Hand

Weapons Arts Skill: Lifedrain.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 18(-/-)

Weight: 0

Durability: 55

Demon’s Fist

Weapons Arts Skill: Flame Whirlwind; with outstretched abandon, flaming fists spin through enemies and use strong attack; slam the ground with both hands.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 10(-/10)

Weight: 8

Durability: 100

Staffs

Heretic’s Staff

Weapons Arts Skill: Steady Chant; sorceries get strength boosted for some time; can be used in both hands.

Location: N/A

Weapon Stats:

Attack Type: Strike

FP Cost : 7(/)

Weight: 3.0

Durability: 55

Sorcerer’s Staff

Weapons Arts Skill: Steady Chant; sorceries get strength boosted for some time; can be used in both hands.

Location: This is the first weapon on Assassin and Sorcerer; you can also get it for 500 Souls at Firelink Shrine.

Weapon Stats: