Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks Guide – Improve Graphics and Performance

Without a doubt, a visually demanding game, our Dark Souls 3 PC tweaks will help you maintain solid 60 frames per second with everything turned on.

With this Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks, we will help you find a balance between performance and visual eye-candy. There are quite a lot of settings which impact the performance greatly, but aren’t really needed!

Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks Guide

There are a total of 10 graphical settings to play with in Dark Souls 3. I recommend messing about with them a bit until you find your perfect balance, but if you are unable to do so, our Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks guide is here to help you out.

In this guide, I’ve not only explained the terms for your understanding, but have mentioned FPS cost and importance of each and every option in the game:

Anti-Aliasing

AA or Anti-Aliasing is essentially the smoothing of the image and eliminates jagged edges. It is highly recommended to turn on the feature as it vastly enhances the image quality and only costs a single frame per second.

Shadow Quality

Shadows are basically created when light rays from the Sun, Moon, and spotlight are occluded and vastly enhance the image quality.

Shadow Quality not only increases the quality of the shadows, but also enhances the visibility fidelity of distant shadows. It is totally up to you which quality you choose, but going with the highest one will cost you somewhere between 5-7 FPS.

Reflection Quality

This setting basically deals with reflection quality of characters, scenery, and other objects scattered around the world which are reflected from various reflective surfaces.

This setting ensures a high image quality and must not be turned off completely. Besides it will only cost you a single frame per second.

Water Surface Quality

As the name suggests, this option basically determines the quality of water surface in the game. In order to experience a better overall image, it is a good idea not to turn off this option as it only costs a single frame per second.

Depth of Field

The DoF in Dark Souls 3 basically adds out of focus blur and some other hard-to-notice effects during cut-scenes. Since there is no noticeable difference when it comes to DoF, it is a good idea to stick something medium to save up a couple of FPS.

Texture Quality

Texture Quality option in Dark Souls 3 essentially dictates the resolution of textures applied to the game elements. In this game, sticking to highest possible option can cost a couple of frames per second.

Due to this fact, you should probably try and choose something after extensive testing unless you have got a monstrous graphics card.

Motion Blur

Personally, I think the purpose of Motion Blur is to make less frames per second and stuttering less apparent for the sake of going with immersion.

The option can cost you about 4-5 frames per second and should be turned off, especially if you are already getting solid 60 frames per second in the game.

Shader Quality

Shaders are different properties that are applied to the surface of objects such as reflections, tessellation, fur, and basically further refine the textures.

While the Shader Quality somewhat enhances the images to some extent, if you can bear a couple of frame rate cost, by all means, go with it.

Lighting Quality

As the name suggests, this effect basically determines the overall quality of lighting in the game which vastly enhances the overall image quality. Costing a single frame per second, this is something that you need to turn on.

Misc. Options

Some other graphical options in Dark Souls 3 include SSAO which costs a couple of frames per second and Effects Quality which costs 4-5 frames per second.

However, the importance of both of these is debatable – of course, these are options you can play without and still have an optimal gameplay experience – but you should consider messing about these settings and see what works well for you.

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 PC Tweaks guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!