Dark Souls 3 Covenants Locations Guide – How to Join, Type, Rewards

Dark Souls 3 Covenants have always played significant role in the game and it doesn’t change this time around either. There are multiple Covenants that players can join for benefits and rewards in the multiplayer mode of the game.

Each Dark Souls 3 Covenant is very different from one another – some preach patience and co-op while others preach an aggressive approach.

Dark Souls 3 Covenants Locations

As with earlier iterations, players are not stuck with a single Dark Souls 3 Covenant throughout the course of the game and can change them without any difficulties.

But it is a good idea to have knowledge of the Active Covenant as killing someone from that Covenant could cause issues. This ‘guide details everything you need to know about Dark Souls 3 Covenants, locations, how to join, rewards, and more.

Dark Souls 3 Way of Blue Covenant

This Covenant is basically in the game to protect players from non-friendly players. As a member of the Covenant, players will automatically start searching’ for friendlies and defeat invaders together. Players ‘get this early in the game.

Way of Blue Covenant Location

In order to find the Covenant, you need to head inside the church before the Vordt of the Boreal Valley boss.

How to Join Way of Blue Covenant

Once inside, speak with the woman, acquire Way of Blue token, and you are done.

As mentioned earlier, Way of Blue Covenant protects you from hostile phantoms trying to invade your world. Aside from this, there are no rewards or ranks to progress through – as simple as that!

Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels Covenant

Players who are a member of the Blue Sentinels are automatically transferred to other players’ world in case they are in need to get rid of some hostile invaders.

Blue Sentinels Covenant Location

To find the Covenant, you need to head over to the Halfway Fortress Bonfire and speak with Horace the Hushed.

How to Join Blue Sentinels Covenant

As for turning in items, it is done by progressing further into the game and heading to Company Captain Yorshka at the Prison Tower Bonfire.

As mentioned earlier, members of Blue Sentinels are summoned to the world of members of Way of Blue if they find themselves invaded by a hostile phantom.

Blue Sentinels Covenant Rewards

Once you have successfully disposed off a hostile phantom, you will obtain a Proof of a Concord Kept which you must carry to Company Captain Yorshka at the Prison Tower Bonfire in order to earn rewards. As for rewards:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Darkmoon Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Darkmoon Blade

Dark Souls 3 Warrior of Sunlight Covenant

This Dark Souls 3 Covenant is for players who are into co-op gameplay. As a member of the Covenant, players summon sign emits bright yellow light indicating that they are interested in co-op gameplay.

Warrior of Sunlight Covenant Location

In order to find the Covenant, first you need to head over to the Undead Settlement Bonfire. Once there, search the area for a large fire with people surrounding it and head inside a house located nearby.

How to Join Warrior of Sunlight Covenant

Once inside the house, head up to the top floor and drop down from the hole in the floor where you will be able to find the Warrior of Sunlight token and some other goodies.

As for the place where you turn-in items, head over to the Dragonslayer Armour boss fight area and head towards a small brown door before the fog. Once there, head all the way back, climb up, follow the path, and you will see the Altar of Sunlight.

Warrior of Sunlight Covenant Rewards

Members who pledge to the Warrior of Sunlight Covenant are tasked to play co-op with other players and help them defeat bosses of the game. For every successful boss encounter, you will get a Sunlight Medal which must be carried to Altar of Sunlight:

When it comes to rewards associated with the Warrior of Sunlight Covenant, these include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Sacred Oath Miracle

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Great Lightning Spear Miracle

Dark Souls 3 Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant

The Covenant ties in with the Way of Blue Covenant. As a member of the Covenant, players’ sole purpose is to protect members of the Way of Blue Covenant.

Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant Location

In order to find the Covenant, first you need to find Horace the Hushed and Anri of Astora at the Halfway Fortress Bonfire. Once done, meet up with Sirris of the Sunless Realms in the Firelink Shrine.

With that being said, find Dreamchaser’s Ashes in the Farron and trade it to the Shrine Handmaid. After this, speak with Sirris of the Sunless Realms in the Firelink Shrine and learn the gesture.

How to Join Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant

With that out of the way, head over to the Prison Tower Bonfire and speak with Company Captain Yorshka to join the Covenant. Do note that you cannot join Rosaria’s Fingers during the questline.

In addition to this, you can also simply eliminate Company Captain Yorshka, but do note that it will completely halt your progress with Blue Sentinels Covenant.

Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant Rewards

Similar to Blue Sentinels, you will automatically be drawn to players’ world who are in need and tasked to eliminate invading phantoms which will net you a Proof of Concord Kept that must be carried to Company Captain Yorshka for rewards:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Darkmoon Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Darkmoon Blade

Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron Covenant

As the name suggests, members of the Watchdogs of Farron Covenant are tasked to protect the Woods of Farron at all costs! As a member of the Covenant, players are summoned to deal with invaders trying to breach the Woods of Farron.

Watchdogs of Farron Covenant Location

In order to find the Covenant, you need to head beyond the Farron Keep Bonfire and into the Poison Swamp. Once there, head all the way back to the swamp and you will come across a large stone structure.

How to Join Watchdogs of Farron Covenant

Search around the stone structure to find a ladder, climb it, and speak with the wolf above to successfully join the Covenant.

One important thing to note here is that you must join the Covenant as soon as possible or eliminate Hawkwood the Deserter otherwise he will kill the wolf making it impossible for you to join the Farron Covenant and turn-in items.

Watchdogs of Farron Covenant Rewards

As mentioned earlier, as a member of the Farron Covenant, you are tasked to deal with any invader trying to head inside the walls of Farron which will net you a Wolf’s Blood Swordgrass that must be carried to the wolf:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Old Wolf Curved Sword

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Wolf Ring and the Wolf Knight Greatshield

Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers Covenant

Members of the Mound Makers Covenant are bound by nothing and know nothing of mercy. As a member of the Covenant, players attempt to eliminate host of the world.

Mound Makers Covenant Location

In order to find the Covenant, you need to head over to the Undead Settlement Bonfire and find a large fire with people gathered around it. Once there, veer right, cross the bridge, and follow the smaller path by breaking through the barrels.

How to Join Mound Makers Covenant

Once you are in the new area, climb up the ladder, scale the rooftops by heading to right-hand-side, and drop down to come across a person with cage on the backside. You need to interact with the cage and speak with Holy Knight Hodrick to join.

However, one important thing to note here is that the process will only be successful as long as you have not killed the Curse Rotted Greatwood boss.

In case you already have beaten the boss, complete Sirris of the Sunless Realms until you are able to see her sign outside the doorway where the Curse Rotted Greatwood fight takes place. At this point, you simply need to join her world, eliminate the person, and get the Mound Makers token.

Mound Makers Covenant Rewards

As mentioned earlier, members of the Mound Makers Covenant are tasked to invade other players’ world and eliminate them. As a member, you can also leave a sign in the world, get called as an ally, and have the freedom of killing the host.

After every successful invasion, you will obtain a Vertebra Shackle which must be carried to the pit under the Curse Rotted Greatwood boss battle area. As for rewards, they include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Bloodlust Katana

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Warmth Pyromancy

Dark Souls 3 Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant

The Dark Souls 3 Covenant tasks its members to invade others as red phantom and return to their world victorious.

Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant Location

In order to find the Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant, you need to head over to Cleansing Chapel Bonfire in Cathedral of the Deep. After completing the Deacons of the Deep boss battle, use the elevator nearby to reach the top of the cathedral.

After arriving at the rooftop of the Cathedral of the Deep, drop down onto a small terrace and then again into a smaller area below. Eventually, you will come into a secret area with a Bonfire and a creature named Rosaria.

How to Join Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant

Once there, simply speak with her and she will let you join the Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant. In addition to letting you invade other players’ worlds as red phantom, you will also be able to reset your skill points and character appearance.

Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant Rewards

Ranks and rewards associated with the Rosaria’s Fingers Covenant are obtained by offering Pale Tongue which is obtained by successful invasion with the Covenant item equipped.

In addition to this, you can also acquire the item by eliminating Darkwraiths in Road of Sacrifices. Once obtained, offer them to Rosaria, Mother of Rebirth in Cathedral of the Deep. As for rewards, these include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Obscuring Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Man-Grub’s Staff

Dark Souls 3 Aldrich Faithful Covenant

Once again, as the name suggests, members of the Aldrich Faithful Covenant are tasked to deal with players who dare come close to the Devourer of Gods, Alrich.

Aldrich Faithful Covenant Location

In order to join the Covenant, you must acquire the Aldrich Faithful item and equip it. Firstly, head over to the Pontiff Sulyvahn Bonfire in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley and head straight through the door.

Once you are in the new area, head up the stairs on the left-hand-side and then veer right towards the valley of the dead giants before heading through a door.

How to Join Aldrich Faithful Covenant

Once you are on the other side, hit the wall on the left-hand-side to reveal a ladder which you must take down to fight some enemies and find Archdeacon McDonnell who will let you join the Covenant.

Aldrich Faithful Covenant Rewards

As mentioned earlier, for every successful defense, you will obtain an item called Human Dreg which must be carried to Archdeacon McDonnell in the location mentioned above.

One important thing to note here is that Human Dregs can also be found during invasions while wearing the Covenant item or by eliminating Deacons in Anor Londo and around the Pontiff Sulyvahn Bonfire area. As for rewards, these include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Great Deep Soul

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Archdeacon Great Staff

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Covenants guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!