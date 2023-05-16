Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards Locations ‘The Ultimate Bonfire’ Guide

In addition to Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards, there are a total of 10 Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards as well.

Bone Shards in Dark Souls 3 are required to upgrade the Estus Flask and to obtain the Ultimate Bonfire Trophy or Achievement.

Once upgraded with Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards, the Estus Flask in the game will replenish more HP with each use which is huge in a game like Dark Souls 3 which is why it is a good idea to get them as soon as possible.

Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards Locations Guide

Similar to Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards, none of the Bone Shards in the game are miss-able and can be obtained after completely beating the game.

In order to upgrade the Estus Flask in the game, you need to get your hands on a Bone Shard and head over to Dark Souls 3 Firelink Shrine. Once there, you simply need to burn the Bone Shard in the Firelink Shrine Bonfire.

This guide details the locations of all 10 Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards:

Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards Locations

Bone Shard Location #1

Location : Undead Settlement

From the Dilapidated Bridge Bonfire, head towards the entrance of the small stone house. Once you get there, head towards the white birch tree where the arrows fall – before killing the giant.

You need to head right from the tree and onto a platform with a corpse and the first Bone Shard in the game.

Bone Shard Location #2

Location : Cathedral of the Deep

From the Cleansing Chapel Bonfire, head out and head left from the area where enemies are gathered around an Estus Flask Upgrade Shard. You need to navigate through the graveyard and the bridge and come across another white birch tree – the Giant throws spears around the area. You need to stick to the right-hand-side and find the Bone Shard on an edge.

Bone Shard Location #3

Location : Road to Sacrifices

From the Keep Ruins Bonfire, head down and then inside the demolished tower on your right-hand-side. You will need to kill all the slugs inside the tower before picking up the Bone Shard.

Bone Shard Location #4

Location : Road to Sacrifices

From the Abyss Watchers Bonfire, head down towards the left-hand-side and then towards the first right-hand-side. Ignore all the skeletons spawning in the area and continue along until you come across a large ball of skeletons – near the large staircase leading down. You need to wait for the large skeleton ball to crash which will reveal the Bone Shard.

Bone Shard Location #5

Location : Catacombs of Carthus

From the Demon Ruins Bonfire which is accessed after you cut the bridge near the High Lord Wolnir Bonfire and head down towards the cave – where you encounter the Fire Demon, you need to find the Bone Shard behind a group of Fire Demons.

Bone Shard Location #6

Location : Catacombs of Carthus

From the Demon Ruins Bonfire which is accessed after you cut the bridge near the High Lord Wolnir Bonfire and head down towards the cave – where you encounter the Fire Demon, you need to kill the large worm to get the Bone Shard.

Bone Shard Location #7

Location : Irithyll of the Boreal Valley

From the Church of Yorshka Bonfire, head down the stairs and head right along the cliff. From there, find the Bone Shard at the backside of a large tombstone at the end of the path.

Bone Shard Location #8

Location : Irithyll Dungeon

From the Profaned Capital Bonfire, fight the first Gargoyle of the area and find the Bone Shard on a corpse nearby.

Bone Shard Location #9

Location : Lothric Castle

From the Dungeon Barracks Bonfire, head up the stairs and towards the bridge where you will come across two dragons. From there, you need to run all the way across the bridge and then drop off at almost end to find the Bone Shard under the bridge.

Bone Shard Location #10

Location : Lothric Castle

From the Grand Archives Bonfire, head to the rooftop area where you fight some Gargoyles. From there, you need to head inside the broken window and find the Bone Shard inside.

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Bone Shards Locations. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!