Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards Locations ‘The Ultimate Estus’ Guide

There are a total of 11 Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards in the game. At the start of Dark Souls 3, you get an Ashen Flask and 3 Estus Flasks.

Once you have found all 11 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards in Dark Souls 3, you get a total of 15 flasks. While all of the Estus Flask Upgrade Shards can be obtained anytime during the playthrough, it is a good idea to get them as soon as possible.

Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards Locations

Another important thing to note here is that there is a Blacksmith in Dark Souls 3 Firelink Shrine who can convert Dark Souls 3 Estus Flasks into Dark Souls 3 Ashen Flasks and the other way around!

Those who have played Soulsborne series will know that Estus Flask essentially restore HP. In Dark Souls 3, you can also obtain a total of 10 Undead Bone Shards to greatly enhance the amount of HP restored.

Lastly, do note that finding all Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards will net you the Ultimate Estus Trophy or Achievement.

This guide details the locations of all Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards in the game:

Dark Souls 3 Estus Flasks Locations

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #1

Location : Lothric Castle

From the Grand Archives Bonfire, go up the elevator on the right-hand-side. Head towards the right-hand-side after coming out and continue along the rooftops from the staircase on the left-hand-side. Continue towards the Sun and find the item.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #2

Location : Cemetery of Ash

From the Firelink Shrine, obtain the key from the Handmaiden for 20,000 Souls. From there, scale the Tower, jump onto the rooftop, and continue along the left-hand-side until you can land on top of the Shrine – you will find the item on the edge of a crisscross section inside.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #3

Location : High Wall of Lothric

From the High Wall of Lothric Bonfire, head down the ravel into a room with a couple of Hollow enemies. From there, head towards the main room with a Hollow Knight. Continue heading down and you will find the item near a couple of Hollow Dogs.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #4

Location : Undead Settlement

From the Undead Settlement Bonfire, head inside the building ahead and come out on the other side with a woman praying near a burnt tree – this is where you will find the item.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #5

Location : Road to Sacrifices

From the Crucifixion Woods Bonfire, head all the way to the backside of the fortress. Once there, you will find the item tucked neatly in a corner on the lower side.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #6

Location : Farron Keep

From the Farron Keep Bonfire, head near the broken bridge and find the item near the enemies inside the muck.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #7

Location : Cathedral of the Deep

From the Cleansing Chapel Bonfire, head out and kill all the enemies around the shard and nab it.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #8

Location : Catacombs of Carthus

From the Demon Ruins Bonfire, attack the wall with a couple of paintings in order to gain access to a secret area. You simply need to head inside the secret area and find the shard. In case you are having any difficulties, do note that the Demon Ruins Bonfire is accessed after you cut the bridge near the High Lord Wolnir Bonfire and head down towards the cave – where you encounter the Fire Demon.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #9

Location : Irithyll Dungeon

From the Irithyll Dungeon Bonfire, go out and head towards the left-hand-side. From there, head towards the Gate of the Dungeon, head inside, destroy the hostile chest, and grab the item.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #10

Location : Irithyll of the Boreal Valley

From the Anor Londo Bonfire, head towards the left-hand-side and access the large gate. From there, continue to climb up until you encounter Fire Archers. At this point, you need to head down and find the item inside a chest.

Estus Flask Upgrade Shard #11

Location : High Wall of Lothric

From the Dancer of the Boreal Valley Bonfire, head up the ladder and head down the elevator – near the Knight – on the left-hand-side. After coming out, take another left and you will see the item right in front of you.

These are all the Dark Souls 3 Estus Flask Upgrade Shards in the game. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!