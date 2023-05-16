Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts Guide – Locations and Best Gifts

Similar to Dark Souls 3 Covenants, Burial Gifts is another returning feature in Dark Souls 3. After creating your character, you are asked to select a Dark Souls 3 Burial Gift.

There are a total of 9 Burial Gifts to select from and you can start the game without choosing any one Burial Gift. But selecting a Dark Souls 3 Burial Gift is a good idea as it can put you on an early game advantage.

Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts Guide

Like previous Dark Souls games, some gifts are better than the others. For example, in Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Master Key is widely regarded as the best gift and allows players to access high level areas early such as Valley of Drakes.

As for Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts, this guide details them all so you can decide which one you want to go with during your first playthrough.

Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts

Life Ring

This small ring with a red jewel increases players’ maximum HP or health points.

The items weigh 0.3 and increases the maximum HP by 6.5 per cent. However, do note that you must equip the ring at all times to reap the benefits offered by it.

Personally, Life Ring is something I recommend. While the bonus is not extremely great as compared to some of the other things you find later in the game, it is a good item for surviving the early game content.

Aside from acquiring the ring early in the game as a Burial Gift, you can also obtain it from Shrine Handmaid for 1,500 souls after providing her with a certain type of Ash.

In addition to this one you get as a gift, there are different versions as well which are found scattered across the in-game world.

For example, a version can be acquired from Lothric Castle. You need head out from the area where Black Beast in Dragon’s Hand takes place, veer right, and drop down from the ledge to find it on a corpse.

Divine Blessing

This gift is essentially warm holy water which not only has the capabilities of curing several ailments, but also the ability to restore complete HP over time. You only get one of this item which can be used to cure ailments such as bleeding, poison, etc.

Hidden Blessing

As with Divine Blessing, this is also warm holy water which has the capability of replenishing complete FP – which can be considered as the mana bar in Dark Souls 3 – of players in a single go.

Similar to Divine Blessing you only get one of it should you accept this as the starting Burial Gift.

Black Firebomb

Returning from Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, this Burial Gift packs immense firepower and carries special black powder that deals increased fire damage. Choosing this gift will get of a total of 5x of the Black Firebombs.

I certainly do not recommend this as the starting Burial Gift as you will find plenty of these throughout the game, but if you are looking forward to an easy first boss fight, go for it!

Fire Gem

As the name suggests, the Fire Gem is a specialized material which is used to infuse weapons with fire-damage.

In case you are looking forward to go with the gift, do note that while it does add fire damage to weapons, it also removes the scaling bonuses from the weapons it is applied upon.

Aside from this, another important thing that you need to bear in mind if you choose this as your starting Burial Gift is that you will be required to find Coal and provide it to Blacksmith in order to infuse your desired weapons.

In addition to getting it as the starting gift, you can also acquire the item from the Fire Demon that Siegward of Catarina helps to defeat in Undead Settlement.

Sovereignless Soul

Players who are looking to level up a bit early in the game may find this Burial Gift a tad useful! As the name suggests, this gift essentially provides players with 2,000 souls.

Since you should primarily use the gift in order to level up early in the game, it is a good idea to hold onto it until you have unlocked the ability to rank up so that you do not lose your 2,000 souls by accident – this is Dark Souls we are talking about!

Rusted Gold Coin

Rusted Gold Coin in Dark Souls 3 vastly increases players’ chances of stumbling upon decent items in the surroundings albeit for a limited duration – a total of 60 seconds to be precise.

If you decide to go with this Burial Gift, you will get a total of 7x Rusted Gold Coins which means a total of 420 seconds of pure luck.

One more thing to keep in mind is unlike all other Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts, this one is supposed to be used in the late game as you will be needing high quality equipment and items to get past insanely difficult enemies.

Cracked Red Eye Orb

This Dark Souls 3 Burial Gift is specifically related to online component of the game and is used to transform into a dark spirit and invade other players’ worlds.

As mentioned above, this Dark Souls 3 Burial Gift is primarily meant for players who are into PvP component of the game and that too in early game.

While you can easily farm the item after a while, you can get 4x right off the bat. Aside from obtaining it as a starting gift, it is also acquired in the Firelink Shrine as a gift.

Young White Branch

The last Dark Souls 3 Burial Gift is Young White Branch which can be used by players to blend into the environment for once – may be as a peace offering.

It is a pretty decent item to make a fool of other players by becoming a part of the surrounding environment. Aside from being a Burial Gift, Young White Branch can also be acquired from the area around Dilapidated Bridge Bonfire.

Another important thing to note about the said gift is that it can be gifted to the giant near the Dilapidated Bridge Bonfire and he will stop tossing spears at you – a decent peace offering.

While you only obtain 1X as a starting gift, you can find 3x in Undead Settlement. In order to get them, head beyond the Dilapidated Bridge Bonfire into the graveyard with falling spears and you will come across it.

Moreover, two more can be found inside Cathedral of the Deep. This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Burial Gifts. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!