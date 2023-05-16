Dark Souls 2 Rings Locations Guide



One of the most essential requirements for survival is equipment. Much like its predecessor, Dark Souls 2 makes no exception of the case, and demands that you manage to somehow acquire the best possible tools to stay alive in its harsh world.

This also means that rings play an essential role in your survival by giving you certain utility buffs or attributes. In Dark Souls 2 you can wear up to four rings at one time, with new possibilities and more reasons to hunt for these all important pieces of metal.

Dark Souls 2 Rings Locations

The following are all the rings in the game with their general effect and also where you can find them. Note that the rings are listed in alphabetical order.

Abyss Seal

Location: The abyss seal ring will increase the power of Hexes at the cost of 30 HP per cast. It can be found with the Pilgrims of Dark covenant.

Ancient Dragon Seal

Location: The Estus Flask will restore 50 HP more with this ring. It is found with the Dragon Remnants covenant.

Ash Knuckle Ring

Location: The Ash Knuckle ring increases resistance to petrification. It can be found in the Grave of Saints.

Bell Keeper’s Seal

Location: This ring will automatically summon you to an invader’s world. It can be found with the Bell Keeper covenant.

Bloodbite Ring

Location: The bloodbite ring increases resistance to bleeding. You can obtain this by joining the Way of Blue covenant or from the merchant Cromwell the Pardoner.

Blue Seal

Location: The blue seal ring increase your max HP by a small percentage. It can be found with the Way of Blue covenant.

Blue Tearstone Ring

Location: This ring boosts defenses when your HP is below 30%. You can find it in the Lost Bastille or by joining the Way of the Blue covenant.

Bracing Knuckle Ring

Location: This ring reduces weapon, armor, and ring degradation by a certain percentage. It is found in the Lost Bastille and Undead Crypt, and can also be bought from Chancellor Wellagar.

Chloranthy Ring

Location: This ring will increase your stamina recovery speed. It can be found in the Forest of Fallen Giants, Shaded Woods, and also from the Executioner’s Chariot boss.

Clear Bluestone Ring

Location: This ring shortens spell-casting time. It can be found with Carhillion of the Fold, in the Shaded Woods, and by defeating the Skeleton Lords (during NG+ only).

Covetous Gold Serpeant Ring

Location: This ring will result in fallen enemies to give you more souls. It can be found in the Lost Bastille, from the merchant Hag Melentia, and by defeating Mytha the Baneful Queen during a NG+ replay.

Crest of Blood

Location: This ring increases your bleed attacks, and can be found with the Brother of Blood covenant.

Crest of the Rat

Location: This ring will increase your poison attack damage, and can be found with the Rat King covenant.

Cursebite Ring

Location: This ring increases resistance to curses. It can be found with the merchants Cromwell the Pardoner and Magerold of Lanafir.

Dark Quartz Ring

Location: This ring increases dark defense. It is found by defeating Lydia With, defeating the Duke Tseldora, or from Rosabeth of Mefia.

Delicate String

Location: This string increases your chances of being invaded. You can get it from Titchy Gren.

Dispelling Ring

Location: This ring increases lightning, fire, dark, and magic defenses. You can get this during the Royal Sorcerer Navlaan’s quest.

First Dragon Ring

Location: This ring increases stamina, health, and load. It is found by joining the Company of Champions covenant, by taking the Manscorpion Tark quest, and in the Dragon Shrine.

Flame Quartz Ring

Location: This ring increase fire defense. It is found in the Forest of the Guardian giants, can be bought from merchant Rosabeth of Mefia, and also obtained by defeating the Guardian Dragon.

Gower’s Ring of Protection

Location: With this ring back-damage to you will be same as any normal area. You can find this in the Shaded Woods during a NG+ replay.

Guardian’s Seal

Location: This seal ring will automatically summon you to other worlds, and can be acquired from the Blue Sentinels covenant.

Hawk Ring

Location: This ring extends the range of arrows. You can come across it in the Forest of Fallen Giants.

Illusory Ring of a Conqueror

Location: Your left hand weapon will become invisible with this ring. You can get this ring if you clear the game without dying (good luck).

Illusory Ring of the Exalted

Location: Your right hand weapon will become invisible with this ring. You can get it if you do not rest on a bonfire throughout the game (good luck again).

King’s Ring

Location: This ring opens the Kiing’s Gate and also increases fire damage. You can find it in the Undead Crypt.

Life Ring

Location: This will increase your maximum HP and can be found in the Forest of the Fallen Giants, in the Iron Keep, or in the Shrine of Amana.

Lingering Dragoncrest Ring

Location: The length of your spell effects will increase with this ring. It can be found with the merchant Straid of Olaphis, by defeating the Desert Sorceress, or by defeating 100 Dark Spirits.

Name Engraved Ring

Location: This ring will make it easier to connect to players who chose the same god. Sweet Shalqiour has the ring.

Northern Ritual Band

Location: This band ring increases spell use but reduces HP. It can be found in the Sinner’s Rise and Alda’s Keep. It can also be found by doing the Carhillion of the Fold’s quest.

Old Leo Ring

Location: This ring strengthens the counter attacks of thrust weapons. It can be obtained from the Old Dragonslayer.

Old Sun Ring

Location: This ring has a chance of creating an explosion when reaching the damage threshold. The higher the durability of the ring, the more the chance. It can be found in the Shaded Woods.

Poisonbite Ring

Location: This ring increases poison resistance. It can be found in Earthen Peak, Harvest Valley, and can also be bought from the merchant Cromwell the Pardoner.

Red Tearstone Ring

Location: This ring boosts attack when your HP is below 30%. You can acquire this from Alda’s Keep or the Shaded Woods.

Redeye Ring

Location: This odd ring makes you easier to be detected by enemies, and is found with Sweet Shalquior.

Ring of Binding

Location: The ring of binding limits your HP reduction when Hollowing. You can find it in the Cathedral of Blue.

Ring of Blades

Location: The ring of blades increases your physical attack damage. It can be found by defeating The Pursuer boss.

Ring of Giants

Location: This ring increases poise. You can obtain this from the Giant Lord during your NG+ replay, or from the merchant Lonesome Gavlan.

Ring of Knowledge

Location: This ring increases your intelligence. It can be found with the merchant Straid of Olaphis.

Ring of Life Protection

Location: With this ring, you won’t turn Hollow or lose souls upon death. This ring breaks when used, but can be repaired for 3000 souls. You can find this in No-man’s Wharf, in the Shaded Woods, and with Felkin the Outcast.

Ring of Prayer

Location: This ring increases faith. It can be found with Licia of Lindelt.

Ring of Resistance

Location: This powerful ring gives you increased resistance against poison, curse, bleed, and petrify. You can obtain this from Cromwell the Pardoner’s quest.

Ring of Restoration

Location: This ring will restore 3 HP every 1.5 seconds. It can be found in the Forest of Fallen Giants.

Ring of Soul Protection

Location: With this ring, you won’t turn Hollow or lose souls upon death, and makes you immune to petrification. This ring breaks when used, but can be repaired for 6000 souls. It is found with Vengarl of Forossa, and in the Gutter.

Ring of Steel Protection

Location: This ring increases physical defense, and is found during the Crestfallen Sauldon, Lucatiel of Mirra, and by defeating the Looking Glass Knight boss.

Ring of the Dead

Location: You’ll keep a human appearance even when you turn Hollow if you have this ring on. You can get this from Imprisoned Milfanito’s quest or from the merchant Grave Warden Agdayne.

Ring of the Evil Eye

Location: This ring restores a certain amount of HP after defeating a foe. It can be found in The Gutter, Dragon Aerie, The Pit, can be bought from Sweet Shalquior, or acquired by defeating Throne Defender and Throne Watcher during a NG+ replay.

Ring of Thorns

Location: This ring gives you a chance of dealing counterattacking damage when hit from enemies. You can get this by doing Mild-Mannered Pate’s quest, or from Grave Warden Agdayne. You can also get it if you invade an defeat the host player 1000 times, if you’re up for that.

Ring of Whispers

Location: This ring can be used to talk to Manscorpion Tark, and also causes a sound when near enemies. You can find this with Sweet Shalquior.

Royal Soldier’s Ring

Location: This ring increases the maximum load you can carry. It is found in No-Man’s Wharf, Drangleic Castle, and from the boss Velstadt.

Silvercat Ring

Location: Apart from a lethal drop, you will greatly have reduced damage from falling from any height. You can find this ring with Sweet Shalquior.

Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring

Location: This ring nullifies any sound produced from walking and running. You can find this by joining the Rat King covenant.

Southern Ritual Band

Location: This band ring increases your attunement slots. It can be found in Belfry Luna, in Brighstone Cove Tseldora, or by defeating Scorpioness Najka during a NG+ replay.

Spell Quartz Ring

Location: This ring increases magic defense, and is located Earthen Peak and King’s Passage, and can also be bought from the merchant Carhillion of the Fold.

Stone Ring

Location: This ring deals additional damage to poise, and can be obtained from the Ogre.

Sun Seal

Location: This ring increases the strength of Miracles. It can be found with the Heirs of the Sun covenant.

Thunder Quartz Ring

Location: The thunder quartz ring increases lightning defense, and can be from merchants Rosabeth of Mefia or Royal Sorcer Navlaan. It can also be found in the Iron Keep.

Vanquisher’s Seal

Location: This ring greatly increases attack damage with bare hands. It is found with the Company of Champions covenant.

White Ring

Location: With this ring you’ll take the appearance of a white phantom. You can get this from Sparkling Sisters Dyna and Tillo.

If you find anything confusing, comment and we will help you out!