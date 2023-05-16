Dark Souls 2 Armor Locations ‘Armor Sets’ Guide



In a world with danger lurking in every corner, your armor is something which will help you stay alive. There are different sets of armor available and choosing the right parts to make a custom one is very important.

Dark Souls 2 Armor Locations

Different pieces of armor have varied resistance against normal and elemental damage. It is recommended that you keep a wide arsenal of armor pieces & choose according to different situations.

In addition to this, each armor piece has its very own weight which should not be neglected as it affects overall performance of your character.

Furthermore, armor can also be reinforced and gets damaged over the course of time. It is important to repair of reinforce your armor before heading to the battle.

Imported Set

This armor is acquired from Dark Spirit: Heavy Crossbow & can be reinforced by using Titanite.

This is the basic traveller’s armor & provides a decent amount of protection from elemental spells. However, it is not recommended in the long run.

Imported Hood – Repair Cost = 56

Imported Tunic – Repair Cost = 215

Imported Manchettes – Repair Cost = 56

Imported Trousers – Repair Cost = 104

Hard Leather Set

This armor can be acquired from Maughlin the Armorer. This common looking armor has been customized from different pieces to provide decent protection.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Standard Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Hard Leather Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Hard Leather Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 164

Hard Leather Boots – Repair Cost = 303

Thief Set

This armor can be acquired from Laddersmith Gilligan and can be reinforced by Titanite.

This dark black armor is perfect for thieves as it allows blending in the dark to avoid detection. Furthermore, it provides decent amount of protection from both against elemental spells & weapon damage.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Thief Mask – Repair Cost = 143

Black Leather Armor – Repair Cost = 550

Black Leather Gloves – Repair Cost = 143

Black Leather Boots – Repair Cost = 264

Wanderer Set

This armor can be acquired from Undead Citizen (who will appear out of a well near Servant Quarter’s Bonfire) & is perfect for exploring different locations. The light weight of this armor allows you to take on tiresome journeys with ease.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Wanderer Hood – Repair Cost = 154

Wanderer Coat – Repair Cost = 590

Wanderer Manchettes – Repair Cost = 154

Wanderer Boots – Repair Cost = 284

Hunter Set

This armor can be acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants & can be reinforced using Titanite.

Made from soft leather, this light weight armor allows players to be agile & have decent defense at the same time.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Hunter’s Hat – Repair Cost = 123

Leather Armor – Repair Cost = 470

Leather Gloves – Repair Cost = 123

Leather Boots – Repair Cost = 226

Drangleic Armor

While in the Forest of Fallen Giants, defeat the Pursurer and drop down the ruins to find them on a corpse.

Knight Set

This armor can be acquired from Heide’s Tower of Flame (from the elevator, drop down into the water and find these pieces inside a chest located in an alcove) & can be reinforced by using Titanite. Knight Set is used by the knights of Drangleic for its versatility & fair amount of protection.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Knight Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Knight Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Knight Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 175

Knight Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Elite Knight Set

This armor can be acquired from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by using Titanite.

If you are not satisfied with the protection provided by Knight Set, then pieces of this armor are meant for you. This armor will keep you sturdy & agile at the same time; making it an obvious choice of elite knights.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Elite Knight Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Elite Knight Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Elite Knight Gloves – Repair Cost = 185

Elite Knight Leggings – Repair Cost = 341

Tattered Set

This armor can be acquired from The Gutter & from Dark Stalker.

Wore by pyromancers, this armor is crafted from an unknown fabric which is almost completely resistant to magic attacks.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Tattered Cloth Hood – Repair Cost = 112

Tattered Cloth Robe – Repair Cost = 430

Tattered Cloth Manchettes – Repair Cost = 112

Heavy Boots – Repair Cost = 207

Brigand Set

This armor can be acquired from No-man’s Wharf (After taking the long staircase, turn right) & Dark Spirit: Crescent Sickle Phantom. It can be reinforced by using Titanite.

I don’t know why most people do not opt for some pieces from this armor as it provides an amazing amount of protection against weapon attacks.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Brigand Hood – Repair Cost = 154

Brigand Armor – Repair Cost = 590

Brigand Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 154

Brigand Trousers – Repair Cost = 284

Travelling Merchant Set

This armor is acquired from Merchant Hag Melentia & can be reinforced using Titanite.

The best part of this armor is the hat which is said to increase the item discovery. Other than this, this a regular armor with fair amount of protection.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Travelling Merchant Hat – Repair Cost = 154

Travelling Merchant Coat – Repair Cost = 590

Travelling Merchant Gloves – Repair Cost = 154

Travelling Merchant Boots – Repair Cost = 284

Jester Set

This armor can be acquired from Magerold of Lanafir & can be reinforced using Titanite. This is a fun armor with a number of functionalities.

The hat of this armor increases the item discovery, robe nullifies the critical hits from enemies, gloves increase the number gain souls, & tights reduce falling damage.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Jester Cap – Repair Cost = 102

Jester Robes – Repair Cost = 390

Jester Gloves – Repair Cost = 102

Jester Tights – Repair Cost = 188

Astrologist Set

This armor can be acquired from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor was worn by the Astrologist in Melfia & special quality of this armor is that the hat tends to increase the intelligence by +2.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Moon Hat – Repair Cost = 112

Astrologist’s Robe – Repair Cost = 430

Astrologist’s Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 112

Astrologist’s Bottoms – Repair Cost = 207

Faraam Set

This armor is acquired from Drangleic Castle & can be reinforced by Titanite. This heavily protected armor was worn by the Lion Knights which provided them with great protection against fiercest adversaries.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Faraam Helm – Repair Cost = 370

Faraam Armor – Repair Cost = 1420

Faraam Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 370

Faraam Boots – Repair Cost = 682

Black Dragon Set

This armor can be acquired by equipping Dragon Head Stone from Dragon Remnants & can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone.

This armor is said to be created from the scales of the Black Dragon. The repair costs of this armor are:

Black Dragon Helm – Repair Cost = 328

Black Dragon Armor – Repair Cost = 1260

Black Dragon Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 328

Black Dragon Leggings – Repair Cost = 605

Set of Auros (Transparent)

This armor is acquired from Rhoy the Explorer, Maughlin the Armorer, & Twinblade in New Game Plus. It can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

It is said this armor is invisible to cowards & increases the equipment load by significant difference.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Helm of Auros – Repair Cost = 328

Armor of Auros – Repair Cost = 1260

Gauntlets of Auros – Repair Cost = 328

Leggings of Auros – Repair Cost = 605

Set of Auros

This armor is also acquired from the same enemies from whom Transparent Set of Auros is obtained.

The only difference in this armor & transparent armor is that it can be seen. Other than this everything is similar.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Helm of Auros – Repair Cost = 349

Armor of Auros – Repair Cost = 1340

Gauntlets of Auros – Repair Cost = 349

Leggings of Auros – Repair Cost = 644

Moon Butterfly Set

This armor can be obtained from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor is said to have a lot of functionalities. The hat of this armor increases the intelligence by +1, it poison the nearby enemies, & negates falling damage.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Moon Butterfly Hat – Repair Cost = 182

Moon Butterfly Wings – Repair Cost = 700

Moon Butterfly Cuffs – Repair Cost = 182

Moon Butterfly Skirt – Repair Cost =336

Alva Set

This armor is acquired from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor provides decent protection against weapon & elemental attacks in addition to being very light weight.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Alva Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Alva Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Alva Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 185

Alva Leggings – Repair Cost = 341

Black Witch Set

This armor is acquired from Bell Keeper Mage, Nameless Usurper & Royal Sorcerer Navlaan. As for reinforcement, use Twinkling Titanite.

Black Witch Set provides amazing defense against all sorts of magical attacks. I would recommend choosing one part from this armor for your custom armor set.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Black Witch Veil – Repair Cost = 182

Black Witch Robe – Repair Cost = 700

Black Witch Gloves – Repair Cost = 182

Black Witch Trousers – Repair Cost = 336

Black Witch Hat

It can be acquired from Nameless Usurper & Royal Sorcerer Navlaan. It can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite & provides attunement of extra spells.

The repair cost of this hat is:

Black Witch Hat – Repair Cost = 273

Black Witch Domino Mask

It can be acquired from Dual Avelyn Bell Keeper & Nameless Usurper. It can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite & increases magic attacks on the cost of decreased HP.

The repair cost of this item is:

Black Witch Domino Mask – Repair Cost = 273

Hollow Soldier Set

This armor is acquired from Hollow Soldier & can be reinforced using Titanite.

Hollow Soldiers use this armor to protect themselves & this is why they are too weak.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Hollow Soldier Helm – Repair Cost = 123

Hollow Soldier Armor – Repair Cost = 472

Hollow Soldier Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 123

Hollow Soldier Leggings – Repair Cost = 227

Royal Solider Set

This armor is acquired by Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by Titanite. Wore by Royal Soldiers of Drangleic, this armor provides decent protection with agility.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Royal Soldier Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Royal Solider Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Royal Solider Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 175

Royal Solider Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Hollow Infantry Set

This armor is acquired by Hollow Infantry & can be reinforced by Titanite.

It is basically worn by Hollow Infantry soldiers & is not recommended in any case unless you are out of everything else.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Hollow Infantry Helm – Repair Cost = 115

Hollow Infantry Armor – Repair Cost = 440

Hollow Infantry Gloves – Repair Cost = 115

Hollow Infantry Boots – Repair Cost = 212

Infantry Set

This armor is obtained from Forest of Fallen Giants & Maughlin the Armorer. It can be reinforced using Titanite.

This lightweight armor is far better than Hollow Infantry Set & can be used in various situations.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Infantry Helm – Repair Cost = 143

Infantry Armor – Repair Cost = 550

Infantry Gloves – Repair Cost = 143

Infantry Boots – Repair Cost = 264

White Priest Set

This armor is acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner & can be reinforced using Titanite.

This was worn by Drangleic Clerics & its Headpiece is said to increase Faith by +1.

The repair costs of this armor are:

White Priest Headpiece – Repair Cost = 112

White Priest Robe – Repair Cost = 430

White Priest Gloves – Repair Cost = 112

White Priest Skirt – Repair Cost = 207

Priestess Set

This armor is designed for female soldiers & is almost identical to White Priest Set. It can be obtained from Dark Priestess, Merciless Roenna, & Peculiar Kindular.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Priestess Headpiece – Repair Cost = 112

Priestess Robes – Repair Cost = 430

Priestess Gloves – Repair Cost = 112

Priestess Skirt – Repair Cost = 207

Rogue Set

This armor is acquired from Rogue & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor will protect you from most of the weapon attacks by a considerable amount. The repair costs of this armor are:

Rogue Hood – Repair Cost = 154

Rogue Armor – Repair Cost = 590

Rogue Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 154

Rogue Leggings – Repair Cost = 284

Bandit Set

This armor can be acquired from Magerold of Lanafir & reinforced by Titanite.

This armor is worn by wandering bandits of Drangleic who need to be agile to make a run for their life & explore different areas.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Spiked Bandit Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Bandit Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Bandit Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 164

Bandit Boots – Repair Cost = 303

Varangian Set

This armor can be equipped from Varangian Sailor & can be reinforced using Titanite.

This armor provides decent protection against weapon damage & magic damage; especially the Varangian Helm.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Varangian Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Varangian Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Varangian Cuffs – Repair Cost = 164

Varangian Leggings – Repair Cost = 303

Black Hollow Mage Set

This armor is acquired from Dark Wizard & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This is a woman’s armor & is said to increase Intelligence by +1. It is worn by Hollowed Drangleic Mages.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Black Hollow Mage Hood – Repair Cost = 112

Black Hollow Mage Robe – Repair Cost = 430

White Hollow Mage Set

This armor is acquired by Hollow Mage (Male) & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This is identical to the woman’s version of this armor & said to increase Intelligence by +1.

The repair costs of this armor are:

White Hollow Mage Hood – Repair Cost = 112

White Hollow Mage Robe – Repair Cost = 430

Lion Mage Set

This armor is obtained by Shaded Woods & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor is said to be worn by Lion Clan Mages & increases the casting speed of your mage. The repair costs of this armor are:

Lion Mage Robe – Repair Cost = 390

Lion Mage Cuffs – Repair Cost = 102

Lion Mage Skirt – Repair Cost = 188

Shadow Set

This armor is acquired from Suspicious Shadow in New Game Plus & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor was worn by assassins that the kings hired to protect him. This helps hiding in the dark to catch enemies off-guard. The repair costs of this armor are:

Shadow Mask – Repair Cost = 154

Shadow Top – Repair Cost = 590

Shadow Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 154

Shadow Leggings – Repair Cost = 284

Manikin Set

This armor is acquired by Earthen Peak & Manikin and in order to reinforce it, use Titanite.

It was worn by the Manikins of the Harvest Valley which were awoken to life by a mysterious queen. Different repairing costs of this armor are:

Manikin Mask – Repair Cost = 154

Manikin Top – Repair Cost = 590

Manikin Gloves – Repair Cost = 154

Manikin Boots – Repair Cost = 284

Prisoner Set

This can be acquired from Captive Undead, Surprising Undead, & Undead Laborer. In order to reinforce it, use Titanite.

This thing is not really armor as it is nothing more than tattered pieces of clothes. However, the mask is said to increase item discovery. The repairing costs of this armor are:

Prisoner’s Hood – Repair Cost = 46

Prisoner’s Tatters – Repair Cost = 175

Prisoner’s Gloves – Repair Cost = 46

Prisoner’s Waistcloth – Repair Cost =84

Prisoner Set (Eye Cover)

This is obtained from Captive Undead, Surprising Undead, & Undead Laborer which can be reinforced from Titanite.

The whole purpose of this item is to increase the item discovery which can come in very handy in different situations.

The repairing costs of this item are:

Prisoner’s Hood – Repair Cost = 46

Prisoner’s Tatters – Repair Cost = 175

Archdrake Set

This armor is acquired from The Lost Bastille (After coming from the Servant Quarters Bonfire, take out the dogs and climb up the ravel to get this off a corpse) and Lindalt Cleric which can be reinforced by Titanite.

Along with increasing Intelligence by +1, this armor provides excellent protection against all sorts of attacks but is very heavy at the same time.

The different repairing costs of this armor are:

Archdrake Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Archdrake Robes – Repair Cost = 710

Archdrake Gloves – Repair Cost = 185

Archdrake Boots – Repair Cost = 341

Gyrm Set

This can be obtained from Gyrm & can be reinforced by Titanite.

Just like Archdrake Set, this armor tends to provide excellent protection against all sorts of attacks but is very heavy & you might need to sacrifice in some parts.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Gyrm Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Gyrm Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Gyrm Gloves – Repair Cost = 175

Gyrm Boots – Repair Cost = 322

Gyrm Warrior Set

This armor can be obtained from Gyrm Warrior & can be reinforced from Titanite.

This armor is worn by Gyrm Warrior & provides excellent protection against different sorts of attacks on the costs of some agility as it is very heavy.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Gyrm Warrior Helm – Repair Cost = 206

Gyrm Warrior Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Gyrm Warrior Gloves – Repair Cost = 175

Gyrm Warrior Boots – Repair Cost = 322

Gyrm Warrior Great Helm

This item can be obtained from Gyrm Warrior & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This should definitely be a part of your custom armor as it provides amazing protection against weapon and magic attacks. Its repair cost is 206.

Warlock Mask

This item can be acquired from Merciless Roenna & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This item not only provides you decent amount of protection against different attacks but also, grants you with additional souls & increases your Intelligence by +1.

The repair cost of this item is 245.

Tseldora Set

This armor is acquired from Parasite Spider, Parasitized Undead, & Maughlin the Armorer.

This armor is worn by inhabitants of Tseldora & does not provide with much defense. The main purpose of this armor is just to show off the fancy armor & increase soul gain.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Tseldora Cap – Repair Cost = 90

Tseldora Robe – Repair Cost = 344

Tseldora Manchettes – Repair Cost = 90

Tseldora Trousers – Repair Cost = 166

Peasant Set

These clothes are obtained from Undead Peasants & Porcine Peasant. This armor is really very weak & is meant for peasant not a warrior.

The repair costs of these clothes are:

Peasant Hat – Repair Cost = 182

Peasant Attire – Repair Cost = 312

Peasant Long Gloves – Repair Cost = 82

Peasant Trousers – Repair Cost = 150

Ironclad Set

This armor is obtained from Ironclad Soldier & Looking Glass Phantom.

Worn by Ironclad Soldier, this armor provides excellent defense against any attack. However, the armor is so heavy that you will require great strength to pull it off.

The repairing costs of this armor are:

Ironclad Helm – Repair Cost = 181

Ironclad Armor – Repair Cost = 696

Ironclad Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 181

Ironclad Leggings – Repair Cost = 335

Old Ironclad Set

This armor can only be acquired from Old Ironclad Soldier & can further be reinforced using Titanite.

This armor provides great defense against all sorts of attacks but require great strength to move & carry it. Furthermore, the Helm & Armor tend to nullify the critical hits from enemies.

The repairing costs of this armor are:

Old Ironclad Helm – Repair Cost = 227

Old Ironclad Armor – Repair Cost = 870

Old Ironclad Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 227

Old Ironclad Leggings – Repair Cost = 418

Royal Swordsman Set

This armor can be acquired from Bowman Guthy & the Royal Swordsman. In order to reinforce it, you will need Titanite.

This armor provides perfect combination of agility & great protection. And only King’s best men wore this.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Royal Swordsman Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Royal Swordsman Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Royal Swordsman Gloves – Repair Cost = 164

Royal Swordsman Leggings – Repair Cost = 303

Syan Set

This armor can be obtained from the Royal Guard & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor was worn by the most faithful soldier of the King, Sir Syan. After he was butchered from Giants, replicas of his armor were created which provided great defense & agility.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Syan’s Helm – Repair Cost = 195

Syan’s Armor – Repair Cost = 750

Syan’s Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 195

Syan’s Leggings – Repair Cost = 360

Heide Knight Armor

This armor can be obtained from Heide Knight in New Game Plus & can be reinforced by Titanite.

Not much is known about this armor except the fact that it was worn by Heide Knights. The repair costs of this armor are:

Heide Knight Greathelm – Repair Cost = 195

Heide Knight Chainmail – Repair Cost = 750

Heide Knight Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 195

Heide Knight Leggings – Repair Cost = 360

Heide Knight Iron Mask

This item is obtained from the Cathedral of Blue & can be reinforced by Titanite.

Once again, not much is known about this item except the fact that it was worn by Heide Knights. The repair cost of this item is 195.

Singer’s Dress

This dress is obtained from the Shrine of Amana & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

Although it does not provide with much defense against weapon attacks, but the singers were blessed to protect themselves against magical attacks.

The repair cost of this dress is 175.

Alonne Captain Set

This armor is acquired from Alonne Knight Captain & can be reinforced using Titanite.

This armor was worn by the captains of Alonne Knights; it provides excellent protection against all sorts of attacks. It also provides resistance against fire elemental attacks.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Alonne Captain Helm – Repair Cost = 370

Alonne Captain Armor – Repair Cost = 1420

Alonne Knight Set

This armor is acquired from Alonne Knight & Alonne Knight Captain which can be reinforced using Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Alonne Knight Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Alonne Knight Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Alonne Knight Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 185

Alonne Knight Leggings – Repair Cost = 341

Lion Warrior Set

This armor can be obtained from Lion Clan Warrior & can be reinforced using Titanite.

Worn by Lion Clan Warriors, the best part of this armor is that it does not give any falling damage. The repair costs of this armor are:

Lion Warrior Helm – Repair Cost = 266

Lion Warrior Cape – Repair Cost = 510

Lion Warrior Cuffs – Repair Cost = 133

Lion Warrior Skirt – Repair Cost = 245

Red Lion Warrior Cape

This item is acquired by Lion Clan Warrior & can be reinforced further by Titanite. Wearing this item saves the character from taking any falling damage.

The repair cost of this armor is 1020.

Grave Warden Set

This armor can be acquired from the Grave Warden & can be reinforced by Titanite. It was worn by wardens of the crypt & different repairing costs of this armor are:

Grave Warden Mask – Repair Cost = 112

Grave Warden Top – Repair Cost = 430

Grave Warden Cuffs – Repair Cost = 112

Grave Warden Bottoms – Repair Cost = 207

Falconer Set

It can be acquired from Maughlin the Armorer & Falconer in New Game Plus which can be repaired from Titanite.

It provides decent protection against all sorts of attacks & was worn by Volgen Falconers. The different repairing costs of this armor are:

Falconer Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Falconer Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Falconer Gloves – Repair Cost = 164

Falconer Boots – Repair Cost = 303

Mastodon Set

This can be acquired from Living Primal Knight & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This armor is exceedingly heavy which requires great amount of strength to carry it along. And since this is so heavy, it provides great protection against all sorts of attacks.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Mastodon Helm – Repair Cost = 216

Mastodon Armor – Repair Cost = 830

Mastodon Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 216

Mastodon Leggings – Repair Cost = 390

Rusted Mastodon Set

This armor can be acquired from Primal Knight which can be reinforced by Titanite.

You will require great strength to pull off this armor but since this is rusted, its durability is pretty less than the normal. The repair costs of this armor are:

Rusted Mastodon Helm – Repair Cost = 173

Rusted Mastodon Armor – Repair Cost = 664

Rusted Mastodon Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 173

Rusted Mastodon Leggings – Repair Cost = 319

Desert Sorcerers Set

This armor is acquired from Desert Sorcerers which can be reinforced by Titanite.

This provides excellent protection against magical & elemental attacks. Along with this, it also increases Intelligence by +3. The repair costs of this armor are:

Desert Sorcerers Hood – Repair Cost = 91

Desert Sorcerers Top – Repair Cost = 350

Desert Sorcerers Gloves – Repair Cost = 91

Desert Sorcerers Skirt – Repair Cost = 168

Dragon Acolyte Set

This can be acquired from Ogre & Dragon Acolyte which can be reinforced using Titanite. This armor was worn by acolytes of Aldia & provides decent magic & weapon defense.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Dragon Acolyte Mask – Repair Cost = 123

Dragon Acolyte Robes – Repair Cost = 470

Dragon Acolyte Gloves – Repair Cost = 123

Dragon Acolyte Boots – Repair Cost = 228

Dragon Sage Hood

This item is acquired from Giant Basilisk & can be reinforced by using Titanite. This item is said to increase Faith & Intelligence by +1. The repair cost of this item is 226.

Old Knight Set

This armor is acquired from the Old Knight & can be reinforced by Titanite. This armor is certainly not recommended to use due to its low durability & weaknesses.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Old Knight Helm – Repair Cost = 206

Old Knight Armor – Repair Cost = 790

Old Knight Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 206

Old Knight Leggings – Repair Cost = 380

Drakekeeper Set

This armor is acquired from Drakekeeper & can be reinforced by using Titanite.

This giant onyx armor will protect you from most of the enemy attacks for quite a long time. The repair costs of this armor are:

Drakekeeper Helm – Repair Cost = 411

Drakekeeper Armor – Repair Cost = 1580

Drakekeeper Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 411

Drakekeeper Boots – Repair Cost = 759

Leydia Black Set

This armor is acquired from Peculiar Kindular & Leydia Witch. This armor can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. The hood of this armor is said to increase Faith by +1.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Leydia Black Hood – Repair Cost = 203

Leydia Black Robe – Repair Cost = 780

Leydia White Set

This armor is acquired from Leydia Pyromancer & can be reinforced by Titanite.

The repair costs of this hood are:

Leydia White Hood – Repair Cost = 112

Leydia White Robe – Repair Cost = 430

Leydia Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 112

Imperious Set

This armor is acquired from Imperious Knight & can be reinforced by Titanite.

The knights who once tried to conquer the crypt used to wear this armor. The repair costs of this armor are:

Imperious Helm – Repair Cost = 195

Imperious Armor – Repair Cost = 750

Imperious Gloves – Repair Cost = 195

Imperious Leggings – Repair Cost = 360

Insolent Set

This armor is acquired from Grave Warden Agdayne & can be reinforced by using Titanite.

This helm of this amour is said to increase Faith by +2. Other than this, the repairing costs of this armor are:

Insolent Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Insolent Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Insolent Gloves – Repair Cost = 185

Insolent Boots – Repair Cost = 341

Durgo’s Hat

This item is acquired from Durgo in New Game Plus & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This item increases the range of the bow attacks & can be repaired for 245.

Engraved Gauntlets

This item is acquired from Brightstone Cove Tseldora & can be further reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This item allow player to perform critical hits rather than normal hits too often. Other than this, the repair cost of this item is 286.

Flying Feline Boots

This item is acquired from Sweet Shalquoir & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

It decreases the damage taken from falling & has a repairing cost of 413.

Havel Set

This armor is acquired from the Gutter & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

It provides excellent protection against all sorts of attacks but weighs a lot so you will need high strength to carry it. The repair costs of this armor are:

Havel’s Helm – Repair Cost = 520

Havel’s Armor – Repair Cost = 2000

Havel’s Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 520

Havel’s Leggings – Repair Cost = 960

Xanthous Set

This armor is acquired from Pilgrims of Dark & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor used to be worn by the Xanthous King & has a decent protection against weapon attacks. The repair costs of this armor are:

Xanthous Crown – Repair Cost = 203

Xanthous Overcoat – Repair Cost = 780

Xanthous Gloves – Repair Cost = 203

Xanthous Waistcloth – Repair Cost = 375

Set of Judgment

This armor is obtained from Dragon Shrine & can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

Not much is known about this armor but it does provide decent protection against elemental damage & weapon damage. The repair costs of this armor are:

Mask of Judgment – Repair Cost = 154

Robe of Judgment – Repair Cost = 590

Manchettes of Judgment – Repair Cost = 154

Tights of Judgment – Repair Cost = 284

Monastery Set

This armor is obtained from The Painting Protector in New Game Plus & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

It is made from a lightweight fabric to cover longer distances & stay agile in the middle of the fights. The repair costs of this armor are:

Monastery Headcloth – Repair Cost = 133

Monastery Longshirt – Repair Cost = 510

Monastery Long Gloves – Repair Cost = 133

Monastery Skirt – Repair Cost = 245

Dingy Set

This armor is acquired from The Forlorn Sister in New Game Plus & can be reinforced using Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Dingy Hood – Repair Cost = 133

Dingy Robe – Repair Cost = 510

Dungy Cuffs – Repair Cost = 133

Blood-Stained Skirt – Repair Cost = 245

Catarina Set

This armor can be obtained from Catarina Knight in New Game Plus & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

This rather odd-shaped armor is very well designed to avoid damage from weapon attacks & even deflect them. The repair costs of this armor are:

Catarina Helm – Repair Cost = 195

Catarina Armor – Repair Cost = 750

Catarina Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 195

Catarina Leggings – Repair Cost = 360

Steel Set

This armor is acquired from Memory of Orro & can be reinforced using Titanite.

Made from steel, this armor provides decent protection against weapon attacks but, it certainly is quite heavy. The repair costs of this armor are:

Steel Helm – Repair Cost = 216

Steel Armor – Repair Cost = 830

Steel Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 216

Steel Leggings – Repair Cost = 399

Dark Set

This armor is obtained from Aldia’s Keep, Iron Keep, Earthen Peak, Mimic, & Doors of the Pharos. It can be reinforced using Titanite.

This armor is said to increase Intelligence & Faith by +1. The repair costs of this armor are:

Dark Mask – Repair Cost = 175

Dark Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Dark Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 175

Dark Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Dragonrider Set

This armor can be obtained from Magerold of Lanafir in New Game Plus & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

This armor requires great strength to carry if off & provides decent protection against most of the attacks. The repair costs of this armor are:

Dragonrider Helm – Repair Cost = 206

Dragonrider Armor – Repair Cost = 790

Dragonrider Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 206

Dragonrider Leggings – Repair Cost = 380

Ruin Set

This armor can be obtained from Ruin Sentinel inside Drangleic Castle & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Ruin Helm – Repair Cost = 185

Ruin Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Ruin Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 185

Ruin Leggings – Repair Cost = 341

Executioner Set

This armor can be obtained from Titchy Gren & can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Executioner Helm – Repair Cost = 307

Executioner Armor – Repair Cost = 1180

Executioner Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 307

Executioner Leggings – Repair Cost = 567

Bone King Set

This armor is also obtained from Titchy Gren & can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Bone Crown – Repair Cost = 182

Bone King Robe – Repair Cost = 700

Bone King Cuffs – Repair Cost = 182

Bone King Skirt – Repair Cost = 336

Smelter Demon Set

This armor is obtained from Maughlin the Armorer which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This heavy armor provides excellent defense against fire elemental attacks. The repair costs of this armor are:

Smelter Demon Helm – Repair Cost = 328

Smelter Demon Armor – Repair Cost = 1260

Smelter Demon Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 328

Smelter Demon Leggings – Repair Cost = 605

Penal Set

This armor can be acquired from Maughlin the Armorer which can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The mask of this armor tends to increase the equipment load. Whereas, the hand restrains increase the power of the pyromancers.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Penal Mask – Repair Cost = 224

Penal Straightjacket – Repair Cost = 860

Penal Handcuffs – Repair Cost = 224

Penal Skirt – Repair Cost = 413

Looking Glass Set

This armor can be obtained from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

This armor is made of metal & tends to provide high defense against lightning. The repair costs of this armor are:

Looking Glass Mask – Repair Cost = 390

Looking Glass Armor – Repair Cost = 1500

Looking Glass Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 390

Looking Glass Leggings – Repair Cost = 720

Velstadt Set

This armor can be bought from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This helm of this armor tends to provide increased Endurance & Vitality by +1. The repair costs of this armor are:

Helm – Repair Cost = 390

Armor – Repair Cost = 1500

Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 390

Leggings – Repair Cost = 720

Throne Defender Set

This armor can be obtained from Maughlin the Armorer & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Throne Defender Helm – Repair Cost = 370

Throne Defender Armor – Repair Cost = 1420

Throne Defender Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 370

Throne Defender Leggings – Repair Cost = 682

Throne Watcher Set

This armor can be obtained from Maughlin the Armorer which can be further reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor has pretty high defense against magic & elemental attacks. The repair costs of this armor are:

Throne Watcher Helm – Repair Cost = 349

Throne Watcher Armor – Repair Cost = 1340

Throne Watcher Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 349

Throne Watcher Leggings – Repair Cost = 644

Pate Set

This armor can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Mild Mannered Pate which can be reinforced by Titanite.

This is pretty strong armor which provides high protection against weapon damage. The repair costs of this armor are:

Pate’s Helm – Repair Cost = 164

Pate’s Armor – Repair Cost = 630

Pate’s Gloves – Repair Cost = 164

Pate’s Trousers – Repair Cost = 303

Benhart Set

This armor can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Benhart of Jugo. It can be further reinforced by using Titanite.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Benhart’s Knight Helm – Repair Cost =175

Benhart’s Knight Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Benhart’s Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 175

Benhart’s Boots – Repair Cost = 322

Cale Set

This armor can be acquired from Merchant Hag Melentia & Cartographer Cale.

This is a very lightweight armor which encourages exploring & discovering new areas. You need further reinforce it using Titanite. The repair costs of this armor are:

Cale’s Helm – Repair Cost = 143

Cale’s Leather Armor – Repair Cost = 550

Cale’s Shoes – Repair Cost = 264

Creighton Set

This armor can be acquired from Creighton the Wanderer & Merchant Hag Melentia. It can be reinforced by Titanite.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Creighton Steel Mask – Repair Cost = 175

Creighton’s Chainmail – Repair Cost = 670

Creighton’s Chain Gloves – Repair Cost = 175

Creighton’s Chain Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Bell Keeper Set

This armor can be obtained from the Bell Keepers & can be reinforced by using Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Bell Keeper Helmet – Repair Cost = 164

Bell Keeper Bellyband – Repair Cost = 630

Bell Keeper – Repair Cost = 164

Bell Keeper Trouser – Repair Cost = 303

Mad Warrior Set

This armor can be obtained from Samurai Sorcerer in New Game Plus which can be further reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Mad Warrior Mask – Repair Cost = 185

Mad Warrior Armor – Repair Cost = 710

Mad Warrior Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 185

Mad Warrior Leggings – Repair Cost = 341

Saint Set

This armor can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Licia of Lindelt which can be further reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The hood of this armor tends to increase the number of casts for each spell at player’s disposal. The repair costs for this armor are:

Saint’s Hood – Repair Cost = 224

Saint’s Dress – Repair Cost = 860

Saint’s Long Gloves – Repair Cost = 224

Saint’s Trousers – Repair Cost = 413

Hexer Set

This armor can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Felking the Outcast which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

The hood of this armor tends to increase the number of casts for each spell at player’s disposal. The repair costs for this armor are:

Hexer’s Hood – Repair Cost = 224

Hexer’s Robes – Repair Cost = 860

Hexer’s Gloves – Repair Cost = 224

Hexer’s Boots – Repair Cost = 413

Targray Set

This armor is obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Blue Sentinel Targray. In order to reinforce it, you will require Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Manifers – Repair Cost = 175

Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Nahr Alma Set

This armor can be acquired from Titchy Gren & Merchant Hag Melentia. This armor can be strengthened by Titanite.

This will increase the amount of souls earned per kill. Other than this, the repair costs for this armor are:

Hood – Repair Cost = 203

Robes – Repair Cost = 780

Black Set

This armor can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis & Merchant Hag Melentia which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor tends to increase the speed of casting spells which comes in very handy during tight situations. The repair costs of this armor are:

Black Hood – Repair Cost = 224

Black Robes – Repair Cost = 860

Black Gloves – Repair Cost = 224

Black Boots – Repair Cost = 413

Chaos Set

This armor can be found from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan & Merchant Hag Melentia which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor tends to increase the magic spells casting speed considerably. The costs for repairing this armor are:

Hood – Repair Cost = 224

Robe – Repair Cost = 860

Gloves – Repair Cost = 224

Boots – Repair Cost = 413

Llewellyn Set

This armor is obtained from the Stone Knight which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

This armor is a perfect combination of being both lightweight & strong at the same time. The repair costs for this armor are:

Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Gloves – Repair Cost = 175

Boots – Repair Cost = 322

Drangleic Set

This armor can be acquired from Captain Drummond & from Forest of Fallen Giants. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs of this armor are:

Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Mail – Repair Cost = 670

Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 175

Leggings – Repair Cost = 322

Vengarl Set

This armor can be acquired from Vengarl & can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Helm – Repair Cost = 175

Armor – Repair Cost = 670

Gloves – Repair Cost = 175

Boots – Repair Cost = 322

Agdayne Set

This armor can be obtained from Grave Warden Agdayne & Merchant Hag Melentia which can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

The repair costs for this armor are:

Robe – Repair Cost = 470

Cuffs – Repair Cost = 123

Kilt – Repair Cost = 226

King’s Set

The last armor in the Dark Souls II can be acquired after you have successfully reached the Shrine of Amana. This armor can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite.

Belonging to the King of Drangleic, this set tends to increase Intelligence & Faith by +3. As for the repair costs, they are:

King’s Crown – Repair Cost = 390

King’s Armor – Repair Cost = 1500

King’s Gauntlets – Repair Cost = 390

King’s Leggings – Repair Cost = 720

