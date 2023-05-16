Dark Souls 2 Weapons Locations ‘Unique and Rare Weapons’ Guide



In Drangleic, death awaits you on every nook & cranny. The world is unforgiving & the monsters are brutal.

To survive in such a world, you need to be equipped with best armor and weapons out there. The weapons in Dark Souls 2 can be found from various Merchants, Enemies, & Locations.

For more help on Dark Souls 2, read our Merchants Locations, Armor Locations and Boss Guide.

Dark Souls 2 Weapons Locations

Each weapon in the game has its specific health & can be reinforced to increase its damage. Furthermore, like armor, each weapon has a weight which affects your character’s performance.

Daggers

Daggers are small tools which are both lightweight & agile. You can expect to interrupt an enemy’s attack by executing your own attack in the middle of a battle.

These weapons consume very less amount of stamina & do more damage from a critical hit.

Dagger

Location: It can be acquired from Things Betwixt & can be reinforced by using Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 430.

Shadow Dagger

Location: This dagger is acquired from Suspicious Shadows in New Game Plus & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost of this dagger is 600.

Parrying Dagger

Location: This weapon is acquired from The Lost Bastille & can be reinforced by Titanite.

This dagger is held in the left hand of the soldier & can be used to parry attacks. The repair cost of this weapon is 570.

Thief Dagger

Location: This can be acquired from Rogue (Bow & Dual Daggers) & can be reinforced by Titanite. This dagger was primarily used by thieves & can be repaired for 580.

Bandit’s Knife

Location: This weapon is acquired from Huntsman’s Copse & Hollow Infantry which can be reinforced by Titanite. This knife can be repaired for 590.

Broken Thief Sword

Location: This can be acquired from Heide’s Tower of Flame, Rogue (Bow & Dual Daggers) which can be reinforced by Titanite. This is thieves’ favorite broken sword which has been broken to attain a dagger’s length. The repair cost of this weapon is 590.

Manikin Knife

This weapon can be acquired from Manikin (Bow & Dagger) & can be reinforced by using Titanite. Manikins of Harvest Valley used this weapon which was entranced with poison. This weapon can be repaired for 1090.

Royal Dirk

This dagger can be obtained from Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. This dagger features a long blade which was carried by Chancellor Wellager. The repair cost of this weapon is 1090.

Mytha’s Bent Blade

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis & can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. This weapon is crafted from the soul of Mytha & is laced with poison. The repair cost of this weapon is 1500.

Black Flamestone Dagger

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by Titanite. This weapon is a bit heavier than the other daggers but, it also has a high amount of damage. The repair cost of this weapon is 590.

Straight Swords

Straight Swords have more range & damage than the Daggers but also consume slightly more stamina & do not inflict extra damage for Critical Hits.

Although these weapons consume more stamina than the Dagger, it is still less than Heavy Weapons. Straight Swords are ideal for taking out multiple enemies.

Shortsword

Location: This weapon can be found from Forest of Fallen Giants & Heavy Crossbow in New Game Plus which can be reinforced by using Titanite.

This weapon is better than carrying a Dagger due to its lightweight & increased damage. The repair cost of this weapon is 695.

Broadsword

Location: It can be acquired from Earth Peak, Dark Stalker, Goblin, & Blacksmith Lenigrast which can be reinforced by Titanite.

This weapon is a perfect choice for all kinds of battle provided you can handle it well. The repair cost of this weapon is 755.

Longsword

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Forest of the Fallen Giants, Dark Stalker, Goblin, & Blacksmith Lenigrast which can be reinforced by Titanite.

This is almost identical to Broadsword in terms of how it performs. The repair cost of this weapon is 725.

Fire Longsword

Location: In the Forest of Fallen Giants, head inside a tunnel outside Cardinal Tower Bonfire. At the very end of the tunnel, there will be a small room with the sword inside.

Foot Soldier Sword

Location: It can be obtained from Hollow Infantry & can be reinforced by Titanite.

Wielded by soldiers of Drangleic, this sword can take out any enemy with relative ease. The repair cost of this sword is 745.

Broken Straight Sword

Location: This can be acquired from Forest of the Fallen Giants, Captive Undead, Surprising Undead, & Merchant Hag Melentia which can be reinforced by Titanite.

Although this sword is of no use, it is still better than without carrying any weapon. The repair cost of this sword is 275.

Varangian Sword

Location: This sword is acquired from Varangian Sailor & can be reinforced using Titanite. This sword was used by Varangians & can be repaired for 725.

Blue Flame

Location: This weapon is obtained from Leydia Pyromancer & can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite.

The strong attack from this weapon also yields a magic attack with a blue flame which is why it is given this name. The repair cost of this weapon is 670.

Drakekeeper’s Sword

Location: It can be obtained from Drakekeeper & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 755.

Heide Knight Sword

Location: It can be obtained from Heide Knight in New Game Plus by killing the Heide Knight (you will encounter him in Forest of Fallent Giants) & can be reinforced from Titanite. This is a very durable sword which can be repaired for 755.

Black Dragon Sword

Location: It can be obtained from Dragon Knight & can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone. It is said that this weapon is crafted from the tail scales of Black Dragon & can be repaired for 1255.

Red Rust Sword

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Vengarl of Forossa which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. This rusted sword is a non-durable weapon with incredible damage & weight. It can be repaired for 1255.

Yellow Quartz Longsword

Location: It can be obtained from Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by Titanite. This old sword is very non-durable & can break easily. However, it is very light & deals great amount of damage. The repair cost of this weapon is 725.

Sun Sword

Location: It can be acquired from Heirs to the Sun & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 725.

Greatswords

If you are not satisfied by the performance of the Straight Swords, you can give the Greatswords a go! These weapons are way too heavier than the regular weapons but, inflict insane amount of damage.

And since they are great in weight, you will require great strength to hold them which will drain your stamina in the blink of an eye.

Bastard Sword

Location: It can be obtained from Forest of the Fallen Giants, Hollow Soldier, & Steady Hand McDuff which can be reinforced by Titanite.

This weapon is wielded by both hands & can be used to take down enemies with a single slash. The repair cost of this weapon is 880.

Claymore

Location: This weapon is acquired from Vengarl of Forossa & can be reinforced by Titanite. This weapon is also wielded by both of the hands & inflicts great damage. The repair cost of this weapon is 930.

Flamberge

Location: It can be obtained from Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by using Titanite. This weapon needs great strength & experience to handle it effectively. The repair cost of this weapon is 880.

Royal Greatsword

Location: This can be obtained from Royal Swordsman & can be reinforced by using Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 880.

Old Knight Greatsword

Location: It can be obtained from the Old Knight & can be reinforced using Titanite. This weapon is certainly not recommended due to the fact that it is extremely non-durable. The repair cost of this weapon is 975.

Old Mirrah Greatsword

Location: It can be obtained from Aslatiel of Mirrah & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 930.

Mastodon Greatsword

Location: It can be found in Drangleic Castle & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 975.

Bluemoon Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be found from Benhart of Jugo & can be reinforced by using Titanite. As for the repair cost of this weapon, it is 930.

Drangleic Sword

Location: This weapon can be found from Forest of the Fallen Giants (after killing the Pursurer, drop down the ruins and loot a corpse to get it) which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 1380.

Moonlight Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) both in Normal Game Mode & New Game Plus. The reinforcing material of this weapon is Petrified Dragon Bone & the repair cost is 1475.

Mirrah Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Merchant Hag Melentia. It uses Titanite as a reinforcing material & it costs 930 souls to repair it.

Black Knight Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Iron Keep which can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite & has a repair cost of 975.

Watcher Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). You will need Petrified Dragon Bone to reinforce it & 1355 souls to repair it.

Ruler’s Sword

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). It also uses Petrified Dragon Bone as a reinforcing material & requires 1880 souls to repair it.

Thorned Greatsword

Location: This sword can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). It uses Petrified Dragon Bone as a reinforcing material & needs 1380 souls to repair it.

Black Dragon Greatsword

Location: This weapon is acquired from defeating Dragonfang Villard or from Dragon Remnants. It requires Petrified Dragon Bone as a reinforcing material & needs 1430 souls to repair it.

Defender Greatsword

Location: This weapon is acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) and uses Petrified Dragon Bone as a reinforcing material. As for repairing it, you will need 1430 souls.

Key to the Embedded

Location: You will need to defeat Demon of the Song in order to get this. It is reinforced by using Titanite & requires 835 souls to repair it.

Ultra Greatswords

These are the heaviest swords amongst the swords category. These weapons require great amount of strength to wield & drain stamina way too quickly.

This weapon is certainly not recommended to use against swift enemies & it is a good idea to wield it in two hands.

Zweihander

Location: This weapon can be found in the Iron Keep. It uses Titanite as the reinforcing material & requires 1110 souls to repair it.

Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from No-man’s Wharf, by defeating Greatsword Phantom/Royal Guard, & from Vengarl of Forossa. It can be reinforced using Titanite & can be repaired for 1335.

Drakekeeper’s Ultra Greatsword

Location: This weapon is acquired from Drakekeeper & requires Titanite as the reinforcing material. As for its repairing, it can be done with 1610 souls.

Old Knight Ultra Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Old Knight & can be reinforced by using Titanite. To repair it, you will require 1185 souls.

Black Knight Sword

Location: This weapon is obtained from Iron Keep & can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 1260.

Smelter Sword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone. As for its repairing, it requires 1760 souls.

Drakewing Ultra Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone. The repairing can be done from 1535.

Lost Sinner’s Sword

Location: This sword can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) & can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. The repairing can be done from 2035 souls.

King Ultra Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for the repairing, you will need 2413 souls for it.

Pursuer Ultra Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can also be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. It can also be repaired for 1685.

Crypt Blacksword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) in Normal & New Game Plus. The reinforce material is Petrified Dragon Bone which can be repaired for 1760.

Curved Swords

Curved Swords are just like Straight Swords but with decreased range & damage. However, they are quite light & fast; containing the ability of taking out multiple enemies at the same time.

When it comes to enemies with tough armor, these weapons are of little use.

Scimitar

Location: This weapon can be obtained from The Lost Bastille & Varangian Sailor. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & has a repair cost of 660.

Falchion

Location: This weapon can be found from The Lost Bastille, by defeating Armored Skeleton, & from Blacksmith Lenigrast. It needs Titanite to reinforce it & requires 705 souls to repair it.

Manikin Sabre

Location: This weapon is acquired from Manikin & can be reinforced from Titanite. As for its repairing, it requires 660 souls.

Shotel

Location: This weapon is obtained from the Black Gulch (continue to follow the green path and it will in a chest) & uses Titanite in order to reinforce it. As for the repairing, it uses 660 souls.

Monastery Scimitar

Location: This weapon can be obtained from The Painting Protector in New Game & New Game Plus which can be Titanite. In order to repair it, you will require 660 souls.

Melu Scimitar

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Laddersmith Gilligan & requires Titanite to reinforce it. As for repairing, you will require 705 souls.

Warped Sword

Location: This sword can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for repairing, you will need 1205 souls.

Red Rust Scimitar

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Vengarl of Forossa which can be reinforced from Twinkling Titanite. You will need 730 souls in order to repair it.

Spider Fang

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which uses Petrified Dragon Bone as a reinforcing material. You will require 1185 souls to repair it.

Curved Greatswords

Curved Greatswords are far better than Curved Swords in terms of damage & range. However, since these swords are heavier than the Curved Swords, you will require more strength to carry them off.

Furthermore, it drains much more stamina than the Curved Swords & can take out multiple enemies at the same time.

Murakumo

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex & can be reinforced by using Titanite. The repair cost of this weapon is 1185.

Arced Sword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) & can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for repairing, it can be done for 1270 souls.

Curved Dragon Greatsword

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) & can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for the repair, it can be done with 1685 souls.

Katanas

Location: Katanas are one of the best weapons in the game due to their decent range & good damage. These weapons can be used in any scenario but, the only drawback of these weapons is the low durability.

Uchigatana

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Steady Hand McDuff & can be reinforced by using Titanite. The repairing of this weapon can be done with 800 souls.

Washing Pole

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Dragon Shrine or by killing Pursuer in New Game Plus. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & requires 840 souls to repair it.

Blacksteel Katana

Location: This weapon is obtained from defeating Alonne Knight which can be reinforced by using Titanite. This weapon requires 840 souls to repair it.

Chaos Blade

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) in New Game/New Game Plus. You will require Petrified Dragon Bone in order to reinforce it. As for the repairing, it can be done with 1265 souls.

Berserker Blade

Location: This weapon can be acquired from defeating Samurai Sorcerer in New Game Plus. It can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite & repaired with 1340 souls.

Manslayer

Location: This weapon can be found in Shrine of Amana & uses Twinkling Titanite to reinforce it. The repairing can be done with 800 souls.

Darkdrift

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & from Grave Warden Agdayne. It can be repaired with 1725 souls & uses Titanite as the reinforcing material.

Thrusting Swords

Location: These are the few weapons which can be used along with a Shield. These weapons do have a lower damage than the other weapons but, these are really effective against foes with tougher armor.

In addition to this, the light weight & armor-piercing ability makes them suitable for every battle.

Estoc

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Goblin, by defeating Hollow Soldier, & from Blacksmith Lenigrast. This can be reinforced from Titanite & repaired for 645.

Rapier

Location: This weapon can be obtained by defeating Goblin & from Blacksmith Lenigrast. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 630.

Mail Breaker

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Forest of the Fallen Giants (In the open area with lots of barrels and three Undead Knights) & by defeating Armored Skeleton. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & can be repaired for 555 souls.

Espada Ropera

Location: This weapon is obtained from the Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by using Titanite. As for repairing, it can be done with 1165 souls.

Ricard’s Rapier

Location: This weapon can be obtained from the Huntsman Copse (near the Bridge Approach Bonfire, you will be able to leave the Alcove and drop down a few ledges to reach the water level. Take out an enemy there and you will get this weapon.) which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 1090 souls.

Black Scorpion Stinger

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Doors of the Pharos (and look in the left corner to find a mimic chest, kill it to get it) & Manscorpion Tark. It can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 645.

Chaos Rapier

Location: This weapon can be found by defeating Enhanced Undead. It can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 630.

Spider’s Silk

Location: This weapon can be found from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) & can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for repairing, it can be done with 1130 souls.

Axes

Axes can be used to perform horizontal & vertical damage which can be used to take out multiple enemies; depending upon the situation. Axes have smaller range than that of swords but have far greater damage.

Also, axes are heavier than swords so you will need a lot of strength to carry them off.

Hand Axe

Location: This weapon can be found from Forest of the Fallen Giant & Merchant Hag Melentia. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired for 520 souls.

Infantry Axe

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Hollow Infantry which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 580 souls.

Battle Axe

Location: This weapon can be obtained by defeating Bare Fists & from Blacksmith Lenigrast. It can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired for 805.

Bandit Axe

Location: This weapon can be obtained from No-man’s Wharf which can be reinforced from Titanite & repaired from 845 souls.

It can also be found along with the Brigand Armor Set.

Butcher’s Knife

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired for 1270 souls.

Gyrm Axe

Location: This weapon is acquired from Doors of Pharros which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 845 souls.

Dragonslayer’s Crescent Axe

This weapon can be found from Shaded Woods (from the Ruined Fork Road Bonfire, take a left and it will be on a corpse) & Shrine of winter. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 805 souls.

Bound Hand Axe

Location: This weapon can be unlocked from Chancellor Wellager which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 805.

Greataxes

Greataxes have pretty small range & you need to be very near the enemies in order to reach the enemies. These axes are really big & heavy; therefore, you will need quite a lot of strength in order to pull them off.

Crescent Axe

Location: It can be obtained from Brightstone Cove Tseldora & can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. As for repairing, it can be done with 770 souls.

Greataxe

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Melinda the Butcher & from Steady Hand McDuff. You can reinforce it using Titanite & repair for 1365 souls.

Bandit Greataxe

Location: It can be obtained from The Gutter. This weapon can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 855 souls.

Drakekeeper’s Greataxe

Location: It can be obtained from Dragon Shrine which can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 1220 souls.

Black Knight Greataxe

Location: It can be obtained from the Iron Keep. This weapon can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite & repaired with 1150 souls.

Lion Greataxe

Location: This weapon can be acquired by defeating Lion Clan Warrior. It can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 1005 souls.

Giant Stone Axe

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade). You will need Petrified Dragon Bone in order to reinforce it & 1650 souls to repair it.

Gyrm Greataxe

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Gyrm Warrior & Lonesome Gavlan. You will need Titanite to reinforce it & 1150 souls to repair it.

Black Dragon Greataxe

Location: This weapon can be acquired after taking out Dragon Knight. It can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & 1575 souls are required to repair it.

Hammers

Hammers do have short range like Axes but, these weapons have the ability to break the shield of an enemy. These weapons are also much more agile than the axes & have better recovery time.

Furthermore, they drain much less stamina than the Axes.

Club

Location: This weapon can be acquired by defeating Goblin, Rogue, & from Merchant Hag Melentia. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 660 souls.

Reinforced Club

Location: This weapon can be bought from Laddersmith Gilligan. It can be further reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 845 souls.

Mace

Location: This weapon can be bought from Blacksmith Lenigrast or by defeating Huntsman’s Copse & Goblin. It can be reinforced by Titanite & costs 810 souls to get repaired.

Magic Mace

This can be found near the Undead Lockaway Bonfire in Huntsman Copse, head inside the tunnel and get it off a corpse.

Craftsman Hammer

Location: It can be obtained from The Lost Bastille. It can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & costs 810 souls to get repaired.

Morning Star

Location: It can be obtained from Huntsman’s Copse & from Majula. It can be reinforced from Titanite & costs 810 souls to get it repaired.

Aldia Hammer

Location: It can be acquired by defeating Dragon Acolyte. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 770 souls.

Handmaid’s Ladle

Location: It can be acquired from Milibeth which can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 405 souls.

Black Dragon Warpick

Location: It can be acquired from Dragon Knight which can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 1310 souls.

Blacksmith Hammer

Location: It can be bought from Blacksmith Lenigrast. You will need Titanite in order to reinforce it & 620 souls to repair it.

Homunculus Mace

Location: It can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 810 souls.

Mace of the Insolent

Location: This can be acquired from Undead Crypt which can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 1270 souls.

Barbed Club

Location: It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 1310 souls.

Great Hammers

Great Hammers can be used to tear apart foes’ shield in no time. These weapons have a pretty decent range with high damage output. However, you need to be really precise timing to use this weapon. Missing a hit leaves you vulnerable & enemies will have a high chance of hitting you or killing you.

Large Club

Location: This can be obtained from The Lost Bastille which can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired for 1340 souls.

Old Knight Hammer

Location: This can be found in Drangleic Castle & by defeating Old Knight. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 1550 souls.

Great Club

Location: It can be found in The Gutter (drop down the ravel under the Bonfire and climb another ravel that leads to a ledge with a chest containing this weapon) which can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired for 2155 souls.

Archdrake Mace

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Lindelt Cleric. This weapon can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 1130 souls.

Pickaxe

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Brightstone Cove Tseldora. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 845 souls.

Giant Warrior Club

Location: It can be acquired from Memory of Vammar & reinforced using Titanite. In order to repair it, you will require 1760 souls.

Drakekeeper’s Warpick

Location: You will get this weapon from Drakekeeper. It can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 990 souls.

Malformed Shell

Location: It can be acquired from Aldia’s Keep & reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite. To repair it, you will need 1630 souls.

Demon’s Great Hammer

Location: It can be bought from Sparkling Sisters Dyna & Tillo. This weapon can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 1445 souls.

Gyrm Great Hammer

Location: This weapon can be obtained by defeating Gyrm Warrior. You will need Titanite in order to reinforce it and, 1550 souls to repair it.

Dragon Tooth

Location: It can be acquired from Dragon Aerie. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite & repaired with 2155 souls.

Drakekeeper’s Great Hammer

Location: It can be acquired after defeating Drakekeeper. It can be further reinforced by using Titanite & repaired for 1655 souls.

Malformed Skull

Location: It can be acquired after you have defeated Enhanced Undead. It can be reinforced from Titanite & repaired with 1445 souls.

Sacred Chime Hammer

Location: This weapon is acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). You will need Petrified Dragon Bone in order to reinforce it & 1945 souls to repair it.

Iron King Hammer

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced using Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired by 1840 souls.

Spears

Spears certainly have the longest range among all weapon categories in Dark Souls II. But since they have a narrow attack point, you need to be really precise with your aim.

These are few of the weapons which can be used along with a shield. On the downside, these weapons have less damage & are incapable of staggering enemies.

Spear

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Blacksmith Lenigrast & by defeating Goblin. It can be reinforced with Titanite & can be repaired using 800 souls.

Pike

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Earthen Peak & uses Titanite as a reinforcing material. You will need 725 souls in order to repair it.

Winged Spear

Location: This weapon can be found from the second section of Iron Keep and climbing the ravel to kill the mimic chest, by defeating Hollow Solider, or by purchasing from Steady Hand McDuff. It can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 835 souls.

Parizan

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex. You will need Titanite in order to reinforce it & 1300 souls to repair it.

Stone Soldier Spear

Location: This weapon can be acquired by defeating Stone Soldier. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 835 souls.

Channeler’s Trident

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Sparkling Sisters Dyna & Tillo. The reinforcing material is Titanite & repair cost is 1260 souls.

Silverblack Spear

Location: This can be acquired after defeating Grave Warden. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired for 800 souls.

Spitfire Spear

Location: It can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 1300 souls.

Heide Spear

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Heide Knight which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired with 1335 souls.

Dragonslayer Spear

Location: This can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 1300 souls.

Pate’s Spear

Location: This can be acquired by defeating Mild-Mannered Pate. It can be reinforced with Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired with 835 souls.

Halberds

Halberds are so heavy that these weapons usually stagger the players after being used. These weapons consume large chunk of your stamina but, have great damage output.

Halberd

Location: This weapon is acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants, by defeating Hollow Soldier, or from Blue Sentinel Targray. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired with 945 souls.

Lucerne

Location: It can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager & can be reinforced by using Titanite. As for repairing, you will need 745 souls.

Mastodon Halberd

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Primal Knight (Living or Dead). The reinforce material is Titanite & repairing cost is 990 souls.

Scythe

Location: It can be obtained from Shaded Woods & from Steady Hand McDuff. The reinforce material is Titanite & repair cost is 895 souls.

Santier’s Spear

Location: It can be found in Doors of Pharros which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & repaired with 545 souls.

Dragonrider’s Halberd

Location: It can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade). It can be reinforced with Petrified Dragon Bone & repair cost is 990 souls.

Syan’s Halberd

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Royal Guard which can be reinforced by Titanite & repair cost is 1445 souls.

Blue Knight’s Halberd

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Blue Sentinel Targray which can be reinforced from Twinkling Titanite & repair cost is 945.

Black Knight Halberd

Location: It can be obtained from Shaded Woods & reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 895 souls.

Old Knight Halberd

Location: It can be acquired from Heide’s Tower of Flame (from the Tower of Flames Bonfire, head down and it will be on a corpse) which can be reinforced using Titanite. As for the repairing cost, it is 990 souls.

Roaring Halberd

Location: It can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone. As for the repair cost, it is 845 souls.

Old Knight Pike

Location: It can be found in Harvest Valley & can be reinforced by Titanite. You will require 945 souls to repair it.

Helix Halberd

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Shrine of Amana. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite & repair cost is 1395 souls.

Reapers

These weapons have a decent range with fair amount of damage. You can execute continuous attacks with cost of your stamina. These weapons can be held with both hands which will restrict the ability to perform a parry.

Furthermore, you need to know that these weapons do not cover the right side well & you will be vulnerable in that direction.

Great Scythe

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Titchy Gren. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repair cost is 690 souls.

Full Moon Sickle

Location: This weapon can be found by defeating Artificial Undead & Crescent Sickle Phantom. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & the repair cost is 925.

Silverback Sickle

Location: It can be obtained after defeating the Grave Warden. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & the repair cost is 770 souls.

Crescent Sickle

Location: It can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager in New Game & New Game Plus. The reinforce material is Titanite & repair cost is 755 souls.

Great Machete

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Undead Jailer which can be reinforced using Titanite & the repair cost is 885 souls.

Scythe of Nahr Alma

Location: This can be obtained from Merchant Hag Melentia & Titchy Gren. It can be reinforced by using Twinkling Titanite & repair cost is 800 souls.

Dark Scythe

While in the Shaded Woods, you need to head near the Shaded Ruins Bonfire. Enter the building near the grassy incline and head downstairs to find it.

Bone Scythe

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) by trading Covetous Demon Soul which can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone & repair cost is 1340 souls.

Scythe of Want

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). The reinforce material is Petrified Dragon Bone & 1425 is the repair cost.

Lancers

Location: Lancers are generally like the Spears which require you to have both Strength & Dexterity. When it comes to attack speed, they are slower than the Spears but, they have high damage output.

Gargoyle Bident

You can trade Belfry Gargoyle Soul with the Straid of Olaphis to get this.

Heide Lance

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Heide Knight. The reinforce material is Twinkling Titanite & the repair cost is 885 souls.

Grand Lance

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Memory of Orro which can be reinforced by using Titanite & the repair cost is 1385 souls.

Heide Greatlance

Location: This can be acquired from Heide Knight in New Game Plus which can be reinforced by Titanite & repair cost is 835 souls.

Chariot Lance

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced from Petrified Dragon Bone & the repair cost is 1430 souls.

Twinblades

Twinblades kind of work like swords with low damage output but, these attacks can be executed continuously which increases the damage. Furthermore, these weapons work best when these are wielded with two hands.

Stone Twinblade

Location: This weapon can be obtained after defeating the Stone Knight which can be reinforced from Titanite. The repair cost is 835 souls.

Twinblade

Location: This can be obtained from The Lost Bastille (from the Servant Quarter’s Bonfire, take out the dogs and climb up the ladder and hop inside the window to find two chests. One of them is containing the sword.) which can be reinforced from Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 835 souls.

Red Iron Twinblade

Location: It can be obtained from the Shrine of Amana which can be reinforced by using Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 1429 souls.

Curved Twinblade

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager in Normal Game & New Game Plus. This can be reinforced from Twinkling Titanite & the repair cost is 1295 souls.

Dragonrider Twinblade

Location: This weapon can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repair cost is 875 souls.

Whips

These weapons can be extremely useful against enemies which do not have any armor. However, the attack speed of these weapons is too slow & most of the attacks are linear so you cannot expect to attack multiple enemies.

Bloodied Whip

Location: You need to take out Torturer in order to get this weapon which can be reinforced by Titanite & the repair cost is 660 souls.

Whip

Location: This weapon can be bought from Laddersmith Gilligan which can be reinforced by Titanite & the repair cost is 495.

Spitted Whip

Location: This can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by using Petrified Dragon Bone. As for the repair cost, it is 1145 souls.

Notched Whip

Location: This weapon can be found in Huntsman’s Copse (near Bridge Approach Bonfire, drop the bridge followed by dropping down a ledge to get it) which can be reinforced by Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 625 souls.

Old Whip

Location: This weapon can be bought from Sparkling Sisters Dyna & Tillo which can be reinforced using Twinkling Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 645 souls.

Claws

Claws have excellent attacking speed with low range & damage output. However, you will require great deal of strength & dexterity in order to wield them. Most of the claws consume a large chunk of the stamina. Following are some of the claws that you can find in the game:

Claws

Location: This weapon can be obtained from Laddersmith Gilligan which can be reinforced by Titanite & the repair cost is 600 souls.

Manikin Claws

Location: It can be obtained from Manikin & reinforced by using Titanite. The repair cost is 615 souls.

Malformed Claws

Location: This can be obtained from Suspicious Shadows in New Game Plus & can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost is 630 souls.

Work Hook

Location: It can be acquired from Earthen Peak (from the poison pool, head right and go up the stairs to find it inside a chest) which can be reinforced by Titanite. It can be repaired for 585 souls.

Fists

It has only one weapon in this category which has pretty small range but, insane amount of damage. Most of the time, you will have run up to the opponents in order to take a shot.

Caestus

Location: It can be acquired by defeating Goblin & from Merchant Hag Melentia. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repair cost is 540 souls.

Pyromancer Flames

It is not at all recommended to dual-wield the Pyromancer Flames which does nothing good at all. In addition to this, they have pretty small range & damage output.

Pyromancer Flame

Location: It can be obtained from No-man’s Wharf which can be reinforced by Fire Seeds. The repairing cost is 555 souls.

Dark Pyromancer Flames

Location: It can be obtained from The Gutter & Imprisoned Milfanito. It can be reinforced by using Fire Seed & the repair cost is 1055 souls.

Staffs

These weapons have both Magic & Dark damage values. However, you need to really accurate with your shots. If you miss your target, you will be vulnerable to attacks from the enemies.

Sorcerer’s Staff

Location: This can be acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 495 souls.

Lizard Staff

Location: It can be obtained by defeating the Dark Wizard which can be reinforced with Titanite & repaired for 645 souls.

Staff of Amana

Location: It can be found by defeating Amana Shrine Maiden. It can be reinforced by Titanite and repaired for 1130 souls.

Archdrake’s Staff

Location: It can be bought from Felkin the Outcast which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 630 souls.

Witchree Branch

Location: It can be obtained from The Pit & reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost is 665 souls.

Bat Staff

Location: It can be obtained by defeating Hollow Mage which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 665 souls.

Bone Staff

Location: It can be found from The Lost Bastille near the Servant’s Quarters. Take out the dogs and climb the ladder to get it of a corpse. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 665 souls.

Olenford’s Staff

Location: It can be found from Undead Crypt which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 1145 souls.

Staff of Wisdom

Location: It can be obtained from Dragon Shrine & reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. The repair cost is 1145 souls.

Black Witch Staff

Location: It can be obtained from Peculiar Kindular & Leydia Witch. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 1645 souls.

Sunset Staff

Location: It can be obtained from Aldia’s Keep & Felkin the Outcast. The repair cost is 1145 & it can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite.

Transgressor’s Staff

It can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager which can be repaired for 645 souls. It can be reinforced by using Titanite.

Sacred Chimes

These weapons work on the Faith of your character & their main purpose is to perform Miracles. Just like Staffs, they have damage values split between Dark & Lightning. They have pretty small range & you will have to near the enemies before casting your spell.

Cleric’s Sacred Chime

Location: It can be acquired from Majula & Licia of Lindelt. This can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 415 souls.

Dragon Chime

Location: It can be obtained from Darkdiver Grandahl which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite & repaired for 610 souls.

Witchtree Bellvine

Location: It can be obtained from The Pit & reinforced by using Titanite. The repair cost is 1085 souls.

Archdrake Chime

Location: It can be obtained from Felkin the Outcast. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repair cost is 575 souls.

Priest’s Chime

Location: It can be acquired from The Lost Bastille & Titchy Gren which can be reinforced by Titanite. The repair cost is 585 souls.

Idol’s Chime

Location: It can be found from Licia of Lindelt which can be reinforced by Twinkling Titanite. The repair cost is 1095 souls.

Caitha’s Chime

Location: It can be found from the Drangleic Castle which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 610 souls.

Disc Chime

It can be found from Grave of the Saints (After taking out the Royal Rat Vanguard, you need to drop down a ledge from the bridge to get it) which can be reinforced from Titanite & repaired for 1085 souls.

Protective Chime

Location: It can be acquired from Iron Keep which can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 620 souls.

Chime of Want

Location: It can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced by Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired for 1585 souls.

Bows, Crossbows & Greatbows

Bows have the longest range in the whole weapon category which is most accurate of all. Although the damage output is low, it can be effectively used to hit the exposed areas of the enemies.

Short Bow

Location: It can be acquired from the Majula & defeating the Hollow Infantry. It can be reinforced by using Titanite & repaired for 455 souls.

Long Bow

Location: It can be obtained from the Armored Skeleton & from Steady Hand McDuff. It can be reinforced by Titanite & repaired for 605 souls.

Composite Bow

Location: It can be bought from Weaponsmith Ornifex. The bow can be reinforced with Titanite & repaired for 1105 souls.

Dragonrider Bow

Location: It can be bought from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) which can be reinforced with Petrified Dragon Bone & repaired for 1130 souls.

Sea Bow

Location: It can be obtained after taking out Varangian Sailor. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repairing cost is 620 souls.

Bow of Want

Location: It can be bought from Weaponsmith Ornifex (Soul Trade). The weapon can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired with 1090 souls.

Bell Keeper Bow

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Enhanced Undead. The reinforcing material is Titanite & the repair cost is 590 souls.

Alonne Greatbow

Location: It can be acquired from Alonne Knight Captain. The weapon can be reinforced by using Titanite & the repair cost is 1505 souls.

Hunter’s Blackbow

Location: It can be found in Drangleic Castle (Before the Nashandra’s Chamber, drop down the ledges to get it). The weapon can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired for 1090 souls.

Dragonslayer Greatbow

Location: It can be bought from Weaponsmith Ornifex in Normal Game & New Game Plus. You can use Petrified Dragon Bone to reinforce it & spend in 2005 souls to repair it.

Light Crossbow

Location: It can be acquired from Forest of Fallen Giants or bought from Steady Hand McDuff which can be reinforced by Titanite. As for the repair cost, it is 660 souls.

Avelyn

Location: It can be found from Undead Crypt which can be reinforced using Titanite & repaired for 1730 souls.

Heavy Crossbow

Location: It can be obtained after defeating Rhoy the Explorer, Royal Swordsman, or bought from Weaponsmith Ornifex. You can use Titanite to reinforce it & if it is damaged, 845 souls would repair it.

Shield Crossbow

Location: It can be bought from Straid of Olaphis (Soul Trade) by trading Executioner Chariot’s Soul. The reinforcing material is Petrified Dragon Bone & the repair cost is 770 souls.

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments section below!