Dark Souls 2 Keys Locations Guide – Where To Find Important Items



“Give me the keysss!” I feel sorry for you if you don’t recognize this gem of a phrase, because you clearly haven’t played the notoriously hilarious Armed and Dangerous. For those of you who have, it’s easy to say that Dark Souls 2 is nowhere near as funny or easy as that age-old action game.

Dark Souls 2 Keys Locations and Important Items

Dark Souls 2 continues reinventing ways to kill you off and make you feel like a miserable n00b, but anyone who has played the first game will know that this is just tough love; the reward and feeling of finally accomplishing and progressing is beyond anything experienced in other action adventure games.

You can only do so much of dying and killing before eventually requiring to progress to a newer area, and for that you will need to acquire keys (hence the phrase at the start of the paragraph). But this guide doesn’t only cover the keys; it also has a look into some of the other essential items required to progress in the game.

These are some of the only items you will lose when you start a New Game+, so they are obviously tied closely with the game’s structural campaign. Anyhow, let’s have a look at these essential key items you can find.

Lenigrast’s Key

Location: This key will open the Blacksmith Leningrast’s shop in Majula. You can obtain this key from the Merchant Hag Melentia.

House Key

Location: This key will open the abandoned house in Majula. You will receive this key from Cale the Cartographer.

Soldier Key

Location: You’ll be able to open the Soldier’s Door in the Forest of Giants. You can obtain this key by defeating the Last Giant enemy.

Bastille Key

Location: The key will open the cells of the Lost Bastille. You will acquire this key in the Lost Bastilles region of the game.

Undead Lockaway Key

Location: This key will open the stone lockaway in Huntsman’s Copse. You can find this keep within the Huntsman’s Copse area.

Iron Key

Location: You can open the iron door of the Iron Keep with this key. You can find this key within the Iron Keep.

Brightstone Key

Location: This key will open the door to the Brightstone Cave. You can find this key by slaying the Duke Tseldora enemy.

Forgotten Key

Location: Toss this key into the Gutter to open doors there. You can find this key on the Elite Giants.

Key to King’s Passage

Location: This is the key to King’s Passage in Drangleic Castle. You can find this key within the Drangleic Castle.

Antiquated Key

Location: This key will open doors in the Lost Bastille. You will find this key within the Lost Bastille.

Fang Key

Location: This will open the door to the Weaponfix Ornifex. You’ll acquire this from the Petrified Lion Warrior.

Tseldora Den Key

Location: This will open the den in Brighstone Cove Tseldora. You can find this key from several quest givers: Mild-Mannered Pate, Creighton the Wanderer, and Duke Tseldora.

Aldia Key

Location: This key will open the mansion in Aldia. You can find this key within Aldia’s Keep.

Ladder Miniature

Location: This is an ornament that depicts a ladder. You need to give this to Sorcerer Navlaan. You can find this from the merchant Laddersmith Gilligan.

Dull Ember

Location: This is an ember that radiates a dull light. You need to give this to Steady Hand McDuff. You’ll find this Ember in the Iron Keep.

Rotunda Lockstone

Location: This item will move the Majula Rotanda. You can acquire this Lockstone from Licia of Lindelt or invade her world and defeat her in Majula.

Ashen Mist Heart

Location: You’ll delve into the memory of the withered by finding this item. You can slay the Ancient Dragon to find this item.

Giant’s Kinship

Location: This will grant you access to the throne room beneath the castle. Defeat the Giant Lord for this item.

If you find something confusing, comment and we will help you out!