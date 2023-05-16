Dark Souls 2 Covenants Locations Guide – How To Join



There is a total of nine covenants that you can join in Dark Souls 2. While there are nine achievements or trophies that are associated with joining these covenants, only one requires your max devotion.

Although maxing out devotion will earn you rewards, you are only required to max out devotion to one covenant. For more help on Dark Souls 2, read our Sorcery Locations, Miracles Locations and Pyromancy Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 2 Covenants

You can join these covenants in Dark Souls 2 by cooperating with other players online, invading them or by interacting with the World. In order to join each covenant, you will need to meet certain requirements.

Once you meet those requirements, talking to an NPC will get you in.

Way of Blue

In Majula, look for Saulden at the top of stairs in Emerald Herald. Talk to him until he offers you to join the Way of Blue. Joining the Way of Blue Covenant will unlock Covenant of the Meek achievement or trophy.

You are rewarded with Blue Seal upon joining Way of Blue. Rank #1 gets you Bloodbite Ring, Rank #2 gets you Hush and upon reaching Rank #3, you get Blue Tearstone Ring.

To rank up, you will need to defeat 1, 5 and 10 invading phantoms.

Joining Way of Blue will get you protection from Blue Sentinels covenant. When a player invades your World, a blue sentinel will be summoned to help you out!

Company of Champions

Look for the Victor’s Stone at the top of the stairs in Majula next to the path that leads to Heide’s Tower of Flame. You need to examine this stone to get an option to join Company of Champions.

Joining it will unlock Covenant of the Fittest achievement or trophy.

You are rewarded with Champions Tablet upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Great Magic Weapon, Rank #2 gets you First Dragon Ring and Rank #3 will get you Vanquisher’s Soul.

To rank up, you need to examine 10, 20 and 50 Victor’s Stones respectively.

Be warned though, joining this covenant will increase the difficulty of the game, and you will find boss fights extremely difficult. Only join if you are finding Dark Souls 2 relatively easier.

Bell Keeper

Look for the Bell Keeper NPC at the entrance to Belfry Luna and Belfry Sol. Talk to the Bell Keeper NPC to get an option to join. Joining Blue Keeper covenant will unlock Clangorous Covenant achievement or trophy.

You are rewarded with Bell Keeper’s seal upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Titanite Slab, Rank #2 gets you Hidden Weapon and Rank #3 gets you Bell Keeper’s armor set.

To rank up, defeat 10, 30 and 100 hosts when invading as a grey phantom or 10 black phantoms that invade the belfries.

Bell Keepers duty is to protect the Bell at any cost. You will be summoned every time a trespasser tries to ring the bell.

Brotherhood of Blood

In Undead Purgatory, talk to Titchy Gren while you have Token of Spite in your inventory. You will find him next to the Bonfire. To join the covenant and unlock Sanguinary Covenant achievement or trophy, just say yes to his dialogues.

You will be rewarded with Crest of Blood upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Curved Twinblade, Rank #2 gets you Crescent Sickle and Rank #3 gets you Great Chaos Fireball.

To rank up, kill 50, 150 and 500 times while invading or during your victories in deathmatches.

Your sole duty as a member of Brotherhood of Blood is to invade other players and sacrifice their blood for Nahr Alma.

Rat King

Talk to Rat King in Grave of Saints or at Doors of Pharos with Rat Tail (you obtain it after Rat boss fight) in your inventory, and you will get the option to join the covenant. Joining this covenant will unlock Gnawing Covenant achievement or trophy.

You will be rewarded with Crest of Rat upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 and #2 get you Smooth & Silky Stone X10 each while Rank #3 will get you Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring.

To rank up, collect 10, 20 and 30 Rat Tails respectively.

Being the member of the Rat King covenant, you can summon other players into your World and kill them. Another perk that comes after your affiliation with Rat covenant is that NPCs of this area do not attack you.

Pilgrims of the Dark

Look for Darkdiver Grandahl in Shaded Woods, Black Gulch or Drangleic Castle. Talk to him in these locations and in your third meeting, he will ask you to join Pilgrims of the Dark covenant.

Joining this covenant will unlock Abysmal Covenant achievement or trophy.

You will be rewarded with Abyss Seal upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Resonant Soul, Rank #2 gets you Great Resonant Soul and Rank #3 gets you xanthous armor set.

To rank up successfully clear first area of Dark Chasm, followed by lighting all three braziers and finally, defeating the boss of the chasm.

Blue Sentinels

While you have a Token of Fidelity, talk to Blue Sentinel Targray at the balcony after the boss in Cathedral of Blue to join this covenant. Joining Blue Sentinels will unlock Protector Covenant achievement or trophy.

You will be rewarded with Guardian’s Seal upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Spirit Tree Shield, Rank #2 gets you Wrath of the Gods and Rank #3 will get you Bountiful Sunlight.

To rank up, kill 50, 150 and 500 Black Phantoms when you invade as Revenge Phantom or get same amount of victories in training matches.

Blue Sentinels are basically the protectors of Way of Blue covenant. They will usually help out Way of Blue members when they are invaded or unleash wrath upon those who commit sins.

Heirs of the Sun

Follow the side path before the entrance to Earthen Peak in Harvest Valley and you will reach Altar of Sunlight. Kneel at it to get an option to join Heirs of the Sun covenant.

Joining this covenant will unlock Brilliant Covenant achievement or trophy.

You will be rewarded with Sun Seal upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Sunlight Parma, Rank #2 gets you Sun Sword and Rank #3 gets you Sunlight Spear.

To rank up, get 10, 20 and 30 Sunlight Medals.

Joining Heirs of the Sun allows you to leave summon signs that are very easy to spot, making it easier to cooperate with other players.

Dragon Ramnants

With Petrified Egg in your inventory, talk to Magerold Lanafir. He will ask for Petrified Egg, and once you hand it over, talk to him again and you will get an option to join this covenant.

Joining this covenant will unlock Covenant of the Ancients achievement or trophy.

You will be rewarded with Dragon Eye and Ancient Dragon Seal upon joining this covenant. Rank #1 gets you Dragon Head Stone, Rank #2 gets you Dragon Torso Stone and Rank #3 will get you Black Dragon Greatsword.

To rank up, get 10, 20 and 30 Dragon Scales.

If you find something confusing, comment and we will help you out!