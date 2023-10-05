Where To Find Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun In Cyberpunk 2077

The Rebecca’s Guts shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is one of the fan’s favorite guns. It is an easter egg shotgun that fires ricochet shots to deal chemical damage to the enemy. The Guts is a powerful maverick gun with insane damage at close range.

This gun is becoming a trend, as I saw many players use it to kill Adam Smasher. However, many are still unaware of its whereabouts. I will guide you on how to get the Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Rebecca’s Shotgun location

The location of Rebecca’s Gut Shotgun is very straightforward if you have watched the Edgerunner series. If you saw the plot where Rebecca is killed by Adam Smasher in Downtown Core, her shotgun somehow fell into the location, and it is there for you to collect.

You must arrive at the Arasaka Tower in the Corporate Plaza to get the shotgun.

From there, go right, and you will find the 25/7 store. You have to jump and reach the ground with memorials in the middle. Find the three meditating monks on the side and go into the bushes behind the monks. There, you will find Rebecca’s Gut Shotgun.

Rebecca’s Guts shotgun stats and abilities

The Rebecca’s Gut Shotgun is the better version of the Carnage gun. Unlike the 5 round shots that Carnage has, Rebecca’s Gut Shotgun can hold 8 rounds. It deals insane damage at close range and destroys the enemy.

However, Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 does have some disadvantages. It comes with a very high recoil and a very slow fire rate. This can cause problems when you are fighting a highly mobile enemy.

Best Builds for Guts Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

Rebecca’s Guts shotgun is unarguably the best in Cyberpunk 2077 and is an iconic weapon. Let’s take a brief look at Rebecca’s Guts Shotgun build. The Rebecca build is called Run’N.

In this build, the attributes I use are Body Reflexes and Technical Ability. You must be at least level 15 to unlock most body perks. These are the perks I will use:

Perk Category Divided Attention Athletics Multitasker Athletics Bloodrush Annihilation Speed Demon Annihilation Manic Annihilation Momentum Shift Annihilation Poppin’ Off Annihilation Unstoppable Annihilation Hail of Bullets Annihilation

Using this Rebecca’s Guts build in Cyberpunk 2077 will increase the damage output by 45%, but the intense recoil will still be a problem.