The Quantum Tuner is a brand new cyberware introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 with the Phantom Liberty expansion. It works to restore the cooldown of other cyberwares that you are currently using such as the Berserk and Optical Camo by 60 seconds outside of combat.

Sounds pretty good? It is. The only hitch in getting your hands on the Quantum Tuner is that you need to make some specific choices in the ending story missions of Phantom Liberty.

How to get the Quantum Tuner in Cyberpunk 2077

The Quantum Tuner can be all yours if you choose a specific ending path for the main storyline missions for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

There are two specific missions where you’re required to make the decision to help NUSA president Songbird escape.

1. Help Songbird escape in the Firestarter mission

The Firestarter mission is one of the main story missions in the Phantom Liberty DLC that tasks you to save the life of the NUSA president.

During the final acts of the mission, you’ll be given a few choices. One of the choices will help you get the Quantum Tuner which is to help Songbird escape.

2. Help Songbird escape to the moon

After helping Songbird escape in the Firestarter mission, you will then have to assist her again in escaping to the moon in the Killing Moon story mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

After completing the Killing Moon mission, wait for a while until Songbird sends you a message with coordinates. These are going to be your Quantum Turner location coordinates. Follow them on your map to a cache station where you’ll find a metal pin and the Quantum Tuner inside a chest.

Quantum Turner console command

If you made the wrong choice in the ending missions of Phantom Liberty, worry not because there is still another way to get your hands on the Quantum Tuner in Cyberpunk 2077. It, however, requires you to break the game by using a console command.

Open your console on PC and write the following command: Game.AddToInventory(“Items.AdvancedTimeBankLegendaryPlusPlus”,1)

This will get you the tier 5++ version of the Quantum Tuner. If you want to upgrade the item yourself, remove “PlusPlus” from the Quantum Tuner Item ID.