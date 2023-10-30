Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne Op55n1 Walkthrough

Nocturne Op55N1 is the first main quest in ACT 3 of Cyberpunk 2077 and is available for all lifepaths. To unlock this quest, complete the Transmission and Search and Destroy Mission.

After that, Hanako will give you the quest in Heywood. This is not an action quest but a series of interactions and talks with different characters. In this guide, I will help you to complete the Nocturne Op55N1 quest successfully.

Meet Hanako at Embers

This is the part of the story which will determine your ending. Here, you have to choose your ally. You can choose any of them, and it will have no consequences.

Before heading to the Embers, you must remember that you will be entering the Point of no Return, where all your optional activities will be locked. Make sure you complete them before heading in.

There is an ongoing elevator bug when you go to meet Hanako. That is, as you try to enter the elevator, you might face a bug that will prevent you from entering the elevator because a person is standing there.

To fix this, you should get closer to the guy and save the game. Now reload the game, and you can pass through him.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now, you must head towards Embers to meet Hanako Arasaka in Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne Op55N1. As you enter the Elevator, V’s condition will experience relic malfunctions. You must hurry up and meet Hanako. After some dialogue, Hanako will reveal some information regarding the death of Saburo Arasaka.

Talk to Hanako Arasaka

Talk to Hanako Arasaka and then proceed to the elevator to meet with Jhonny. Jhonny will take you to the Viktor’s Clinic, where you can take supplies like guns and pills.

As you leave the clinic, Misty will arrive and want to talk to you. Follow her to the elevator and reach the Rooftop. You have to sit next to her and listen to the conversation.

Talk to Johnny

This is the most important part of the Nocturne Op55N1, where you have to select your ally, which will decide your ending. You will have three options to choose from.

It is worth noting that you must have completed the Panam and Rogue side quests. Otherwise, you will not have the option to choose them as your ally, and the only option you will get is Arasaka Hanako.

Side with Hanako

If you go with this option, you can play the Last Caress quest. You have to call Hanako and tell her you have accepted her offer.

Go downstairs in Misty’s Esoterica and wait for Hanako to arrive in the car. She will drive you to the Arasaka Estate, where you will fight some guards, and after that, the quest will end.

Side with Panam

Choosing Panam will lead you to the We Gotta Live Together Quest in Cyberpunk 2077. If you choose to side with Panam, call her and tell her to take you. Get in her car, and she will drive you to Aldecado’s camp. After that, you will end the quest.

Side with Rogue

Siding with Rogue will lead you to the For Whom The Bell Tolls Quest. If you choose Rogue, you must follow Jhonny, which will take you to the end.

Secret Ending

This is an exciting part. If you choose one of the above three options, wait 5 minutes. Jhonny will suggest unlocking a secret ending: Don’t Fear the Reaper.

What Ending Should You Choose?

As there are three choices, all with different endings, you must wonder which one you should choose in Cyberpunk 2077 Nocturne Op55N1. The clear answer is it doesn’t matter. Choosing or leaving any of the endings will not have any consequence.

Also, you can always reload to The Point of No Return to try a different ending so you are not bound to one ending.

But, if you have to choose one ending, I would like you to side with Hanako in Cyberpunk 2077. In this ending, you will have the option to join Arasaka’s Pilot program and save V’s mind without losing Jhonny.

Is There A Way To Save V in Nocturne Op55N1?

Whatever ending you choose, you will have the option to save V. If you side with Hanako, you will have the option to join Arasaka’s pilot program and create an engram of V’s mind that will be stored.

If you side with Panam, you will have two choices. You can either live in your body or die until winter arrives. Or you can let Jhonny take your body and live as V.

Lastly, if you choose Rogue, Jhonny will take your body and live as V, just like in Panam’s ending. Unfortunately, the Nocturne Op55N1 has no quest rewards.