Should You Let Hasan Go In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

The Prototype in the Scraper is one of the new gigs that comes in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with a choice to decide Hasan’s fate. The decision you make will alter the ending of the gig and has a minor impact on the game story.

I will guide you on where Hasan is locked up, the cell code you require to set him free, and a brief walkthrough of each of the branching decisions of either letting Hasan go or turning him over to Zetatech.

Where to find Hasan’s Cell and its code

After infiltrating the Scraper and entering the Scav Den, you will eventually find Hasan locked inside a cell. You then have to release him from the cell so that he can take you towards the schematics. The passcode is on the upper level of the cell in Cyberpunk 2077.

Take the stairs behind you and find the computer. Interact with it and navigate to the “Codes & Passwords folder.” You will find the passcode inside.

Use the passcode to release Hasan from the cell in Cyberpunk 2077. He will shortly take you to the location where the schematics are. Hasan will then let you in over using the drawbridge to escape from the Scraper. You then have to lower the drawbridge successfully and then disable it later.

Should You Let Hasan Go or Turn Him Over To Zetatech

After getting to the hideout, Hasan will tell you about how he does not intend to return to Zetatech and that you would rather kill him than let him return to Zetatech.

You are then given a set of dialogues to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077.

“Calling the fixer no fast moves” will engage in a conversation with Mr. Hands, which then branches into further dialogues.

“We never met, Understood?” will let Hasan go, and you will only have the schematics. Leaving both parties satisfied to some extent.

If you choose the dialogue that opens a conversation with Mr. Hands, you can select the relevant dialogue “Grab the Implant But let Hasan Go.” That negotiates with Mr. Hands over letting Hasan go in Cyberpunk 2077 rather than turning him in.

After saving Hasan, he can then be found later in a side quest of Phantom Liberty called “Go Your Own Way,” where you have the objective of meeting Hasan in the Longshore stacks.

You then further converse with Hasan, to which he reveals to V that he did haze V. He apologizes and offers an iconic weapon to make it even with V. He also thanks him for saving him from Zetatech. The iconic tech pistol’s name is Ambition.

If you intend to send Hasan back to Zetatech, then you can choose the dialogue “OK, Sending the coordinates.” This will then showcase Hasan being carried into the car and you handing the tablet that has the schematics. You probably won’t see Hasan again in Cyberpunk 2077.