Cyberpunk 2077 Best Early-Game Weapons Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 provides a wide variety of cool weapons that can be obtained from loot, merchants, crafting, and quest rewards. The pros of some weapons outweigh the others and having the right set of weapons is essential to dominating this open-world RPG.

The following guide highlights the best early-game weapons for new players to choose from as they step into the chaotic yet beautiful world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Early-game weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077

Monowire

This weapon can be found in Watson. The player will find this legendary weapon in a chest behind the garage door. Monowire can be installed by going to a nearby RipperDoc.

Stats

Weapon Monowire Damage 174-212 Attack Speed per second 2.66

Effects

Charged wire attacks cause bonus damage

10/15/20% to leave the target with a Status Effect

20% bleeding chance

Overture

This one-shot killing machine can be found in Watson. Kill the enemies and get this legendary revolver laying around in this area.

Stats

Weapon Overture Damage 114-140 Physical Damage 77-94

Effects

10% Bleeding Chance

56% Critical Chance

56% Critical Damage

2 headshot damage multipliers

Satori

Satori is found during the heist mission. Make sure to acquire this useful early-game weapon as it can be easily missed.

Stats

Weapon Satori Damage 57 Attack Speed per second 2.34

Effects

500% increase in Critical Damage

20% decrease in base damage reduction

Dying Night

This iconic pistol can be acquired after The Rescue mission. This gun can be acquired from the ammunition shop in V’s apartment building for free.

Stats

Weapon Dying Night Damage 10-12 Attack Speed per second 5.56

Effects

Headshot damage multiplied by 50%

10% decrease in reload time

Skippy

This weapon can be found on the East Side of Heywood, in the alleyway of the Night City suburb. It is located on the dead body of its previous owner. Upon acquiring the weapon, it will talk with you for a few moments. For headshots, this gun is an insane powerhouse.

Stats

Weapon Skippy Damage 18-22 Attack Speed per second 4.55 Electrical Damage 13-16

Effects

70 headshot damage multipliers

6% Shock chance

Plan B Pistol

This Pistol can be found after the heist story arc at the location where you were dumped and Dexter Desean was killed. He left this amazing pistol with unlimited ammo as long as you have eddies. This is a very handy last resort weapon when you run out of ammo.

Stats

Weapon Plan B Pistol Damage 39-47 Attack Speed per second 3.75 Physical Damage 24-29

Effects