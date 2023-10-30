How To Get Divided We Stand In Cyberpunk 2077

The Divided We Stand in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the iconic weapons you get during the Stadium Love mission. The weapon stands out massively compared to other weapons due to its unique ability to target enemies, taking cover behind objects.

I will guide you over the Divided We Stand smart assault rifle location and how to get it. Furthermore, I will provide details about its attachments, mods, and stats.

Cyberpunk 2077 Divided We Stand Iconic Weapon location

The iconic weapon is a part of the mission ‘Stadium Love’ in Rancho Coronado of Santo Domingo.

To play the mission, you have to get access to the roof, where you will find the 6th Street Gang Members. Follow the marked location to reach the captain sitting on the couch. Near him is the Divided We Stand weapon, but you can’t get it now. There are two ways to get this weapon, and I will explain both to you.

Take Part in a Shooting Contest

The mission requires you to take part in a shooting contest that has four stations that you have to pass. Each station comprises several targets you have to shoot as soon as possible. Provided you get the first spot, The captain then Rewards you the Divided We Stand Iconic Weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

The iconic weapon is a rare type initially with added legendary and iconic spec. I advise you to hold onto the weapon as you can craft it to Legendary specs after some time. The weapon requires smart link cyberware to be used effectively, so make sure to equip the cyberware from any Ripperdoc.

Take out all 6th Street Gang Members

If you do not want to take part in the shooting competition, you can simply opt to shoot or fight the 6th Street gang members. This will let you get the Divided We Stand iconic weapon. Steal it and run as fast as you can away from the roof.

Keep an eye out on the weapon as if you get killed while fighting the street members or your mission fails, you will miss getting the Divided We Stand in Cyberpunk 2077. If you miss the weapon, you can also get it using the console command.

The command “Items.Preset_Sidewinder_Divided” will add the weapon to your inventory. The command can be used only if you have the required mods like Cyber Engine Tweaks Mod.

Divided We Stand Stats, Attachments, and Mods

The smart assault rifle has a base damage of 23-28 and a fire rate of 6 Attacks Per Second. It also offers a +17-20 Electrical Damage.

You can further spice up the iconic weapon by adding Mods and attachments. The applicable Mods for Divided We Stand are Countermass(Epic), Type 2067(common), and Autoloader (rare). All of these are considerable options, but the Autoloader Mod stands out as it reduces your reload time significantly.

This is very handy as the iconic weapon holds fewer bullets when compared to some other assault rifles. Reloading as fast as you can is an advantage you need.

Unfortunately, No attachments are available for Divided We Stand. One of the best builds you can get with the weapon is the Poison Build, which has a 30 percent poison chance.