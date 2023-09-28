Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Chimera Boss Guide

The Chimera is the very first boss you will fight in the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Initially your ally, the Chimera’s complex systems result in Songbird losing control of it so it starts attacking you and President Myers during the Spider and the Fly mission. Even though you try to escape from it, eventually you will have to fight and defeat the Cyberpunk 2077 Chimera boss to complete the mission.

How to defeat the Cyberpunk 2077 Chimera boss

As mentioned earlier, the chimera boss is made up of using strong metal structure that has multi-layer protection. Stepping into the fight without any prior info about the robot will eventually lead to a defeat because this boss cannot be defeated with just the weapons. The main focus while encountering this foe must be your strategy.

Coming up on the attacks performed by Chimera, some of them are pretty dangerous and can knock out V in just a single hit. The main strategy to fight Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is to remain defensive until you take down its health to nearly half. This way you will be able to have a safe play and a maximum chance of winning against the boss.

Target the weak spots on Chimera’s body

There are multiple weak spots scattered throughout the Chimera’s body which can be revealed easily with the help of the body scan conducted by V. You can also see these as glowing blue-ish spots if you look closely.

Regardless of the weapons you have, these spots are the best way to provide some befitting damage to the boss. Take cover behind an object, peak out and focus on hitting those weak spots.

If you have a Smart weapon, it makes it quite easy to hit these weak spots from a distance as you fire homing bullets.

Once all the weak spots are destroyed, the main defensive layer the Chimera gets destroyed and it starts taking more damage throughout its body.

Be aware of the Large Turret and Laser Beam

The Chimera boss has a large turret fitted on its body. This giant gun has the capability to fire a stream of missiles towards V. The best practice to avoid in getting contact with it is to keep moving constantly in the entire arena. Pretty much everything in the area, including the pillars are destructible so you can’t stay behind one cover for too long.

Another attack that the Chimera has is a powerful laser beam that rotates in a circular fashion. Luckily the beam can’t destroy cover so just behind whatever is closest and you should be safe. If hit, the laser from Chimera deals a lot of damage.

Target the Aiding Drones

Once you have successfully destroyed all of the weak points on the Chimera’s body in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, it will release a couple of drones in the air. These drones belong to two different categories. One of the categories includes fighting drones which directly target and attack you.

On the other hand, the other category includes repairing drones. They start to repair the Chimera’s body. While encountering these drones, we recommend you first take down the repairing drones otherwise they can quickly heal the Chimera back to full health. Once you have destroyed all the repairing drones, you can turn your focus on the attacking drones.

Avoid Missiles and Poisonous Gas

In addition to all these attacks, Chimera also releases a poisonous gas. This can be avoided by going to a high place in the fighting arena. But make sure wherever you go, you have a cover otherwise the protagonist V will become vulnerable to the deadly missiles launched by the boss.

The Final Blow

Once the boss’s health becomes significantly low, a cut scene starts where V climbs up onto the body of the boss and knocks him down with the final blow of a grenade. Defeating the Chimera boss will also reward you with Active Chimera Core and Arachnophobia achievement.

Now that the Chimera in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has been defeated, you can go to the safe house with President Myers and Lucretia My Reflection mission begins.