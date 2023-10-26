How To Get Blackwall Gateway Quickhack In Cyberpunk 2077

Blackwall Gateway is one of the new quickhacks added in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. It can deal damage to your opponents at the cost of RAM. To get the Blackwall quickhack, you must reach the end of The ‘Firestarter‘ quest.

After reaching the quest’s end, you will come across a pivotal decision on whether to help Reed. Make sure to help Reed when it comes to capturing Songbird. Afterward, you can get your hands on the Blackwall Gateway quickhack during the Somewhat Damaged quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Blackwall Gateway Blueprint Location

As you continue the ‘Somewhat Damaged‘ quest, you will come across the ‘Experimental Prototyping‘ room. The door lock can be hacked, but you must get the message if you can’t. If you want to avoid the hassle of getting the message, the code to the room is 714212. Enter the code to get access to the room.

As you enter the room, you will find multiple stations having different items. Proceed further, and in the second array of stations, you will find the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware crafting spec. It is shown in the image below.

How to craft Blackwall quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077

The crafting spec requires a behavioral component to unlock the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware fully. The behavioral component can be obtained from the Cerberus robot. The Cerberus robot shows up after you have info about Songbird’s Past. After the robot gets disabled, acquire the Behavioural Component.

After this, the arc of Songbird concludes with you making a decision that decides her fate. You will then return to your apartment, and after sleeping for some time, you will receive a message from the unknown regarding another mission called ‘The Corrosion.’

Proceed to the Kabuki market, and you will find the EdgeNet shop. As you walk inside, talk to Yoko, who will inform you that she has already been paid, and she will then decrypt it, making it functional. The behavioral component can then be used in either the crafting specs of the iconic weapon Erebus or the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Blackwall Gateway Stats and Perks

The Militech Canto Mk.6 Cyberware comes equipped with four cyberware slots. By default, it unlocks the Blackwall quickhack.

Blackwall costs 12 RAM initially. The RAM cost can further increase if it spreads to further enemies, as it can target up to five enemies under 20 meters distance. Furthermore, if there are turrets and drones in the nearby area, they will get deactivated. This lets you have a slight advantage initially before your location gets traced.

This is one of the ultimate quickhacks that lets you kill groups of enemies even before you fire a single shot. The Blackwall Gateway targets cyberware and neural systems, effectively causing them lethal damage.