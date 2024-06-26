Cash In On Ripened Flint – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Cash In on Ripened Flint is a luck-based side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It revolves around feeding Flint to a hungry Goron who will reward you with a lot of cash in return.

In this guide, we will help you start this quest and tell you the best method to win the reward, which is sometimes impossible to achieve otherwise.

Talk to Gomo at Bedrock Bistro

Cash In on Ripened Flint side quest can be obtained by talking to Gomo (1751, 1537, 0279) at Bedrock Bistro. He is a mustached Goron sitting at a table near Bedrock Bistro.

However, this quest can only be started after completing Yunobo of Goron City and the Meat for Meat side quests.

Bedrock Bistro is near Goronbi Lake in the Eldin Region. It is to the south of Goron City and north of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The nearest shrine is the Timawak Shrine to the north.

Once you talk to Gomo, he will tell you that he wants to eat a Ripened Flint and will reward you with 1000 Rupees for each piece of Ripened Flint.

How to deliver Ripened Flint to Gomo

This is a very difficult task as there is no way to obtain a Ripened Flint. You may have one, but it will be categorized under the name Flint.

This quest asks you to deliver Flint to Gomo in batches of 20, 50, or 100. Whether the delivered batch contains a Ripened Flint or not is totally up to luck.

FYI You can follow this reddit thread with some calculations to improve your chances of winning Gomo’s game.

We had better luck completing the quest and winning 1000 Rupees from Gomo by following these simple yet logical rules.

Save before you talk to Gomo. This will help you reload the save in case you lose all your Flint without getting a single penny back.

before you talk to Gomo. This will help you reload the save in case you lose all your Flint without getting a single penny back. The chances of a Ripened Flint are lower in a batch of 20, and they improve with batches of 50 and 100. We recommend giving Gomo 50 Flint at a time to improve your chances without incurring heavy losses.

to improve your chances without incurring heavy losses. Quit while you are ahead. Don’t use Gomo to make easy money; you will end up wasting a lot of resources and time.

Quest Reward

Gomo will give you 1000 Rupees as a reward if he manages to find a Ripened Flint in the batch you deliver to him. This will complete the Cash in on Ripened Flint side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You can always revisit Gomo and try your luck again to earn 1000 Rupees again. Just don’t be greedy.