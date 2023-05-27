Call of Duty: WW2 Basic Training Guide

Call of Duty: WW2 Basic Training is sort of like a renewal of the perk system found in older CODs. You can either use them to make up for your weaknesses in a certain division or use them to score larger Scorestreaks.

This CoD WW2 Basic Training Guide/Training List will help you with basic instinct training, basic espionage training, basic Forge training, basic gunslinger training, basic undercover training, basic Flanker training, and much more.

Consider this your Call of Duty WW2 wiki that is your one stop shop for all things related to basic training in WW2.

The guide features the entire Call of Duty Basic training list with all basic training levels you should know about. Your basic training skills will enhance with each section you complete. It is a great way to get a hang of things while earning extra XP.

Call of Duty WW2 Basic Training

We have explained what Basic Training in COD: WWII is, How to Unlock, and Basic Training Tips.

How to Complete WW2 Basic Training Levels

Launched

This is unlocked from the start. You can take a launcher as your secondary weapon and refill it from fallen enemies.

Lookout

This is unlocked at Rank 20. Enemies will be identified at larger distances and your mini-map will be increased slightly. Good for people who like information.

Forage

This is unlocked at Level 47. It will allow you to refill ammo from enemies and swap weapons faster. It is good for long range loadouts but best for SMGs and Shotguns.

Hustle

This is unlocked at rank 16. You can reload faster while sprinting.

Rifleman

This is unlocked at Rank 12. This will allow you to take two Primary Weapons and swap between them faster.

Duelist

Unlocked at rank 43, this will allow you to take Akimbo as a secondary weapon and give you extra pistol ammunition.

Gunslinger

This will be unlocked at Rank 24. You will be able to fire while you are sprinting and diving.

Instinct

Unlocked at Rank 3, this will tell you when you are being targeted by an enemy. A yellow outline will come onto the screen to warn you.

Bang

This is unlocked at Rank 51 an allows you to increase capacity for your tactics.

Energetic

This is unlocked when you Prestige the Airborne Division. This grants you faster sprint recovery time and complete immunity from fall damage.

Ordnance

Unlocked at Rank 28, your Scorestreaks will cost less and you will be able re-roll any care packages you call in if you chose this training.

Undercover

Get to Level 36 to unlock this. Your opponent’s skulls will not be shown when you kill an enemy teammate. This is good for SMG players who use a suppressor.

Inconspicuous

Unlocked by getting Mountain Division Prestige, you get quitter movement and increased speed when crouched using this training.

Hunker

Unlock this by Prestiging Armored Division. Use this to increase the distance you can see the grenade indicator and take less explosive damage.

Scoped

This is unlocked at the first Infantry Division Prestige. This makes you move faster while aiming and have less gun sway when standing still.

Concussed

Given to you when you achieve Prestige on Expeditionary Division, you can increase capacity for Lethal(s) and carry a Concussion Grenade when using it.

Primed

Unlocked at Rank 32, you can equip an extra attachment on your Primary Weapon when using this training.

Flanker

This is unlocked at Rank 54. It allows you to hide from enemy recon aircrafts when moving quickly and has a delayed detonation of enemy mines.