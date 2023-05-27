Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Loadouts Guide – Best Loadouts for All Playstyles, Quickscoping, Close Quarters, and Ranged Loadouts

By the time you reach level 8 in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer, you will have access to five classes which you can customize to your liking. This Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Loadouts Guide will tell you how to make the best possible classes and what they can be used for.

Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer brings the series back to its roots with boots on the ground gameplay. Not only that Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer loadouts in the multiplayer have more depth to them than ever before. Read on to find out how to figure out which weapons work best with which training and how you can utilize them in an efficient way.

Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Loadouts Guide

In this Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Loadouts Guide, we have listed what we think are some of the best COD: WW2 loadouts to use in different game modes.

Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Guide – Selecting Loadout

You can choose to bring a shotgun, rifle, sniper rifle or an SMG to the fight as your primary weapon in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer. The secondary weapon can be a pistol or a machine pistol. You will have the option to swap your weapons with an enemy when you kill him.

Every primary weapon in Call of Duty WW2 loadouts can also have an attachment. You can use an attachment once you unlock it without any cost. Attachments in Call of Duty WW2 range from bayonets to full metal jacket rounds.

You can also join one of the five divisions in Call of Duty WW2 online multiplayer. They have Passive Bonuses, a Special Weapon, and Basic Training when you get Prestige. Divisions in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer push you towards a certain gameplay style which corresponds well with what they provide. Read our Division Guide to learn more about choosing Divisions in the game.

Basic training is something akin to the perk system found in the previous iterations of the game. You can choose one of the 21 Trainings available in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer. Some of them are similar to your Division Passives, and they do not stack together so it is best to use a basic training which is different from your Call of Duty WW2 Division.

You can also select your own Equipment. You usually only have one throwing item which can be expanded using certain Training and Divisions. Try to pick grenades in the loadouts which work best with your game mode that you are playing in. Grenades work well for Hardpoint or Domination whereas flashes will work for Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer Best Loadouts

Call of Duty WW2 Loadout #1 – Unconventionally Airborne

Primary Weapon : Waffe 28

: Waffe 28 Secondary Weapon : P-08

: P-08 Attachments : Quickdraw, Foregrip

: Quickdraw, Foregrip Division : Airborne

: Airborne Basic Training : Hustle

This is good for SMGs who like to move around. You will need to reload really fast as you can drain a magazine often after just killing 2 enemies. The pistol is not really used but the sticky bomb is very useful in your loadouts as it is very accurate and can be used to gain objectives.

Call of Duty WW2 Loadout #2 – The Standard One

Primary Weapon : Type 100

: Type 100 Secondary Weapon : P-08

: P-08 Attachments : Quickdraw, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire

: Quickdraw, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire Division : Infantry

: Infantry Basic Training : Gunslinger

The Type 100 is very versatile so it works well with the infantry class in Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer. This is good up close and also has a decent damage at medium range. Rapid fire makes it better up close and gunslinger is perfect for hipfiring while sprinting. Keep a sticky grenade in your Call of Duty WW2 multiplayer loadouts with this as well, for the reasons we mentioned above.

Call of Duty WW2 Loadout #3 – Rifle Mayhem

Primary Weapon : ST 044

: ST 044 Secondary Weapon : M1 Bazooka

: M1 Bazooka Attachments : Quickdraw, Extended Mag, Reflex Sight

: Quickdraw, Extended Mag, Reflex Sight Division : Infantry

: Infantry Basic Training : Launched

This rifle is perfectly well rounded. Sort of like the AK 47 in COD 4. Use it for general combat of all types. It can be used both close range and long range. Play around with it to discover exactly why it is perfect for stacking up multi-kills using the extended mag. Launched can be good as it helps you pack a bigger punch. As always, use a sticky grenade for the increased accuracy.

Call of Duty WW2 Loadout #4 – Quickscoping Time

Primary Weapon : Commonwealth

: Commonwealth Secondary Weapon : P-08

: P-08 Attachments : Rapidfire, Ballistic Calibration

: Rapidfire, Ballistic Calibration Division : Mountain

: Mountain Basic Training : Lookout

For the snipers. Use this sniper rifle as it is by far the best one. A Smoke Grenade works well with it as you can use it to cover yourself while you destroy enemies. You should generally be aware of what you need to do. Use the rifle and kill as many enemies as you possibly can.

Call of Duty WW2 Loadout #1 – Whole lot of Firepower!

Primary Weapon : M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

: M30 Luftwaffe Drilling Secondary Weapon : 1911

: 1911 Attachments : Steady Aim, Advanced Rifle

: Steady Aim, Advanced Rifle Division : Expeditionary

: Expeditionary Basic Training : Hustle

This is for rushing enemies at close range and taking them out. The steady aim is good for you being good at long range and Hustle will make you reload faster as the default reload time is very low for this shotgun. Stun and Sticky grenades are perfect for this class for gap closing and general destruction.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Loadouts Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!