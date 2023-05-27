Call of Duty: WW2 Headquarters Guide – Challenges, Easter Eggs, AA Gun Event, General, Air Raid, Glitches

Headquarters is a new feature that has been introduced in the new Call of Duty. This Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Guide will tell you precisely what the features of this new element are and how you can get the most out of them. Select play online to enter the Headquarters and read on to find out what to do next.

Headquarters in Call of Duty WW2 features plenty of things for you to explore. You can complete plenty of Headquarter Challenges, solve Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Easter Eggs, participate in Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters AA Gun Event, speak to Headquarter General, and Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Air Raid.

Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Guide

When you arrive at the Headquarters, you will be in the staging area from where you will be able to check your mail and buy a plethora of stuff from the Quartermaster.

The Quartermaster will sell you everything from clothes and skins to collection items and contracts. The mail will give you your daily combat bonus, payroll and any other notifications or messages that you may have.

Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters

WW2 Headquarters Firing Range

The Firing Range will allow you test all of the weapons that you have available within the game at the time and will help you develop an understanding of the game which you can take to all of your multiplayer battles. This is also where you will complete a Firing Range Sequence special order form the Operations Bunker.

WW2 Headquarters Major Howard

Major Howard will give you your Daily, Weekly, and Special Orders. Complete them to be rewarded with XP and Armory Credits. The tasks can range from anything such as getting a fixed number of kills during a game to maintaining a positive kill/death ratio in a certain game mode. However, there is a limit to the number of orders that you can take at a single time so be mindful of that.

WW2 Headquarters Theater

This is where you can watch videos tog lean information about the Divisions. There are videos which contain information and updates added to the game and there are areas where you can access the leaderboards for all of the ranked servers. Live Event streams from MLG will also be broadcasted here.

WW2 Headquarters General

You can speak to the General in the Overlook after you have attained max level so as to be granted Prestige. Your progress will be kept but your level will reset.

You will be given an extra class slot and will be able to access prestige rewards such as the Prestige Coin, calling card and helmet. You will also have the opportunity to prestige your division progress using the board to the right side of the soldier who guards the General.

WW2 Headquarters Beach

The Beach is incredibly fun, you have the option to 1vs1 a person to settle all of your arguments once and for all. There is also a leaderboard specifically for this challenge so that you can see where your rank up on the 1v1 spectrum. The 1v1 allows you to ban various weapons and then there is a certain weapon which both of the players have to use during the fight.

WW2 Headquarters Scorestreak Training

Scorestreak Training will help you understand how a specific scorestreak will function so you can get accustomed to it before you head on to the battlefield.

WW2 Headquarters Zombies

Zombies are also available by going to the underground path. I do not explain what this mode does, do I?

WW2 Headquarters Gunsmith

The Gunsmith will allow you to prestige your weapons to show your clan tag or the number of kills you have with that weapon.

WW2 Headquarters War

War will allow you to access the War leaderboards and take part in this new game mode.

WW2 Headquarters HQ AA Gun Event

Sometimes, you will be told that Axis are attacking the Allied HQ and you have to use the AA Gun emplacements to fight them off. Go to one of the AA Guns and make sure that the Axis does not manage to destroy the cargo that I being dropped to the HQ. Retrieve the contents of the cargo within 10 seconds of it hitting the ground to receive Armory Credits for a successful defense during Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters AA Gun Event.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty WW2 Headquarters Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!