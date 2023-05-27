Call of Duty WW2 Prestige Guide will help you with Prestige Division and will also detail what Prestige Rewards players will receive. This time around the prestige system is a little different. CoD WW2 players will get prestige rewards such as weapons for their efforts.

However, the best prestige division reward is the bragging right. It will take sometime before you can prestige but the final result is worth the troubles. WW2 Prestige division players should first sharpen their skills in normal games before going for the prestige rewards.

Call of Duty: WW2 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise. The game is developed by Sledgehammer Games who previously worked on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Call of Duty: WW2 Prestige

Much like the previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: WW2 allows players to prestige which definitely requires effort from players but, this time the game also rewards for being a prestige player. Here we will discuss how to prestige and prestige rewards you will be getting.

How To Prestige

Let’s start with how to become a prestige player before we go Prestige Rewards. Like the previous games, players will be able to prestige after reaching max level in multiplayer which is capped at 55.

Now to reach the max level you need to play the multiplayer and earn experience. Players will get experience point at the end each match and how much you get depends on how well you play.

Once you reach level 55, you will be able to prestige and will also get a badge for it. Also, players will be able to prestige 10 times in CoD WW2.

This basically means that if you want to reach the highest prestige level in the game and earn all prestige badges, you have to reach level 55 a total of 10 times which, like we said before, will take a lot of time.

So that means that when you reach max level once and receive prestige, your rank will reset again and this how you will go through the whole multiplayer 10 times to get all the prestige badges.

When you reach level 55, go to the soldier tab in multiplayer and you will see ‘Eligible to Prestige’ right next to the level. Now go to the Headquarters feature and down the spot where you can prestige your division.

Prestige Rewards

In the previous CoD titles, there wasn’t any reward for being a prestige player but, Sledgehammer Games have changed that in CoD WW2 as players will get prestige rewards for prestiging Divisions such as weapons, uniforms and more. Here we will list all the weapons that will be given to players as Prestige Rewards for prestiging Divisions.

Infantry Division Prestige Reward

For prestiging the Infantry Division, players will receive “SVT – 40” semi-automatic rifle as a prestige reward. This rifle has high damage.

Airborne Division Prestige Reward

If you prestige the Airborne Division then you will receive “MP-40” automatic SMG with a steady rate of fire and a minimum recoil.

Armored Division Prestige Reward

Players will receive “MG 42” Full-Auto LMG with an incredibly fast rate of fire and a moderate recoil.

Mountain Division Prestige Reward

To prestige the Mountain Division, players will get “KAR98K” Bolf Action Sniper Rifle. This gun offers high damage as it can kill players with just one shot.

Expeditionary Division Prestige Reward

Expeditionary CoD WW2 Division prestige will earn players the “Sawed-Off Shotgun” that deals devastating damage at close range.