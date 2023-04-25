Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Zora Stone Monuments Side Quest Guide

The vast land of Hyrule is home to various races and their everlasting histories. One tribe in the Eastern part of the Hyrule, Lanaryu, is the Zora Tribe. Gifted with fins and gills, Zora is a Master of Water bodies. In Zelda Breath of the Wild Zora Stone Monuments quest is a quest related to the Zora tribe that Jihato gives you.

Zora is home to warriors and scholars. One such historian, who goes by the name of Jihato, is trying to collect all the information on Zora’s history. The history of Zora is forever immortalized on special stone monuments scattered throughout the Lanaryu region in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

How to find and start the Zelda Breath of the Wild Zora Stone Monuments quest

Jihato is available on the second floor of the Zora domain, standing next to a stone tablet. It would be best to interact with him to start this side quest. Talking to Jihato and accepting his request will automatically start the “Zora Stone Monuments” quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

He will speak about ten stone monuments that contain the complete history of Zora and Lanaryu. Link is tasked with finding these stone monuments, reading them, and delivering everything written back to Jihato.

You need to complete Vah Ruta Divine Beast’s main quest for stone monuments side quest to appear. Jihato is only available after freeing the divine beast of Ganon’s control. Link needs to read every stone monument.

Otherwise, it won’t count toward completing the quest. Two blue lanterns around their sides mark all the stone monuments. We recommend finding these monuments at night for better visibility in Zelda BOTW.

Zora Stone Monument #1

The first monument is to the North of Oren Bridge and West of the Bank of Wishes. Teleport to Vah Ruta’s location and jump from the cliff to its North. You will reach the first stone monument in a valley. This area is full of Lizalfos, so be very careful.

Read the first monument, titled “History of Zora – Part One,” to start your journey toward the illustrious history of Zora in Zelda BOTW. This monument tells us that the history of Lanaryu and its people is at least 10,000 years old.

Zora Stone Monument #2

The second monument is exceptionally close to the first one to its Southeast. The easiest way to reach there is to return to Vah Ruta and jump North from the cliff again. Go a bit down the valley this time, and you will find it on a ledge.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Part 2“, and it speaks the words of King Dorephan. This stone monument is erected in memory of a late Zoran King who saved hundreds of lives from flooding by erecting the East Reservoir.

Zora Stone Monument #3

The third stone monument in Zelda Breath of the Wild is to the East of Ralis Pond and West of Ruto Lake. Teleport to the Dagah Keek Shrine and keep going left and up from the entrance until you reach a ledge. Drop down and glide near the wall of the cliff. You will notice another blue monument near the bottom.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Part 3”. A story of love during the war, this monument tells how a white scale (only available on female Zora bodies) from a Queen, as a gift to his king, not only saved his life but won him the war against the army of Lizalfos.

Zora Stone Monument #4

The fourth stone monument is to the South of Luto’s Crossing bridge and West of Ruto Mountain. Once again, start from Vah Ruta and glide toward Luto’s crossing in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The monument is towards the bottom of the valley and is visible from above.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Part 4”. The history of a Champion and King Dorephan’s daughter, Mipha, is inscribed on this stone monument, from when she was born to when she lost her life fighting the calamity.

Zora Stone Monument #5

The fifth stone monument is to the West of Vah Ruta and East of Zodobon Highlands in Zelda BOTW. Drop from the ledge towards Zodobon Highlands. Don’t glide forward; keep going down, and you will notice this stone monument near the cliff wall.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Part 5” and talks about a Zora Princess, Ruto. She was awakened as a Sage to help a Hero of the Legend to help save Hyrule. This is a direct reference to Ocarina of Time.

Zora Stone Monument #6

The sixth stone monument in Zelda BOTW is to the West of Rutala Dam and Northeast of Ruto Mountain. Go back to the divine beast Vah Ruta and jump to its Northeast. Keep gliding to reach the point marked on the map. This stone monument is hidden beneath a cliff in a tiny cave.

A cherry Blossom tree stands right next to it. This stone monument, titled “History of Zora – Part 6” tells us of a father’s regret. When the divine beast Vah Ruta was discovered, it chose Mipha as her champion. King Dorephan hated himself for allowing her to pilot the beast, ultimately resulting in the princess’ demise.

Zora Stone Monument #7

The seventh stone monument is beside the East of the Ruto Lake bridge. Go back to Vah Ruta and jump towards Northeast. You will see this one from a distance, right under a cliff.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Part 7” and is the final monument containing the words of King Dorephan. This one talks about the location of a Lynel, but half of the words are missing.

Zora Stone Monument #8

The eight-stone monument is to the East of Luto’s Crossing Bridge and North of Ruto’s Mountain in Zelda BOTW. You can glide towards it from Vah Ruta’s location. Climb a cliff marked by cherry blossom trees and white markers to reach it.

This monument is titled “History of Zora- Addendum 1“. This monument records kin Dorephan’s heroics and how he defeated an Ancient Guardian with his bare hands.

Zora Stone Monument #9

The ninth stone monument is to the South of Lulu Lake and North of Shatterback Point. You can reach here from either Lulu Lake or from Zora’s domain. Equip Zora’s armor to ascend the waterfalls to reach this monument in Zelda Breath of the Wild quickly. It is near the wall of a cliff and can be seen from afar.

This stone monument is titled “History of Zora – Addendum 2,” It tells of Prince Sidon’s selfless act to save his people and how he defeated an Octorok from inside after being swallowed whole by it using his Silverscale spear.

Zora Stone Monument #10

The tenth and final stone monument is to the Southeast of Upland Zorana. Go to the Neez Yohma shrine in Zora Domain and go up the stairs to talk to Jihato again on the second floor. He will hint about the final stone monument in Zelda BOTW. He will tell you to go to the Southeastern cliff of Upland Zorana.

Keep going up and cross the bridge connecting upland Zorana to Zora’s domain. Travel up a waterfall to the East and keep going until you reach a cliff’s top. Look down to your left to see the tenth-stone monument. Glide to get it.

This stone monument is titled “Memoir of a Gifted Stonemason,” It tells us how those monuments came into being. Erected on the orders of King Dorephan, these stone tablets contain the glorious history of Zora and its people, spanning thousands of years.

Travel back to Zora Domain and talk to Jihato once more. Tell him about what you found to satiate his thirst for knowledge. In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Jihato will reward you with a Diamond for helping him discover the history of Lanaryu and its people.