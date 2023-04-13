Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dagah Keek Shrine Guide

Dagah Keek Shrine in Zelda BOTW is a hidden shrine that you can find in the Lanayru Region of Hyrule. The Shrine does not include many puzzles or tasks. However, the journey to finding it is long and requires proper game sense and strategy. You must complete a quest to reveal the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dagah Keek shrine, and this guide will help you complete both quest and the shrine.

Dagah Keek Shrine location

You can find Dagah Keek Shrine in Zelda BOTW, next to the Veiled Falls. However, it is worth noting that it will not appear until you have completed The Ceremonial Song Shrine Quest.

There are no particular trials inside the Shrine; the only trial here is to locate and make the Shrine appear. Doing so requires you to initiate and complete another shrine quest beforehand.

Zelda Breath of the Wild The Ceremonial Song quest

Head to Zora’s Domain in Zelda BOTW to start the Dagah Keek shrine quest and chat with Laruta, a young female Zora. She will probably meet you in front of the fountain.

During the talk, she will sing the Champion Ceremony song to you that she does not comprehend herself. Moving on, she will reveal that Mr. Trello knows more about the matter, and you can find him on a Bridge northwest of Zora’s Domain.

After getting to Trello, you will know that Ceremonial Trident in Zelda BOTW is underwater. The Trident drops from the bridge into the water.

After he leaves, jump to your right from the Bridge and get yourself out of the water. Use Cryonis to make a few ice slabs on the water’s surface. The Trident lies underwater on the Bridge’s east side, so make these ice slabs in that direction.

While standing on the blocks, use Magnesis to get Trident’s location and pull it up from the water using the same ability.

Grab the Trident and start following the map’s objective marker that points to Veiled Falls. When you reach the bank, a glowing platform will be visible inside the water.

You must use the Trident strike to trigger the Shrine’s appearance, for which you must maintain a distance from the strike point. For this, wear Zora’s armor and swim upwards in the waterfall ahead. When you reach the top, use the paraglider to hover over the glowing platform.

Adjust the flying position above it so it strikes correctly with the Ceremonial Trident.

Finally, there will be a short cutscene, and Zelda Breath of the Wild Dagah Keek Shrine will emerge from the ground nearby. Make your way inside the Shrine to receive the Spirit Orb. Also, do not forget to collect the silver rupee by interacting with the only treasure chest available in the Shrine.