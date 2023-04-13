How To Farm Smotherwing Butterflies In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

You have to get your hands on resources like Zelda: Breath of the Wild Smotherwing butterflies if you want resistance against scorching weather conditions. You can use them to make potions and elixirs in Zelda BOTW. This guide will tell you about the Smotherwing Butterflies and their farming methods in Zelda BOTW.

What are Smotherwing Butterflies

Smotherwing Butterflies are recurring insects that are found in volcanic regions. Unlike most creatures that drop materials, these creatures are used as an ingredient to make potions and elixirs in Zelda BOTW. Since its body possesses some material that resists severe heat, these insects can make a beneficial topical elixir that will save Link from intense heat and a hot climate.

Smotherwing Butterflies uses

If these are cooked with monster parts, they will make an elixir that makes Link Inflammable.

They are also used as an ingredient to make gray dye.

They are also buy-and-sell items so they can be traded in exchange for money. You will get 2 rupees for each.

You can Max out your armor by getting at least 30 of them before you go to the Great Fairy Fountain in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

It helps to level up Fire Break armor.

Farming Smotherwing Butterflies in Zelda Breath of the Wild is a great way to get a steady supply of this valuable resource.

Where to find Smotherwing Butterflies in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Smotherwing Butterflies mostly live in the Eldin Canyon and Death Mountain volcanic regions. They are most likely found close to the Lava Lake’s edges. In addition, you can also buy Smotherwing Butterflies from Beedle at East Akkala Stable and Wetland Stable.

The Great Hyrule Forest and Eldin Mountains are also great places to find them. You can also purchase them from Beedle at Snowfield Stable.

How to farm Smotherwing Butterflies quickly

To farm Smotherwing Butterflies, you need to find a location where they are abundant. The best location is in Eldin Canyon or near the Tu Ka’loh Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The butterflies here respawn every in-game day, so it’s an excellent place to farm them. You can also plant a patch of flowers nearby to attract the butterflies.