Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Tu Ka’loh Shrine Guide

The Tu Ka’loh Shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the eight shrines in the Akkala region and the one that players can find easily on the map of Hyrule in the Akkala Tower Region. The only important thing in Tu Ka’loh shrine is the treasure chest containing the Barbarian Helm and the Spirit Orb from the monk. Tu Ka’loh Shrine is not too difficult to conquer.

Tu Ka’loh Shrine location

This shrine can be located north of the entire Hyrule map and northeast of the Akkala Sea near Akkala Tech Lab, inside the maze of Lomei Labyrinth Island.

This Shrine doesn’t demand you to showcase your strength or puzzle-solving skills. Therefore, It is just a simple challenge that can be completed with a little effort and exploring the shrine thoroughly.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Tu Ka’loh shrine walkthrough

Unlike other Shrines, the Tu Ka’loh Shrine in Zelda BOTW does not require players to complete a puzzle or defeat an enemy. Instead, you have to explore the shrine and find the spirit orb by reaching the end of the shrine.

To begin, players must climb to the top of the nearby mountain to find the Shrine’s entrance. Another side quest is a prerequisite of the Tu Ka’loh Shrine challenge. This quest is named the Trial of the Labyrinth, which must be completed to enter the shrine.

Trial of the Labyrinth

After reaching the Lomei Labyrinth Island, there will be a guardian who might see you. Either you can take a fight with him or just pass-by by running and hiding behind the stone blocks. Some guardians might roam in the air, so avoid paragliding and shortcuts.

Then head to the end of the maze in the open area, and at the end of the corridor, you will find a metal block. Move this block using magnesis to open a way for the treasure chest. Open the chest to obtain the Giant Ancient Core in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Then Through the narrow corridors, proceed to the chamber, represented on the map as a large block. At the chamber, you will locate a staircase. A route to the Thorns can be accessed after passing some stairs and continuing along the hallway. There will be a doorway to the thrones on the right. Climb the ladder to get there.

Here you will have to fight the Keese enemies and pass through some bats; at the end, you will reach the shrine.

Collect the Spirit Orb

After Completing the Trial of the Labyrinth, you can enter the Tu Ka’loh shrine in Zelda BOTW. There will be no further puzzles or other challenges, as you have already completed one in the side quest.

You have to ascend the stairs and move towards the chest. Collect the Barbarian Helm in Zelda BOTW by unlocking the chest in the Tu Ka’loh shrine.

At the exit, there will be the Spirit Orb waiting for you. Continue to the exit of the shrine and meet the monk, Tu Ka’loh, so that he can give you the Spirit Orb. You can use the Spirit Orb to increase your maximum health or stamina.

The Tu Ka’loh Shrine in Zelda BOTW is not a big deal to be overwhelmed by, but it offers a nice break from the game’s more difficult Shrines.

You can easily complete the Shrine by exploring and receiving the reward after completing the side quest challenge.