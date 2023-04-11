How To Find And Tame The Lord Of The Mountain In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

In the vast world of Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will come across a mystical creature known as the Lord of the Mountain. This ethereal creature is said to be a spirit that appears only on certain nights. You must possess the skill and patience to tame this creature in Zelda BOTW.

In this guide, you will learn how to find and tame the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lord of the Mountain.

How to find Lord of the Mountain in Zelda BOTW

The Lord of the Mountain, aka Satori, spawns on the Satori Mountain in Zelda BOTW, usually at night. These nights and their appearance are random. You may often return disappointed after not finding it in its dwelling place.

Meet Botrick

Although this main quest does not involve any side quests, it does involve interacting with Botrick in Zelda Breath of the Wild. He will serve as a guide and point out the exact location of the Lord of the Mountain, i.e. Satori Mountain.

You can locate this mountain near the Mogg Latan Shrine. Unlock the fast-travel location to warp and save yourself from long travel later.

Head to the glowing light

Once you reach Satori Mountain, look for a glowing greenish light from the top. This is where you can have a chance to meet Lord of the Mountain in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

It is wise to scale the Ridgeland Tower in Zelda BOTW whenever you want to look for Satori. This will give you a long and clear line of sight to the mountain.

Remember that the spawning of Lord of the Mountain is highly random. You might have to sit and wait for it to appear long. Therefore, it is recommended that you should visit the place every now and instead of wasting a chunk of time sitting.

How to tame Lord of the Mountain in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Climb to the top of the mountain, and you should see the Lord of the Mountain standing in a clearing surrounded by blue rabbits (Bluepees).

The Lord of the Mountain can be easily spooked, just like any other steed in the Zelda BOTW. So try your best not to let it know about your arrival.

Maintain your warmth

The temperature at the top of Satori Mountain is freezing. You will need a warming meal or Elixir to maintain warmth. You can use items like Spicy Elixir for this purpose.

Equip the Sheikah Set

To tame the Lord of the Mountain, it is better to equip the Sheikah Set to help you sneak up on it without being seen. If you do not have stealth abilities, you can consume a Stealth or Enduring potion to give you the necessary skills.

Use as much stealth as possible, approach the Lord of the Mountain slowly, and press the button to mount it when prompted. If you fail to tame it on the first try, don’t worry, as it will respawn shortly after its first appearance.

Having successfully mounted the Lord of the Mountain, it will become your loyal companion and follow you wherever you go. However, you cannot add Zelda Breath of the Wild Lord of the Mountain to a stable. It will not vanish in case of not ride it for a while, so you can ride it as long as you like.