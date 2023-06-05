Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Korgu Chideh Shrine Guide

The Korgu Chideh shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the shrines in the Faron region. This shrine is on an island long from the mainland and involves one of the difficult quests (Stranded on Eventide). Don’t worry; with the help of the guide below, you will easily conquer the Zelda BOTW Korgu Chideh shrine because of the locations and walkthrough.

Korgu Chideh Shrine location

Zelda BOTW Korgu Chideh shrine is among those shrines that need a quest to be completed beforehand to reveal its location. The quest you need to complete is Stranded on Eventide.

Before moving further, you must know how to get to Eventide Island. This island is not connected to any land, so you need to either travel there by boat or glide your way to the island. Either way, you must get to the Cap Cales in Zelda BOTW.

You can also see this island on the map near Soka Point. If you are gliding your way to the island, you must know that you will need at least two stamina gauges because the island is quite far. So, you must carry or consume food that increases your stamina.

Once you have reached there, Zelda BOTW drop quests for Korgu Chideh shrine begin. This quest involves collecting orbs and placing them in their places. This quest tests your ability to swim with orbs and fight the eventide island boss.

Once you have completed the quest, the Legend of Zelda BOTW island shrine will reveal its location. Head to its location to begin the shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Korgu Chideh shrine walkthrough

As you have already completed the request related to the shrine, you will not have to do any puzzles or tasks there. All you have to do is get straight to the chest in the shrine and collect what is inside it. After that, use the stairs to go upstairs to the monk and collect a Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.

With this, your Zelda Breath of the Wild eventide island walkthrough has ended. Now that you have completed the shrine, you will head to the mainland.

Since you are not at the higher level, you cannot glide, so you must build a boat using the Zelda BOTW Eventide island Deku leaf and make your way to the mainland.