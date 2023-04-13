Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mijah Rokee Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mijah Rokee Shrine is in the Ridgeland Region, and to access it, you first need to complete the quest “Under a Red Moon.” This quest requires you to stand on the pedestal until the Blood Moon occurs, and the shrine will appear as it happens.

In this Zelda BOTW shrine guide, we will discuss how to begin this shrine, where to find Kass, and all the information you need to know to complete the Mijah Rokee Shrine in Zelda BOTW to get a Frostblade, a Spirit Orb finally.

Mijah Rokee Shrine location

Mijah Rokee Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is a Ridgeland Region shrine and you can find it in Washa’s Bluff.

Beginning this shrine requires Link to have great stamina as Link first needs to paraglide to the top of a giant mushroom. After reaching the mushroom top, you must run and talk to Kass in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Kass will give you a quest, “Under a Red Moon,” in which Link needs to stand on the Pedestal with no armor. So there is nothing between the Link and the night air. The pedestal remains active from 9 pm to 1 am on the Blood Moons night.

What you can do here is teleport to some nearby Shrine and do that and then come back here when the Blood Moon is about to happen in Zelda BOTW.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hino will indicate the Blood Moon to Link at the Dueling Peaks Stable. The Hino will say, “I’m getting that feeling again…” when the Blood Moon is about to happen. So you should quickly teleport yourself to the Pedestal.

On completing the quest, the Mijah Rokee Shrine will appear.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Mijah Rokee shrine walkthrough

Mijah Rokee Shrine is different from most of the Shrines in Zelda BOTW. Instead of some puzzle where you need to light up a torch or do something with balls using Magnesis, this Shrine involves you in a one-to-one encounter with a (Guardian Scout III) that has 1500 HP.

You can use Great Frostblade, some fire arrows, Lizal Tri Boomerang, and a Royal Broadsword in the fight with Guardian Scout. Just be quick in choosing these weapons from the inventory, as the Gaurdian Scout in Zelda Breath of the Wild is fast and won’t give you time to change weapons.

When half of Guardian Scout’s health is gone, he will be reduced to the smaller Guardian and throw a laser toward you. As he does this, back off to protect yourself, glide over the Guardian, and launch a powerful blade attack.

Ultimately, he will go for his major laser attack when the Guardian has little health. At this point, you must rush towards it and destroy it before it launches the attack, as it can knock you down if your health is low.

After defeating the Guardian Scout, you will be rewarded with a chest that has a FrostBlade. After this, to complete the Shrine, go to the Monk and speak to her. The Monk will give you a Spirit Orb, which completes the Mijah Rokee shrine in Zelda BOTW.