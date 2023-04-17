How To Increase Inventory In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

If you are playing Zelda: Breath of the Wild so far, you might have run out of slots for your gear, like weapons, shields, bows, ingredients, etc. But there is hope for you to increase the Zelda Breath of the Wild inventory space.

This can be done with the help of Korok Seeds, which you must find and then exchange with Hestu for upgrading inventory. But revealing the Korok Seeds is not an easy task. So, to help you through this, we have come up with this guide.

How to expand inventory in Zelda Breath of the Wild

To expand the inventory space of your gear, there is only one simple and quick method. You must find and reveal the Korok Seeds, which are nicely depicted throughout the map. Then you have to collect all these seeds from the wild.

After collecting the Korok seeds, you’ll have to meet Hestu, the Korok. You can trade with him for inventory expansion in exchange for Korok Seeds in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Where to find Hestu

For the first time, you will meet him on the road south of Kakariko Village. He will let you expand your inventory only twice. Then you can find him at Riverside Stable, near the Wahgo Katta Shrine on the west side of Kakariko Village. Here you can expand 6 more inventories.

He’ll be in his home, Korok Forest, for the entire game afterward.

1st free Upgrade

You can get a free inventory upgrade in Zelda BOTW after completing the “Priceless Maracas Trial.” During your first encounter with Hestu, his priceless maracas would have been looted by Bokoblins, which would not have gone so far. You should catch and defeat Bokoblins and bring the Maracas back by opening a chest nearby.

Hestu will gladly allow you to expand your inventory of weapons, armor, and shield for free for the first time.

Korok seeds location in Zelda BOTW

From then on, Hestu will demand Korok Seeds to expand your slots of inventories. One seed is required for one slot upgrade for weapons, armor, and bows for the first time, but the demand will increase then after for each slot.

These small seeds are scattered throughout the Zelda Breath of the Wild and can be found throughout your journey in Hyrule by solving puzzles, exploring hidden areas, and completing challenges.

The places with the most likelihood of having a Korok are;

Under the Rocks

Around Trees

Floating as firefly-looking things

Under the water

On Sparkling leaves

Expanding your inventory in Zelda BOTW is a time-consuming task. Completing difficult challenges requires a lot of effort, exploration, and spirit. But in the end, you will enjoy a lot of space for your resources and gears to tackle your enemies more effectively. You just have to show some patience and collect and trade a lot of Korok Seeds.