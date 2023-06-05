Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Rucco Maag Shrine Guide

Rucco Maag in Zelda Breath of the Wild is another Lanayru region Shrine and is one of the simplest ones to complete in the game. To ace this Shrine, all you need to do is to equip yourself with some arrows, including the fire and the regular ones.

Accessing the Zelda Breath of the Wild Rucco Maag shrine is simple; you just need to reach the Samasa Plain using the map. This Shrine doesn’t require you to solve some puzzle or involve yourself in some enemy fights to access it.

In this Zelda BOTW guide, we will discuss how you can light up all five torches in the Rucco Maag Shrine to complete it and get a Silver Bow and an Opal as a reward. Let’s quickly get into it.

How to get to Rucco Maag shrine

As mentioned before, Rucco Maag shrine is in the Lanayru region of Zelda BOTW. You can find the shrine south of the Ruto Mountains above the Samasa Plain near the Rutala River. Unlike most Shrines in Zelda BOTW, accessing Rucco Maag is simple and doesn’t require solving a puzzle.

To reach the Shrine location, take a path upwards from Zora’s Domain. On reaching the highest point, paraglide towards the south and land near the river towards its left. From there, the Shrine is just a few steps away.

Accessing Rucco Maag in Zelda Breath of the Wild is simpler; you don’t have to do some task or defeat enemies to access it. After reaching the location, just jump into it whenever you feel ready.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Rucco Maag shrine walkthrough

To complete this Shrine, light up the five torches you will spot as you enter the Shrine. Doing this will require you to have at least three fire arrows and some regular arrows.

As you enter the Rucco Mag Shrine, you will spot a massive cube in the room, and some torch stands. A water spout will be aimed toward one of those Torch stands. The flame of the torches on the cube vanishes as soon as they submerge in the water, and to complete the Shrine, you need to light all the torches within.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have any fire arrows, this may become a little tedious, but still, it’s not difficult at all. Just hit the mini box with switches, and it controls the box between the room.

Here is the order you need to hit the switches within the Rucco Maag shrine to open up the barrier:

Right

Top

The side towards the Torch

Left

Side away from the Torch

Right

Top

Side away from the Torch.

Doing so will light all the torches, and the altar room of Rucco Maag shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild will be unlocked. However, the task becomes quite simple if you have the fire arrows. All you need to do then is hit the torches with these fire arrows, and the Shrine will be done with significantly less movement involved.

Once you have set all the torches on fire, the barrier will open, and as you walk in, you will find two chests on the wooden platform in the back wall. Hit the platforms with the fire arrows, and the chests will fall to the ground. On opening them, you will find an Opal and a Silver Bow, thus completing the shrine.