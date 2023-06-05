Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dako Tah Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dako Tah shrine belongs to the Wasteland region. This particular shrine is not that easy to complete. The Dako Tah shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild revolves around your capability to influence electricity to reach your final location.

To help you, we have prepared a guide containing Zelda BOTW electric shrine locations and a complete walkthrough.

Dako Tah Shrine location

You can never find the location of the Zelda Breath of the Wild Dako Tah shrine because it is hidden, and you can only access it once you have completed the Zelda BOTW Eye of the Sandstorm quest. The Eye of the Sandstorm location is simple: go to Kara Kara bazaar (Gerudo town) and look for Nobiro.

To speak to him, head towards the northwestern side of the bazaar, and you will see him looking at a sandstorm. He will tell you about the Zelda BOTW Dako Tah shrine all chests. He will then tell you about the Eye of the Sandstorm shrine location north of the bazaar, Great Cliffs area.

After speaking with him, head towards the Gerudo wasteland region and jump from the Great Cliffs. Gliding through the area, you will notice an orange light on the ground. Descend to this location, and you will enter Zelda BOTW Dako Tah shrine.

Finding this shrine completes your quest. Head inside to begin the Zelda BOTW electric shrine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Zelda Breath of the Wild Dako Tah shrine walkthrough

This shrine is quite hasty because it takes time and involves several chests. So, before any further ado, let’s begin the shrine.

You must know the shrine by looking at the name (Electric Path). As you enter, turn right, and you will see a Guardian. Defeat it, and you will approach an area with a moving platform. As you look closely, you will see an electric rail powered by an electric cage box ahead.

Step on the platform, and once you are near the electric box, use Magnesis to grab it. By getting it, you will cut the power of the moving platform. Contact the box with the electric rail using Magnesis, and the platform will start working. Step off the platform once you get to your original location.

Looking back, you will see an orange crystal; approach it while picking the electric box. Once you are near the crystal, it will activate, and the platform will begin moving up.

Open Shrine chests

Get off midway to open the chest and get the Moonlight Scimitar Sword in Zelda BOTW. Again, get on the platform from where you get off and go to the top.

Move forward, and you will get ambushed by a couple of Guardians, defeat them, and open the chest beside the ladder. Opening it will get you an Ancient Core.

Use Magnesis on the metal block ahead to open a new path. Head forward, and you will see a route ahead that descends. Take this route, and you will see an orange crystal. Hit it with anything to activate it.

Step on this platform and move downwards until you see a Zelda BOTW shrine chest ahead. Open the chest to get the Silver Rupee (100). Step back on the platform to get to your original location. Now again, pick the Electric Box so you can take it above.

As you are on the highest level, place the electric box on the small platform to activate the moving platform across the room. When the platform gets to you, get onto it and use Magnesis to push away the block in your path using Magnesis.

While riding it, you will get to the monk location in Zelda Breath of the Wild Dako Tah shrine but don’t move forward. As you get off near the monk, use Magnesis on the metallic block to push it into its original place. Doing this will reveal the final chest of the shrine.

Hope on the platform and get off when you are near the chest. Open the chest to get the Radiant Shield. Once you have it in your inventory, step on the platform once it is near you and get the monk’s location.

Approach the monk and get the spirit orb you. With this spirit orb in your grasp, the Legend of Zelda BOTW Dako Tah shrine has ended.