Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Gorae Torr Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Gorae Torr is one of the shrines in the Eldin region. This shrine is pretty easy to complete, and the only hard part you might face is before entering it. However, entering the shrine is not easy since it requires completing a challenge. This challenge is called the Gut Check Challenge, because of which this shrine is also called the Gut Check Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

But you don’t have to worry, as we will help you complete this challenge and get your reward from the Zelda Breath of the Wild Gorae Torr shrine.

Gorae Torr Shrine location

The Gorea Torr Shrine is located the North of Death Mountain, in the Eldin region, on the Gut Check Rock. It is easy to reach the Gorae Torr Shrine in Zelda BOTW since you have to fly up on the mountain using your paraglider by taking one of the updrafts.

However, at the entrance of the Gorae Torr Shrine, you will find Goron Bayge, who will not let you go through until you complete the Ultimate Endurance Test, known as the Gut Check Challenge.

How to do the Zelda Breath of the Wild Gut Check challenge

To start the Gut Check Challenge in Zelda BOTW, you must talk to Goron Bayge. He will ask you to complete a climbing test in 3 minutes, and along the way, you have to pick up a hundred (100) rupees.

The best and easiest way to complete the Gut Check Challenge is to eat a dish that boosts your stamina and equips your climbing gear. Follow the pattern of rupees, and remember to stop at the platforms to replenish your stamina. Once you reach the top, you will encounter the Goron. He will step aside from the Gorae Torr Shrine.

As mentioned above, the Gore Torr Shrine is a blessing shrine; hence, entering the shrine made you worthy of the Gorae Torr’s blessing in Zelda BOTW. You will receive the Great Frostblade from the chest and a Spirit Orb from the Monk.