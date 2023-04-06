Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Leviathan Bones Quest Guide

One of the numerous side quests in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Leviathan Bones quest tasks players with helping out some scientists figure out secrets behind leviathans’ extinction. You will have probably already spotted some giant skeletons across Hyrule and those skeletons are actually of the leviathan’s in question.

To start the Zelda Breath of the Wild Leviathan Bones side quest, go to the Serenne Stable on the Salari Plains. You can get there with ease via Ridgeland Tower. Once you have reached there, talk to the three guys outside the stable. Talk to any of the three guys and they will give you the side quest.

How to complete Zelda Breath of the Wild Leviathan Bones side quest

Your objective in the Leviathan Bones side quest in Zelda BOTW is to take some pictures with your camera of leviathan bones in three different locations. Sounds simple enough as long as you know where the leviathan bones in Zelda BOTW are.

Gerudo Town Leviathan Bones

Fast travel to Daqo Chisay Shrine in Gerudo Town. Find the area on the map labeled “The Great Gerudo Skeleton”. Move around the leviathan skeleton and take a picture from an angle so that its head is clear.

Eldin Mountain Leviathan Bones

The leviathan skeleton is found in the Eldin Mountains in the north of the map. You can see the leviathan structure clearly on the map. The head of this skeleton is massive. So, take the picture from a distance so that its whole head fits clearly into the frame.

Hebra North Summit Leviathan Bones

You will find the last leviathan skeleton in Zelda BOTW on the Hebra North Summit on the northwest of the map. Go to the exact location as shown in this picture.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Before you go there, take some winter clothes and food with you as it will be cold here. Once you are ready, reach the destination.

The blue square you see on the map is water and in front of that is a door that is unlocked. Just behind the water is a cliff.

On that cliff, make a frozen pillar to fill the hole in the cliff. Climb some distance behind the cliff Now you have to pick up a big snowball and roll it down towards the frozen pillar. The ball will pass the pillar and will strike the door open.

Head inside the door and take the picture of the head of the leviathan skeleton.

Now go back to the Serenne Stable and talk to the guys. Show them the pictures of leviathans. They will give you 300 Rupees as a reward and your Breath of the Wild Levithan Bones quest will be completed.