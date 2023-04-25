Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers various mechanics and activities to make your journey more memorable. Due to its vast open-world nature and no in-game guide, it is straightforward to feel lost and miss out on many of the best things to do in Zelda Breath of the Wild. But fret not; we are here to help you do some activities as soon as you start the game, which is a must, and some activities that will make your journey more fun.

The Zelda Breath of the Wild doesn’t dictate or hold your hands to reach the climax. You can finish the game in the first 15 minutes by defeating calamity Ganon or spend hundreds of hours searching every nook and cranny before rescuing Princess Zelda.

Zelda Breath of the Wild best things to do

Doing these best things in the game’s early hours will make your life much easier and Hyrule fun to explore. These activities will not only add quality-of-life improvements to your playthrough, but they will also directly impact your main quest progression too.

Tame a horse

Hyrule is huge to explore, and Link is a very slow person. Going from one region to another initially feels exciting but tedious after a few hours. The best way to travel in Hyrule (besides using Warp points) is by horse in Zelda BOTW. Find and tame a horse as soon as possible to traverse across the plains of Hyrule in the blink of an eye (well, not that fast, but still).

Activate Sheikah Towers

Shiekah towers are vantage points in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Climbing and activating those towers will give you access to the area’s map. This will also unlock points of interest and shrine locations.

Complete Shrines and their Trials

There are 120 main shrines in Zelda: Breath of the Wild scattered across Hyrule, and each has its unique trial. Completing the shrines will earn you spirit orbs to exchange for heart containers or increase your stamina at the Goddess statues.

Link starts with a measly health and stamina wheel making it impossible to fight brutal enemies or climb steep mountains. So completing shrines is a crucial thing to do in Zelda BOTW.

Get better attire

Hebra and Tabantha regions have freezing temperatures that can cause frostbite to Link. Find a warm set of clothes from the Woodcutter’s hut. Go to the Southeast region of the Great Plateau and recover this great item from a treasure chest with a heartwarming note.

Also, find Climber’s bandana to increase Link’s climbing speed. This necessary item can be obtained from a treasure chest inside Ree Dahee Shrine.

Find Korok Seeds and Hetsu

Korok seeds can be found throughout Hyrule. On your way to Kakariko village, Link will encounter a traveling Korok named Hetsu. This massive Korok is a merchant and will upgrade your inventory slots in exchange for Korok seeds.

Experiment with weapons

Weapons breaking is a massive contention among Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans. But don’t worry. The game offers weapons at every corner. You can cut down a tree to obtain a tree branch or kill some bokoblins to loot their weapons.

We recommend experimenting with every weapon you encounter to grasp the game’s combat mechanics. You will find their better versions soon enough.

Find Master Sword

One of the best and unbreakable weapons in the game, Master Sword, is effective against the final boss, Calamity Ganon. It is also the only weapon in Zelda: Breath of the Wild that can be upgraded by completing some trials.

Activate Tech labs

Activate both tech labs in Akkala and Hateno to further improve your arsenal and Sheikah Slate. Akkala Tech Lab offers a lot of ancient weapons in exchange for ancient parts scavenged from dead ancient guardians. You can also take down the active ones to get more ancient material.

Gather ingredients to cook food

Food plays a vital role in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can cook meals that grant you temporary heart containers to survive a brutal fight or eat something to boost your stamina to climb a mountain that seems impossible to traverse at first.

For cooking various meals, you need different ingredients. Gathering things you come across and hunting down some wildlife for meaty dishes are the best things to do in Zelda BOTW. Foods cooked at blood moon carry an extra punch.

Find a Great Fairy Fountain, or two

Unlike weapons in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, each armor piece can be upgraded. Link needs to find and unlock Great Fairy Fountains to upgrade the armor. The more fountains you unlock, the more you can upgrade your armor.

Attempt Hyrule Castle at least once

Hyrule Castle seems impenetrable at first. This area is heavily guarded by ancient machines that can blast Link away with a single shot. But Hyrule Castle is also home to some of the game’s most potent weapons, like Royal Guard Bows and Royal Guard Claymore. An early trip to Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is worth it.

Coolest Things to do in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

There are some cool hidden features that Zelda: Breath of the Wild doesn’t tell you about. Here are a few of them you can try to save yourself from boredom setting in.

Repair your Rusty weapons

Found a weapon that looks great but can’t be used due to the rust? No worries. Find an Octorok and throw your weapon at it during its sucking animation. It will clean the gun with its digestive fluid and spit out a rust-free weapon for you to use again.

Collect Arrows from your shield

Take out your wooden shield and block the incoming arrow attacks. Equip something else, and all the arrows collected on your shield will be deposited into your inventory. Who would have thought? Right?

Airborne Link

You can burn the grass to create updrafts. Ride those updrafts with the help of a paraglider and deliver a death blow from above to your enemies. Link can also use his Magnesis rune to place a metallic plank on treasure chests to create a seesaw. Stand on one side and drop a heavy object, like a boulder, on the other to get airborne. That is a fantastic thing to do in Zelda BOTW.

Death by Chicken

Hurting Chickens is a massive no-no in any Zelda game. But you can always use these minions of destruction to your advantage. Throw a chicken at an enemy. When the chicken takes damage from the enemy, it will call for backup and take down the enemy faster than you can imagine.

Elemental weapons save you a lot of materials

Equipping elemental weapons can protect you from harsh weather. A flaming blade in the Hebra region can prove more valuable than all your food. The same goes for a freezing blade in the Gerudo desert.

Use a Rock to Catapult Link

Use stasis on a rock and start hitting it with the most potent weapon in your inventory to build momentum. For bonus flight, plant an upgraded remote bomb and detonate it before the effect of stasis ear out. Climb on the rock, see Link fly, and reach heights humanly impossible.

Tame Bears

Want to be the biggest badass in all of Hyrule? Tame a bear in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Go behind them stealthily and ride them. Use the L button to soothe them. Though avoid taking them to villages and stables. Not everyone is fond of a two-ton beast.

Buy a House

You can always buy and decorate a house in Terry Town with your weapons. The next step for the Hero of Time? A land mogul.

These are some of the best and coolest things you can do in Zelda Breath of the Wild during your journey to save Hyrule and its rightful heir, Princess Zelda. During your grand adventure, you will encounter many fun activities like gambling or mini-games in Zelda BOTW.