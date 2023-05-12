Borderlands 2 is a fun game, and you can enhance the fun factor by unlocking tricky achievements. If you like to play as an Assassin, ‘Unseen Predator’ achievement is something you should really try to unlock. Our Borderlands 2 Unseen Predator Achievement Guide will help you in this task.

It will take you some time to get ready to unlock this achievement, but once you have all the necessary skills, it will be fun. This achievement will also give you 20 game points.

Borderlands 2 Unseen Predator Achievement

You can unlock the ‘Unseen Predator’ achievement by using the Zero build detailed in this guide.

Requirement



Remain in Zero’s Deception mode for ten seconds straight

How to Unlock Unseen Predator Achievement

Just like So Much Blood achievements, this one related to Zer0 as Deception is his action skill. You will be able to unlock this skill after reaching level 5.

To fulfill the requirement for this achievement, you will have to unlock the following achievements in the Bloodshed Skill Tree:

Many Must Fall – Killing an enemy with a melee attack while Decepti0n is active, causes you to deploy another holographic decoy, re-stealth, and add time to Deception duration. This can be done multiple times in succession. In general, you need to pass level 30 to get this skill but there is also an alternate method which is described later in this guide

Required Level = 30

Recommended Upgrade = There is only one upgrade available.

It should do for the achievement but if you still find it hard to sustain the Deception for 10 seconds; you should consider unlocking the following skills:

Killing Blow

Iron Hand

Execute

Followthrough

Backstab

Like the Wind

These skills can give you cushion while you are trying to add time to the default duration of Deception skill. I will recommend that you try to unlock this achievement solo as in co-op you may not find sufficient enemies to take out. You can do it in any area you feel easier.

The alternate way to achieve the Many Must Fall is a bit tricky one and here is the complete step by step procedure:

Go to a Catch-a-Ride station and get a Bandit Technical vehicle. You can also join someone else’s game to get the ride if you haven’t unlocked it yourself. Once grabbed, hop onto the back seat of the vehicle and use your Zero’s action skill to get into Deception Mode. Once the Deception Mode is on, immediately hop into left or right back seat of the vehicle.

Now you will see the camera changing. Once it is in the First Person Perspective (FPP) Mode, press ‘C’ rapidly and keep changing seats for up to 10 seconds. (Even if your Deception Mode is ended, just keep switching for regular 10 seconds)

After the thing is done, just hop of the call immediately after 10 seconds and you will see a pop up telling you about the newly got achievement of ‘Many Must Fall’.

NOTE: Make Sure You Change the Seats When the Timer Goes Down To 0.00. You will see that the Timer will stop as if it is a glitch and then go down.

You might need to do several attempts to master the timing, but it surely will award you with the achievement

If you have got any other tips on obtaining this achievement, share with us in the comments below.