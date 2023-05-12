Eridium is the rare mineral everyone is hunting for in Borderlands 2. You need Eridium to buy upgrades and some of the more powerful weapons in the game. There are several ways you can farm Eridium in Borderlands 2 and this Borderlands 2 Eridium Farming guide will list a few of the Sureshot ones that can make you rich in no time.

Borderlands 2 Eridium Farming

How To Farm Eridium By Playing Slot Machines

After completing Prologue and unlocking Sanctuary, look for the two slot machines at Mad Moxxi’s bar. You can play these slot machines to farm Eridium. The rarity of items you win through slot machines depends on your progress in the game.

It is also more expensive to play the slots later in the game but if you have farmed enough money through different exploits, you can play these slots machines as long as you want to accumulate enough Eridium for the rest of your adventure.

Once you have accumulated enough Eridium, you can go to Borderlands 2’s Black Market dealer and upgrade your Ammo Capacity and Backpack Slots.

It is recommended that you upgrade your backpack slots first as it will allow you to carry more loot. Do note how much Eridium you need for different Black Market Expansions:

Level 1: 4 Eridium

Level 2: 8 Eridium

Level 3: 12 Eridium

Level 4: 16 Eridium

Level MAX: 20 Eridium

Furthermore, you can complete “Whaddaya Buyin?” challenge for another 166 Badass Rank by purchasing 20 upgrades using Eridium. For a more help on Badass Tokens, read our Tokens Farming Guide.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How To Farm Eridium At Bloodshot Stronghold

While playing slot machines is a generally accepted way to farm Eridium early in the game, but it does require a bit of patience at your end. If you can’t wait for your luck to shin, you can do it in a more entertaining way by killing a unique mob outside Bloodshot Stronghold.

Travel to Three Horns Valley and go to the Bloodshot Stronghold, north of quick-travel terminal. Look for a mob named ‘Bad Maw’.

Kill him outside the area. After killing him, save and quit the game. Continue the game and go to the same area again to kill him. Rinse and repeat until you have accumulated enough Eridium.

How To Farm Eridium In Raiders of the Last Boss

If you have bought the Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonkeep DLC of Borderlands 2 then there is a way to farm Eridium in it. Firstly, launch your DLC in Normal Mode and then play the game. You have to kill the Handsome Sorcerer, which is a quest given to you by Mr. Torgue. After this you unlock a quest called Raiders of the Last Boss.

In the quest, you are going to be surrounded by a lot of dragons in a chamber who are going to drop many minerals and collectibles. To get into the chamber you have to invest 60 Eridium but you are going to get them back through farming. The dragons are going to drop a lot of Eridium for you to farm.

How To Farm Eridium In The Forest

In the Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonkeep DLC of Borderlands 2, there is another way to farm Eridium. Go to The Forest and search for the ents and faeries in there. You have to kill these and they are going to drop some Eridium. You are going to come across some chests as well. Open these in order to farm some Eridium from them. If you reload the area then everything will get reset and you can repeat the process to farm the Eridium through the same method.

Don’t forget to share any other ways to farm Eridium in Borderlands 2 by commenting below!